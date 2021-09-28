Meal kits: an easy way to change up your routine

Do you love to cook but sometimes lack inspiration? If so, signing up for a meal kit delivery service may be just what you need. Here’s what you should know.

How it works

The exact terms and conditions may vary depending on the company. However, most meal kit delivery services include the following features:

• You select how many times a week you want to receive a meal kit

• You choose the recipes that interest you

• You select the number of servings you want

• You place your order online

• Your meal kit is delivered to your doorstep

The meal kit contains all the ingredients you need to make the recipe, as well as preparation instructions. Most meals are designed to be ready in around 30 to 45 minutes.

The advantages

People who love meal kits will tell you their main advantages are that:

• The ingredients are pre-portioned, so there’s no waste

• The products are always fresh

• The recipes are diverse, so you can discover new dishes

• The cost per portion is less expensive than eating out at a restaurant

Lastly, some companies offer gluten-free, vegetarian, and organic options. A quick online search should direct you to a meal kit delivery service available in your area.