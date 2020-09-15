Community Events
Meet local author Scott Bradley Hesson
Local author Scott Bradley Hesson will be at the Royal Oak Bookshop, 27 S Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia on September 20th, from 1 pm to 3 pm, to sign his book, “There Might Be Ghosts Inside Those Hills.”
His book is about the personal experiences he had working in several of the caverns in the area. Here is a highlight.
Where some might find a cavern a dark and gloomy place, to me, there is no better, more relaxing place on earth, or in earth. Then again, I have been working in them since I was twelve-thirteen, officially. So I am more used to them than most people.
Over those years, I and a few of my friends have seen some pretty unusual things. Not just the beauty of the formations and the chambers, but things that might curl the hair of most. I have heard but never saw two little girls laugh. I have seen women from the last millennium dressed in their Sunday best turn into mist. I have made a Civil War soldier mad at me and watched him turn into a ball of black smoke. I have heard the scream of a woman in the dark. These experiences are some of the most vivid memories of my life.
Unlike some, I really find these things fascinating and consider myself fortunate to have experienced them. Here I tell of some of these experiences, and many others, including things that I have experienced with real people. I also relay some of the most unusual and, some might call intriguing, things about caves in general. After all, caves have been around for a long time and explored by thousands-in some cases, long before us. In all, I have to say I have lived a blessed life, and thank God for everything I have.
In this book, I tell of some things that he has let me see. I would like to see more unusual things, but I really don’t seem to have any kind of control over any of it. I do know that it has been fun getting there so far and really do hope it will continue. Only time will tell, and one day, maybe I will have enough for a volume two-that would be the ultimate. I do hope to have a couple of new books in the future, after all, I have dealt with the public most of my life. They are, in some cases, more fascinating than the apparitions that I have encountered.
Mark your calendar for September 20, 2020 to meet the author at his book signing, at Royal Oak Bookshop, 207 S Royal Avenue in Front Royal.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 18th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 18:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Greenland”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
A commemorative celebration of Daniel Morgan, Revolutionary war hero
On September 12, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter sponsored a commemorative celebration of Daniel Morgan, Revolutionary war hero, at Mt Hebron Cemetery. The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with greetings presented by Chapter President Marc Robinson and Virginia State Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) 1st Vice President Jeff Thomas.
The Reverend Jim Simmons provided an invocation in front of a Color Guard consisting of members of the Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason and General Adam Stephens Chapters, and a contingent from the Trail Life youth organization from the Chelsea Academy in Front Royal. The Color Guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner. A presentation on Daniel Morgan was given by Brett Osborn:
Morgan was born in New Jersey about 1735 and ran away from home to the wilderness of Pennsylvania and western Virginia. He became a teamster, hauling freight between remote frontier settlements. In 1755 he was hired as a wagoner for the Braddock expedition against Fort Duquesne. Three years later he was an ensign with the Virginia Militia.
In 1763, he served as a Lieutenant in Pontiac’s War and in 1774 was fighting Indians in the Ohio Valley. After the Revolutionary War began, he raised a company of marksmen in Virginia and marched north to meet General Washington’s Army at a pace of over twenty-eight miles a day. This became known as the Beeline March. He was part of the assault on Quebec.
Morgan took command when Benedict Arnold was wounded, and led his men into the narrow streets of the Lower Town. While waiting for reinforcements, the unit was surrounded and captured, being held until late 1776. Morgan rejoined Washington’s Army in April 1777, after raising a new corps of sharpshooters. He was sent to join Horatio Gates in New York. His leadership was a major factor in the decisive American victory at the Battle of Saratoga.
In 1781, he led his men against the British Light Troops in South Carolina with a three tiered plan. The first row would fire two shots and retire, the second row 150 yards behind would do the same. The third row and a reserve force were his battle hardened veterans. On the right flank was his cavalry. The plan went off to perfection, almost totally destroying the larger more experienced British force, inflicting over three hundred casualties and taking six hundred prisoners out of the eleven hundred troops engaged. The Americans suffered seventy-two casualties in this the battle, known as Cowpens.
After the war, he operated a gristmill, speculated in western lands, took the field briefly during the Whiskey Rebellions as commander of a Virginia Militia outfit, and in 1797, won a seat in the House of Representatives. He died in 1802.
