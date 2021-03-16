Jenspiration
Meet March’s business sponsored pet of the month, Chaplin
Chaplin is a four year old kitty who came to the shelter as a stray. He has been neutered and vetted into great health. Chaplin is good with children, dogs, and other cats. He could be the perfect addition to a family full of action.
The Humane Society is currently operating by appointment only. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application. humanesocietywarrencounty.com
Be sure to come out to the Warren County Humane Society to visit with Chaplin and her friends who are ready for their furever homes!
Adoption fees sponsored by:
- Maria Martinez
Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
135 North Royal Avenue
Front Royal, VA 22630-2613
(540) 635-2825
www.billpowersagency.com
Adoption & video sponsored by:
- Jennifer Avery, REALTOR ®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
CRUM REALTY, INC.
318 S Loudoun Street, Winchester VA
540-683-0790
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
(Call today to schedule a chat about your real estate options.)
Jenspiration
Reaching Out Now buys a cow!
The meal program Reaching Out Now has been providing to our local families has been successfully serving our community for about a year now. Looking to the future, RON has decided to take steps to bring a Farm To Table meal plan to the families! Not only will they be bringing healthy eating to the plates, but supporting local farmers.
Yesterday, Robert Hupman of Hazard Mills Farm took Samantha Barber (President of Reaching Out Now), Michelle Smeltzer (Executive Committee Member of RON) and Jen Avery to the Virginia Livestock, LLC live auction off 619 in Front Royal. Robert helped win the bid for a 1510 pound beef for Reaching Out Now! Hupman explained that on average 40-45% of the weight of the beef will be usable. Chef Devin Smith will be in heaven with such amazing LOCAL fresh beef to cook!
To learn more about Reaching Out Now, visit reachingoutnow.org.
Note: Volunteers to deliver the meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays are still in need. If you are interested, please email Dr. Judith James at jjames@reachingoutnow.org.
Jenspiration
Testimonials from Reaching Out Now volunteers
Reaching Out Now had a busy week last week serving meals to 83 families in Warren County. The work RON is doing is just amazing. Every Tuesday and Thursday, volunteers from the community come together to deliver the delicious food that Chef Devin Smith and wife Teketia prepare along with other volunteers. Meals are healthy combinations of favorites like BBQ sandwich with cole slaw, pork chops & mashed potatoes, shepards pie, or spaghetti & meatballs, just to name a few! Watch this video to hear testimonials from some of the volunteers as they arrived to pick up their deliveries for the night:
Featured in the video: Front Royal Police Chief Magalis & Captain Cline, Allen Linder and Cheyenne Bailey (Girl of Destiny), Debbie Ploski, Samantha Barber & Ms April (Participating family), Brian and Joan Ahier, Carol Hoopes, Teketia Smith, Krystal Hall, Devin Smith, and Joe Barber.
To learn more about Reaching Out Now visit: reachingoutnow.org.
Jenspiration
Shower Trailer update for Warren County’s Thermal Shelter guests
The shower trailer will be available to the guests of our local Thermal Shelter during the winter. It will also be available in case of disaster and for emergency personnel. In the past we have borrowed shower trailers from other counties. We are finally filling a high demand need!
The goal is to have three separate shower stalls installed. The trailer will be complete with hot water heaters and toiletries. Each stall will have it’s own door for privacy and convenience.
In the links below, there are items that are needed for purchase if you would like to help in lieu of a cash donation. Links provided by Robert Hupman, the man with the plan!
- 275 Gallon Water Tank
- Fold Up Step for 30″ Door
- Roll A Ramp – portable ramp 16ft L x 26″W – Fill your cart with this item: A12615A19 ($1,469.99)
Story provided to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. To learn more about Rotary visit our website!
Jenspiration
The community reads to our children – Captain Crystal Cline
Phoenix Project has a wonderful ongoing program reading to our children! The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!
For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly, or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.
How Do Dinosaurs Say Goodnight — read by Captain Crystal Cline
Jenspiration
Meet February’s business sponsored pet of the month, Jewel
Jewel is about one year old. She will be spayed on February 17 and will be available for adoption after. Jewel has a good bit of energy so she will need to go to a family ready to play!
The Humane Society is currently operating by appointment only. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application. humanesocietywarrencounty.com
Be sure to come out to the Warren County Humane Society to visit with Jewel and her friends who are ready for their furever homes!
Jenspiration
Do you have a favorite author? Adopt-An-Author Program is for you!
Samuels Library has a new program launching called Adopt-An-Author! Watch this video to learn more from Melody Hotek, President of Friends of Samuels Library.
Do you have an author that you LOVE and want to be the first to read all new publications? February is a special month at the library for a few other reasons too. Check it out!!
Samuels Public Library
330 East Criser Road | Front Royal, VA 22630
(540)635-3153
samuelslibrary.net/adopt-an-author
www.tasteforbooks.net
