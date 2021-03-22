Meet March’s family sponsored pet of the month, Annabelle

Meet Annabelle! She is about 10 years old or older. Her partner passed and she is so lonely! She became too needy for her owner, so she was surrendered to the shelter. She has a few medical issues that are being tended to, but soon will be ready for adoption! Are you an individual or family that has the time for a friend like this? I bet Annabelle would just love to sit and snuggle all day long!



Thank you so much to Jessica Priest Cahill and her family for sponsoring this adoption. If you are a family or an individual who would like to make one of these videos or sponsor an animal, please consider membership to the Humane Society of Warren County! You could also make a fun video like this to help animals get adopted!

Call to schedule a time to visit with Annabelle at the Humane Society of Warren County… she really deserves a good home!

Humane Society of Warren County

humanesocietywarrencounty.com

1245 Progress Dr | Front Royal, VA 22630

(540) 635-4734