Wreaths were presented to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan. These included wreaths from VASSAR by 1st VP Jeff Thomas, the SAR Chapters represented by Will Reynolds (Col James Wood II), Mike Weyler (Col William Grayson), Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Ken Morris (George Mason) and Allan Phillips (General Adam Stephens). The DAR was represented by Anita Bonner (Lanes Mill DAR), Michelle Phillips (West Virginia State DAR) and Marlyn Keesecker (Pack Horse DAR). A musket squad comprised of Ken Bonner, Brett Osborn, Paul Christensen, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Marty Keesecker, Art LaFlam, Eric Robinson and Barry Schwoerer fired three rounds prior to Marc Robinson playing Taps. Also participating were Flag Bearers Chip Daniel, Dennis Parmeter, Erick Moore and drummer Doug Hall. The Color Guard then formed up and marched the length of the cemetery to perform at the Birthday Celebration of the US Constitution.
U.S. Constitution birthday celebrated
More than fifty people braved the rain Saturday at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, to celebrate the birthday of the US Constitution which is September 17.
This event will hopefully encourage people to read and refresh their knowledge of our founding document during the coming week. Planned by the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, Past President of the Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and assisted by members of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance and members of the James Wood II Chapter, and Trail Life members, a boys organization, led by Stu Nolan.
Marc Robinson and Dale Corey, SAR President and Past President, and Kenneth Bonner, State Color Guard commander, headed Color Guard marches and musket salutes at General Daniel Morgan’s grave and at the Military Cemetery named for Morgan.
History lectures were an important part of the program given by Mark Donovan, Kelly O’Neil, and Bob Gault. Prayers for America and the people were given by various community leaders.
Alliance leaders are Pastor Alan Morrison of Winchester and head of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance, Dale Carpenter of Front Royal. Johnson is known to students and adults of our area as “Liberty Man.” He gives passionate history lectures and demonstrations about the American Revolution and portrayals of his great-grandfathers and mothers in America’s epic fight for Independence. Now offering virtual programs, Johnson, a resident of Warren County, may be reached at (540) 635.5521.
See the 2019 ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Patriots reaffirm their commitment to our Constitution and Country
Knights of Columbus sponsors the 2020 Walk for Life
The Knights of Columbus provided $500 to sponsor the Front Royal Pregnancy Center’s 2020 Walk for Life. The 2020 Walk will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020, and is the principal source of funds for the services the Center provides. The FRPC serves hundreds of women and families every year.
The event is family-friendly and includes face painting, informational booths, prizes, and refreshments. Visit frpcwalkforlife.com to learn more.
The John Carrell Jenkins Council #7771 of the Knights of Columbus is dedicated to Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism. We support our parish and community through a variety of programs.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington distributes backpacks to more than 250 local refugee children for back-to-school
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington’s Migration and Refugee Program (MRS) is hosting its annual “Backpack Giveaway” this year as a drive-thru to ensure safe social distancing for families, volunteers and staff. More than 250 students are registered to receive backpacks filled with basic supplies, including pencils, pens, erasers, glue, scissors, crayons, colored pencils, markers, notebooks, composition books, 3-ring binders, loose leaf paper and highlighters. Additionally, in response to COVID-19, masks, sanitizers and gloves are being distributed to each family.
“We are thrilled to offer our annual backpack distribution as a drive-thru this year to ensure families can participate in a safe way. While this is definitely an unusual year as students prepare to enter school in a variety of ways, be it in person, virtually or a combination of the two, the need for basic supplies has increased,” said Belayneh Loppisso, Program Director, MRS, an asylee himself and former client of MRS. “The economic impact the coronavirus has had on the refugee committee, particularly those already experiencing hardship, has been significant, magnifying the need for and impact of this effort.”
MRS BACKPACK GIVEAWAY
- Who: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington Migration and Refugee Services and Backpack Recipient Families. (Families must be pre-registered to receive a backpack.)
- When: Friday, September 11, 2020 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Where: Migration and Refugee Services Office of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington | 80 N. Glebe Rd. | Arlington, VA 22203
The Arlington event is one of three backpack drive-thru distributions at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year, which include distributions in Fredericksburg and Manassas. Additionally, for families unable to make it to a drive-thru, volunteers are providing no-contact delivery to individual residences.
All items were donated by parishioners and school families from throughout the Diocese, including St. Mary of Sorrows Church in Fairfax, Church of the Nativity in Burke and St. Thomas More Cathedral School in Arlington, as well as Girl Scouts, the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Rock Spring Congregational Church. To receive a backpack distributed during the MRS event, students must be clients of MRS and enrolled in the Virginia Refugee Student Achievement Program for students ages 5-18 who have been in the United States for less than five years.
MRS serves new clients arriving to the U.S. throughout the year, so school supplies are always needed. To donate a backpack or supplies or for additional information, contact Rebecca Boak, Community Engagement Specialist at MRS, at Rebecca.Boak@ccda.net.
