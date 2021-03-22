Connect with us

Meet March’s family sponsored pet of the month, Annabelle

Published

2 hours ago

on

Meet Annabelle! She is about 10 years old or older. Her partner passed and she is so lonely! She became too needy for her owner, so she was surrendered to the shelter. She has a few medical issues that are being tended to, but soon will be ready for adoption! Are you an individual or family that has the time for a friend like this? I bet Annabelle would just love to sit and snuggle all day long!


Thank you so much to Jessica Priest Cahill and her family for sponsoring this adoption. If you are a family or an individual who would like to make one of these videos or sponsor an animal, please consider membership to the Humane Society of Warren County! You could also make a fun video like this to help animals get adopted!

Call to schedule a time to visit with Annabelle at the Humane Society of Warren County… she really deserves a good home!

Humane Society of Warren County
humanesocietywarrencounty.com
1245 Progress Dr | Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 635-4734


Meet March’s business sponsored pet of the month, Chaplin

Published

6 days ago

on

March 16, 2021

By

Chaplin is a four year old kitty who came to the shelter as a stray. He has been neutered and vetted into great health. Chaplin is good with children, dogs, and other cats. He could be the perfect addition to a family full of action.

The Humane Society is currently operating by appointment only. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application. humanesocietywarrencounty.com

Be sure to come out to the Warren County Humane Society to visit with Chaplin and her friends who are ready for their furever homes!

Adoption fees sponsored by:


  • Maria Martinez
    Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
    135 North Royal Avenue
    Front Royal, VA 22630-2613
    (540) 635-2825
    www.billpowersagency.com

Adoption & video sponsored by:

  • Jennifer Avery, REALTOR ®  
    “Your Happy Home Expert!”
    CRUM REALTY, INC.
    318 S Loudoun Street, Winchester VA
    540-683-0790
    jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
    (Call today to schedule a chat about your real estate options.)
Reaching Out Now buys a cow!

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

The meal program Reaching Out Now has been providing to our local families has been successfully serving our community for about a year now. Looking to the future, RON has decided to take steps to bring a Farm To Table meal plan to the families! Not only will they be bringing healthy eating to the plates, but supporting local farmers.

Yesterday, Robert Hupman of Hazard Mills Farm took Samantha Barber (President of Reaching Out Now), Michelle Smeltzer (Executive Committee Member of RON) and Jen Avery to the Virginia Livestock, LLC live auction off 619 in Front Royal. Robert helped win the bid for a 1510 pound beef for Reaching Out Now! Hupman explained that on average 40-45% of the weight of the beef will be usable. Chef Devin Smith will be in heaven with such amazing LOCAL fresh beef to cook!

 

To learn more about Reaching Out Now, visit reachingoutnow.org.

Note: Volunteers to deliver the meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays are still in need. If you are interested, please email Dr. Judith James at jjames@reachingoutnow.org.


Testimonials from Reaching Out Now volunteers

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 1, 2021

By

Reaching Out Now had a busy week last week serving meals to 83 families in Warren County. The work RON is doing is just amazing. Every Tuesday and Thursday, volunteers from the community come together to deliver the delicious food that Chef Devin Smith and wife Teketia prepare along with other volunteers. Meals are healthy combinations of favorites like BBQ sandwich with cole slaw, pork chops & mashed potatoes, shepards pie, or spaghetti & meatballs, just to name a few! Watch this video to hear testimonials from some of the volunteers as they arrived to pick up their deliveries for the night:

Featured in the video: Front Royal Police Chief Magalis & Captain Cline, Allen Linder and Cheyenne Bailey (Girl of Destiny), Debbie Ploski, Samantha Barber & Ms April (Participating family), Brian and Joan Ahier, Carol Hoopes, Teketia Smith, Krystal Hall, Devin Smith, and Joe Barber.

To learn more about Reaching Out Now visit: reachingoutnow.org.

Mary Jo Cochran from the Rotary Club of Warren County dropped off a donation check this week to help Reaching Out Now continue this wonderful work.


Shower Trailer update for Warren County’s Thermal Shelter guests

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 26, 2021

By

The shower trailer will be available to the guests of our local Thermal Shelter during the winter. It will also be available in case of disaster and for emergency personnel. In the past we have borrowed shower trailers from other counties. We are finally filling a high demand need!

The goal is to have three separate shower stalls installed. The trailer will be complete with hot water heaters and toiletries. Each stall will have it’s own door for privacy and convenience.

In the links below, there are items that are needed for purchase if you would like to help in lieu of a cash donation. Links provided by Robert Hupman, the man with the plan!

  1. 275 Gallon Water Tank
  2. Fold Up Step for 30″ Door
  3. Roll A Ramp – portable ramp 16ft L x 26″W – Fill your cart with this item: A12615A19 ($1,469.99)

Story provided to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. To learn more about Rotary visit our website!


The community reads to our children – Captain Crystal Cline

Published

1 month ago

on

February 15, 2021

By

Phoenix Project has a wonderful ongoing program reading to our children! The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!

For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly, or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.

How Do Dinosaurs Say Goodnight — read by Captain Crystal Cline

Meet February’s business sponsored pet of the month, Jewel

Published

1 month ago

on

February 11, 2021

By

Jewel is about one year old.  She will be spayed on February 17 and will be available for adoption after.  Jewel has a good bit of energy so she will need to go to a family ready to play!

The Humane Society is currently operating by appointment only.  Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application.  Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application. humanesocietywarrencounty.com

Be sure to come out to the Warren County Humane Society to visit with Jewel and her friends who are ready for their furever homes!

Adoption fees sponsored by:


  • Maria Martinez
    Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
    135 North Royal Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630-2613
    (540) 635-2825
    billpowersagency.com

Adoption & video sponsored by:

  • Jennifer Avery, REALTOR ®  
    “Your Happy Home Expert!”
    CRUM REALTY, INC.
    318 S Loudoun Street, Winchester VA
    540-683-0790
    jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
    (Call today to schedule a chat about your real estate options.)
