Meal prep: the easy way to eat healthier

If you’re looking for an easy way to adopt healthier eating habits, then meal prep is for you. This method consists of planning and preparing your meals a week in advance and is easy to integrate into your routine. Here’s how and why you should do it.

How to do it

Make a menu for the upcoming week that includes healthy, balanced meals that freeze well or can keep for a few days in the fridge. You can either make a few different meals or a large batch of a single dish that you enjoy. Once you decide what’s on the menu for the week, make a list of everything you need and hit the grocery store. Spend an afternoon cooking and you’ll have a week’s worth of food that you only need to warm up.

Benefits



If you plan out your weekly menu, the first thing you’re likely to notice is that you’ll eat well throughout the week and stress less at mealtimes. This is because you won’t have to cook or scramble to find something to eat every day. Plus, you’ll likely eat much healthier than you would if you had to improvise every day. You won’t have to settle for processed or fast food.

One of the main obstacles to developing healthy eating habits is that cooking balanced meals takes time. Meal prep solves this issue by making it quicker and easier to eat nutritious meals throughout the week.