Medication safety tips for seniors

Here are a few tips for the safe use of medications among older adults.

• Keep an up-to-date list of the prescription and over-the-counter medicines you take. Write down how much, how often, and why you take each medication. Bring this list with you every time you go see the pharmacist or any other health-care professional.

• Before you start taking a new medicine, consult your pharmacist to ensure it won’t adversely interact with your other medications. You should also carefully read the instructions that come with it and speak with your pharmacist if you have any questions.

• Take medications according to your health-care provider’s instructions. Adhere to the recommended dosage, frequency, and duration of the treatment. Always consult your doctor before you stop taking a prescription medication.

• Never take someone else’s prescription medications or give yours to another person. Keep medicines out of the reach of children. If you have extra or expired medications, bring them to your pharmacist for safe disposal.

For more drug safety tips and information about your specific situation, speak with your doctor or pharmacist.

A note to caregivers

If you’re responsible for giving an elderly person their medication, make sure you avoid distractions while preparing and administering it. A drug mix-up, the wrong dosage, or combining certain medicines with specific types of food can have potentially fatal consequences.