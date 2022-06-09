Connect with us

Local News

Meet Eagle Scout Caleb Michael Holmes – BSA Troop 4, Front Royal, Virginia

Published

4 hours ago

on

On Wednesday, June 9, 2022, Boy Scout Troop 4 conferred the title of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, to Caleb Michael Holmes.

Caleb stood before proud family members and friends, and many fellow scouts at the First Baptist Church in Front Royal as he was pinned with the Eagle Scout medal and a new neckerchief with the emblazoned eagle, representing the best efforts and values of the BSA.  Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process, and has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.

Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.

Four Nobel Prize laureates are known to be Eagle Scouts. Twelve Eagle Scouts have been awarded the Medal of Honor. At least forty astronauts earned the rank as a youth, including Neil Armstrong and Charles Duke, both of whom walked on the Moon.


Scoutmaster Jim Naccash said, “Troop 4 is sponsored by the Front Royal Rotary Club and we meet each Monday night from 7:00 to 8:30 pm in the basement of the First Baptist Church, 14 W 1st Street, here in Front Royal.” He also invites boys 10 1/2 or finished 5th grade to visit a meeting and see if this is something that would be of interest to them.

Caleb’s parents, Mike and Heather Holmes are very proud of their son and his accomplishments. His grandparents, Dean and Judy Brainard, from Claremont, California, and uncle Benjamin Brainard from Oregon, came for Caleb’s high school graduation from Padre Pio Academy and his Eagle Scout pinning.

The Foundation of Scouting

Scout Oath: On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; To help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.

Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.

Scout Mission: The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

 

Watch the ceremony below.

 

Loudoun County High School student and Front Royal student glider pilot to compete for Miss Virginia's Outstanding Teen

Published

10 hours ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

Amelia “Mia” Anderson, age 16 and rising junior at Loudoun County High School will compete for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen later this month. Anderson is the reigning Miss Skyline Drive’s Outstanding Teen.

Amelia “Mia” Anderson aspires to become a commercial pilot.

Anderson is the reigning Miss Skyline Drive’s Outstanding Teen

Anderson, an Honor Roll student, also serves as a cadet in the Loudoun County High School NJROTC. Her father has served as a pilot with Southwest Airlines for 22 years. Following in her father’s footsteps, Anderson aspires to become a commercial pilot. At just 16 years old, she is training with Skyline Soaring Club of Front Royal, VA, to obtain her private pilot’s license in Gliders. Her flight training has been funded through scholarships earned from Skyline Soaring Educational Foundation and Soaring Society of America. Amelia has successfully passed her FAA written exam, she has solo’ed in the glider, and is preparing for her final practical checkride to complete the process earning her private pilots license in Gliders.


Her platform for the pageant is “Soaring to Your Dreams: Inspiring and Mentoring Girls in Aviation.” Anderson shares that according to the FAA, in 2022 roughly 7% of pilots are women, and only 3.6% of airline captains are women.   Her mission is to inspire young girls to pursue whatever career dreams they may have and to feel empowered doing so in male-dominated fields, such as aviation. Anderson is active with the Old Dominion Ninety-Nines, Ninety-Nines International, Women in Aviation International and the Capital Region Chapter of Women in Aviation. These organizations of women pilots promote the advancement of aviation through education, scholarships, and mutual support while honoring the unique history of women in aviation. Amelia is also mentoring local Girl Scout Troops in earning their Aviation Badges.

The Miss Virginia and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions are part of the Miss America Organization. The Miss America Organization is one of the nation’s leading providers of scholarships for young women. The pageant will be held June 23 – 25 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA. Competition begins at 7:00 each evening and tickets are available online.

Front Royal Virginia

Local News

VDOT postpones I-81 Northbound sinkhole repairs in Shenandoah County

Published

1 day ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

Interstate 81 sinkhole repairs scheduled for the night of Wednesday, June 8 into the day on Thursday, June 9 are postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. The sinkhole is located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will announce a revised repair date once plans are finalized.

The sinkhole location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.

The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made.


All work is weather permitting.

Local News

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Hognose Snake

Published

1 day ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

Please drive safely and look out for “sticks” in the road.

This stunning Eastern Hognose Snake was brought to the Center after being struck by a vehicle. This patient was minimally responsive on intake and had severe head trauma, lacerations, and internal bleeding.

Photos / Blue Ridge Wildlife Center

We are grateful to officer Hepperle from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for rescuing this snake and ensuring it got to us for care!

We currently have two students in their third years of veterinary school interning with our vet department. Grace (left) and Alex (right) skillfully preformed the surgical closure of the patient’s laceration under supervision.


As a wildlife teaching hospital, we make every effort to include our students in a variety of experiences to help prepare them for their future careers!

Reptiles can take weeks to months to recover from head trauma like this – if they recover. This patient recovered from anesthesia, but is still in critical condition at this time.

We are hopeful for recovery and are doing all we can to make this snake as comfortable as possible while in care.

Eastern hognose snakes are a fascinating species that can be identified not only by their appearance, but also by their unique defensive behaviors!

When threatened, they will first try to appear intimidating by stretching out the skin around their neck and raising their head up, similar to a cobra, sometimes even hissing and striking at their attacker (but not biting).

If that doesn’t work, they roll on their back and open their mouths to appear dead.

