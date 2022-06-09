Meet Eagle Scout Caleb Michael Holmes – BSA Troop 4, Front Royal, Virginia

On Wednesday, June 9, 2022, Boy Scout Troop 4 conferred the title of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, to Caleb Michael Holmes.

Caleb stood before proud family members and friends, and many fellow scouts at the First Baptist Church in Front Royal as he was pinned with the Eagle Scout medal and a new neckerchief with the emblazoned eagle, representing the best efforts and values of the BSA. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process, and has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.

Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.

Four Nobel Prize laureates are known to be Eagle Scouts. Twelve Eagle Scouts have been awarded the Medal of Honor. At least forty astronauts earned the rank as a youth, including Neil Armstrong and Charles Duke, both of whom walked on the Moon.

Scoutmaster Jim Naccash said, “Troop 4 is sponsored by the Front Royal Rotary Club and we meet each Monday night from 7:00 to 8:30 pm in the basement of the First Baptist Church, 14 W 1st Street, here in Front Royal.” He also invites boys 10 1/2 or finished 5th grade to visit a meeting and see if this is something that would be of interest to them.

Caleb’s parents, Mike and Heather Holmes are very proud of their son and his accomplishments. His grandparents, Dean and Judy Brainard, from Claremont, California, and uncle Benjamin Brainard from Oregon, came for Caleb’s high school graduation from Padre Pio Academy and his Eagle Scout pinning.

The Foundation of Scouting

Scout Oath: On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; To help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight. Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent. Scout Mission: The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

Watch the ceremony below.