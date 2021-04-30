Jenspiration
Meet April’s business sponsored pet of the month, Willow
Meet Willow, a two-year-old pup who is ready for some love! Willow would really thrive as the only pet of the family! She loves to ride in the car and take long walks. Watch this video to see how affectionate she is giving kisses to Meghan, and watch her expressions — very cute!
The Humane Society has adjusted their appointment requirements. Feel free to stop by during the week to visit with the animals. Appointments are only required on the weekends. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application:
Are you a business and would like to sponsor a pet of the month? OR would you be interested in learning more about a Business Partner Membership? Let’s talk! (540) 635-4734
Adoption fees sponsored by:
- Maria Martinez / Bill Powers
Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
135 North Royal Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630-2613
(540) 635-2825
billpowersagency.com
Adoption & video sponsored by:
- Jennifer Avery, REALTOR ®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
CRUM REALTY, INC.
318 S Loudoun Street, Winchester VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
Call today to schedule a chat about your real estate options: 540-683-0790
Community Events
The Family Yoga Project: Disconnect to reconnect for school-aged children
FREE 4 WEEK EVENT offered to school-aged children and their family. Meet the instructors, Laura Ruby (owner of Ruby Yoga, LLC), Joanna Martin (owner of Playful Explorations), and Joey Waters (long time Warren County educator) as they talk about this FREE offering! Move your body, work on breathing, practice mindfulness, and let go of stress during your Family Yoga time. Does your child need a few minutes away from screen time to reconnect to the rest of the family? Here is your chance!
Help your children disconnect from technology and reconnect with themselves!
- Wednesday, April 14 at 4:30pm
- Near Fantasyland Playground and Bing Crosby Stadium
- Bring your body and a towel or yoga mat to practice on
Please register at myrubyyoga.com or visit the Facebook Event Page.
Community Events
Looking for a great gift for mom on Mother’s Day?
Take a chance on this “sleek” basket with a brand new Michael Kors purse!
The basket includes:
- Michael Kors Purse
- 2 Yankee Candles and candle holder
- 2 Yankee Candle Air Fresheners
- Stainless Steel Water Bottle
- Aromatherapy Goodies
- Bottle of Wine
- Approximate value is around 475.00!
Tickets are $25.00 each for the raffle. Proceeds go to the Phoenix Project, our local response to domestic violence. The service Phoenix Project provides to our community is priceless. Please consider buying a raffle ticket! Your support is appreciated!
To purchase tickets visit phoenix-project.org and click on the donate button. Donate $25.00 to buy one ticket (buy as many as you like!). Add a note to the donation that it is for a raffle ticket sale. or call Phoenix Project directly at 540-635-2302.
Jenspiration
Community Tree to benefit Reaching Out Now
Spread the word! Divine Beauty Salon has a Community Tree to benefit Reaching Out Now up all year long. Suzzane King decorates the tree for whatever holiday or season we are experiencing! Right now the tree is ready for Spring and Easter. Anyone in the community is welcome to stop in and select a hanging ornament with a need inside. At the end of each season, there will be a drawing for a nice gift that all participants are eligible to win. One entry per $10.00 donated. Check out this video to see the tree and learn more:
Divine Beauty Hair Salon
517 N Royal Ave | Front Royal, VA 22630
Reaching Out Now: reachingoutnow.org
THROUGH LEADERSHIP AND EMPOWERMENT
we support and encourage our community’s under-served students and their families to live victoriously, hopeful, and prepared for the future; to reach their full potential.
Jenspiration
The BOWLS of the Empty Bowl Supper 2021 with Arline Link
The House of Hope is so grateful for the help of Arline Link every year. For several years in a row, Arline has graciously helped supply the BOWLS for the Empty Bowl Supper. She has created a fun community experience inviting people of all ages to come in to help paint the BOWLS. Expect a “coloring book” painting experience to help those who are a little less artistically inclined to still produce gorgeous BOWLS.
