Meet March’s business sponsored pet of the month, Chaplin

Chaplin is a four year old kitty who came to the shelter as a stray. He has been neutered and vetted into great health. Chaplin is good with children, dogs, and other cats. He could be the perfect addition to a family full of action.

The Humane Society is currently operating by appointment only. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application. humanesocietywarrencounty.com

Be sure to come out to the Warren County Humane Society to visit with Chaplin and her friends who are ready for their furever homes!

