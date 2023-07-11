Meet Keshia Willi: Award-Winning Screenwriter and New Voice in Literature

In our town, we celebrate our local talent, and nothing exemplifies this more than the literary success of the local author and screenwriter Keshia Willi. Born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, her deep-rooted connection to her home breathes life into her work. Now, she’s ready to meet her readers and fans in person.

Ms. Willi will be making appearances at two bookshops for book signings: first, at the Royal Oak Bookshop on July 22, 2023, from 11 am to 4 pm, and later, at the Winchester Book Gallery on August 5, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm.

A revered screenwriter, Ms. Willi’s work has been recognized in several national script competitions. However, her most recent endeavor has taken a more literary turn, publishing three novels.

Her first book, “Fire Tales,” is a riveting fantasy that transports us to a world where magic has been cast aside, and the Arianmordun empire rules with an iron fist. Our hero, Ailadwr, embarks on a quest for the legendary sword Maelcethin, known to bring victory to those who wield it at a great cost.

The second book, “Johnny Be Good,” is a chilling thriller. Johnny, our main character, hides a dark secret under his good-natured guise. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Samantha, a woman as twisted as himself, leading them both on a deadly road trip.

Finally, her third book, “Beware the Wolf,” dives into the dark nature of humanity and the terrifying truth beneath our facades. It’s a chilling reminder that human predators walk among us, and the faces beneath their masks are far from ordinary.

Beyond her literary ventures, Ms. Willi is a proud graduate of The Los Angeles Film School, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Digital Filmmaking. With over 15 years of screenwriting experience under her belt, she’s passionate about her craft and sees each project as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Her narrative versatility is undeniable. Whether it’s the genre-bending arcs of her novels or the thrilling narratives of her screenplays, Ms. Willi’s work exhibits a keen understanding of storytelling. It is her dedication, creativity, and commitment to quality that ensures her work resonates with a wide audience.

As Keshia C. Willi steps out from behind her writing desk and into the limelight, the local community and beyond eagerly anticipate the chance to meet the voice behind these compelling stories. Her book signings are expected to be a memorable affair, an opportunity not to be missed for book enthusiasts and aspiring writers alike.