Individuals, families, and groups of all sorts have spent time in the studio painting. Girl Scout Troops, Rotary Clubs, and Honor Society groups to name a few who have painted. Please contact Arline at Explore Art & Clay if you are interested in helping. We have about 200 BOWLS we are hoping to have prepared by April 24th! We need your help! Explore Art & Clay: 100 E 8th St, Front Royal, VA 22630 | (540) 636-6019.
Watch this video to see a brief demonstration on how the bowls are prepared and get a sneak peek at some of the bowls that will be up for grabs this year! With every $35.00 ticket purchase, you get a BOWL and 2 TO GO soups. Soups will be located at the Downtown Market on Main Street day of the event. BOWLS will be found on display in numerous storefront windows along Main Street. Check in will be at the visitors center where you will receive tickets for your soups and bowl. Never fear, we will have lots of volunteers to help. Passage Creek Rising will be playing live music at the gazebo, so be sure to pack a chair to enjoy the music after you assemble your TO GO items!
$35.00 Adult Tickets | $5.00 Student & Kids (soup only)
Tear Away Flyer is available HERE, or in person you may purchase tickets at Explore Art & Clay.
Learn more about the House of Hope: warrencountyhomeless.org
Get your tickets for the Empty Bowl Supper “To Go” fundraiser on April 24th
Community Events
Come out to enjoy our favorite fundraiser to benefit the House of Hope, the Empty Bowl Supper “TO GO”!
- DATE: Saturday, April 24 from 12noon-3pm
- Ticket Link: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper
- LOCATION: Main Street & Downtown Market
- Check in near the visitors center & gazebo.
- Browse for bowls up and down Main Street.
- Downtown Market for the Soup Stations and pick up!
SOUPS – from local restaurants will be donated and available for pick up this year. The soups will be packaged and ready TO GO. Distribution of the soups will take place inside Downtown Market off Main Street. We are looking for soup donations… so please let us know if you would like to participate! Stay tuned for another soup specific update. But for now, our list of soup donors looks like this:
- Mountain Home
- Blue Wing Frog
- PaveMint
- Vinova
- Soul Mountain
- The Mill
- The Apple House
- Manor Line Market
- Paladin
- Blue Door
- Downtown Catering
(NEW update coming soon – with soups and additional donors)
BOWLS – are in the process of being created by Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay. The public are welcome to stop in and paint the bowls as a group (10 or less) or individually. As the bowls are finished, they will begin to go on display up and down Main Street & Downtown Front Royal locations. Contact Arline to make a plan to paint: (540) 636-6019
MUSIC – Passage Creek Rising will be playing live music at the gazebo!
SPONSORS – We are looking for sponsors again for this year. $1,000 Gold, $500 Silver, $250 Bronze levels. Bonus advertising video is available to Gold sponsors by Jenspiration. We will feature your video on social media for all to see! Tickets are sold online or at Explore Art & Clay 100 E 8th St, Front Royal, VA 22630. Tear Away ticket purchase option is found in this story.
Jenspiration
Meet March’s family sponsored pet of the month, Annabelle
Meet Annabelle! She is about 10 years old or older. Her partner passed and she is so lonely! She became too needy for her owner, so she was surrendered to the shelter. She has a few medical issues that are being tended to, but soon will be ready for adoption! Are you an individual or family that has the time for a friend like this? I bet Annabelle would just love to sit and snuggle all day long!
Thank you so much to Jessica Priest Cahill and her family for sponsoring this adoption. If you are a family or an individual who would like to make one of these videos or sponsor an animal, please consider membership to the Humane Society of Warren County! You could also make a fun video like this to help animals get adopted!
Call to schedule a time to visit with Annabelle at the Humane Society of Warren County… she really deserves a good home!
Humane Society of Warren County
humanesocietywarrencounty.com
1245 Progress Dr | Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 635-4734