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Jenspiration

House of Hope enjoys "sweet" success

Published

1 day ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

On Friday, June 3, the House of Hope set up a bake sale during the Humane Society of Warren County’s annual yard sale. There was a huge selection of baked goods from individual community members to professional bakers! Special thank you to Manor Line Market, Garcia & Gavino’s, Down Home Comfort Bakery, and Devin Smith for donating to the cause from the professional side. Thank you so much to all of the home bakers who made this sale such a success too!

As the volunteers set up the bake sale table they quickly realized one table would not be enough! Two full tables of goodies were set up for the sale. A peach pie by Down Home Comfort Baker was raffled off bringing in almost triple normal value!

Congratulations to new community members Mack and his wife for winning the raffle!

The final results: The House of Hope is pleased to announce they brought in close to $900 from the bake sale! At the end of the day, there were still a lot of leftover goodies. Board member Jen Avery continued the bake sale online, offering to deliver cookies and brownies to customers. The Rotary Club of Warren County stepped in as multiple members placed orders in addition to several other community friends.


Who knew a bake sale could be so much fun? Many thanks to all who participated! And thank you to the Humane Society of Warren County for allowing another non-profit to join their fundraiser.

Local News

Afton gets artistic flourish as redevelopment project 'blooms'

Published

3 days ago

on

June 6, 2022

By

Recently town residents have been dealing with utility and road infrastructure upgrades, repairs, and fixes accompanied by the various early morning noises, road closings, overnight road patching and re-patching for the length of the work.

And while that can be a sometimes ugly chore to undertake or endure, one pending restoration-redevelopment project has taken on a prettier face recently. That face can be seen in window murals painted on blocks used to keep weather out of the Afton Inn building as replacement and redevelopment work looms.

According to town administrative staff the driving forces behind the mural project were Joint Tourism contractor JLL’s Bethanie Derose, along with Afton developer 2 East Main LLC, Carter-Burton Project Manager Jim Burton, and local artist Melissa Ichiuji.

Contacted, artist Ichiuji told Royal Examiner this:


“The Afton art installation is named ‘Afton Blooms’. The title is an allusion to indigenous floral blooms as well as the property’s rebirth and re-blossoming under new ownership. I painted the panels by hand and each one depicts a wild flower that is native to Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. It was important for me to draw inspiration from local assets and bring awareness to the natural beauty that surrounds Front Royal and makes this area such a unique and special place.

“I was invited by the owners of The Afton – the ‘Inn’ has been dropped going forward – to design artwork for the window openings while the building is under renovation. Instead of raw plywood, we agreed that it was an ideal opportunity to elevate the corner with public art and send a positive message to local residents that progress is happening inside the structure even if it’s not visible from the outside yet.”

Stay tuned as the adventure of the Afton Inn redevelopment project near the heart of Historic Downtown Front Royal progresses through 2022 with scheduled completion before the end of next year. And we will update you on project dynamics and scheduling as more information becomes available.

Go Team Afton!!!

Before and after: Above photo was taken May 14 as signs of window stabilization work were appearing. Below, on June 3 that stabilization was holding some eye-pleasing art in place to improve the overall appearance of the long-derelict, largely gutted Afton Inn. But how many of those bricks surrounding those windows and supporting that roof are going to remain where they are? Not many, if our understanding of the engineering plan is correct. Tho some bricks dating back toward the 1868 construction of the Montrose Hotel may be put to use in less supportive tasks closer to the ground. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini

Some things are hard to pretty up as town residents are learning as needed utility and road work progress around town.

Every journey begins with a first step. – This long and winding road journey is scheduled for completion next year. Final photo below shows the Afton, or was it the Montrose then circa 1920s, before one of those new-fangled horseless carriages (pictured) took out the magnificent front porch structure.

Local News

Recipient of the 2nd annual "Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship" announced

Published

4 days ago

on

June 5, 2022

By

The Warren County High School DECA Chapter is proud to announce that Emily Mawson is the recipient of the annual Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship for 2022. On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Emily was presented the $1000.00 scholarship by the son of Dr. Maiden, Mr. Chip Maiden on behalf of the Maiden family.

Emily Mawson

Emily has been a 2-year member of WCHS and Virginia DECA. She has competed each year at the district, state, and international levels of DECA. She was a district winner and state winner in both 2021 and 2022. This past school year, Emily served as the Warren County chapter’s president.

Emily had this to say about her involvement in DECA. “DECA has empowered me as a leader. As chapter president, I learned how to lead a group of people to success. I also learned how to organize my work and time. Through DECA, I was able to practice critical skills in order to prepare me for the real world”.


In addition to DECA, Emily is a member of the National Honor Society, a past member of the WCHS Marching Band, and a playwright and producer for the Maroon Masques, the WCHS theater department.

The scholarship is named after Dr. Leonard F. Maiden, a 1950 graduate of Warren County High School. Dr. Maiden was active in DECA as a student, and later as a professor at the University of South Carolina. As a WCHS student, Dr. Maiden was elected as the first High School President of the National DECA in 1949. Throughout his life and career, Dr. Maiden never lost his love for DECA. He volunteered for many years as a judge in DECA state conferences. He mentored students learning to become teachers.

This is the second year that The Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship has been awarded to a graduating WCHS DECA Senior in the amount of $1000.00.

