Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Allison Ross – Candidate for Warren County Treasurer

Warren County’s Inside Contender Aims for Top Financial Role.

In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Allison Ross.

In a compelling turn for Warren County’s political landscape, Allison Ross, the present Chief Deputy Treasurer, has formally announced her intention to aim for the Treasurer’s top spot in the forthcoming November elections. With a career rooted deep within the office she now hopes to lead, Ross brings a wealth of insider experience to the table.

The Treasurer’s Office of Warren County may not always be at the forefront of public consciousness, but its essential functions, from collecting taxes to managing the county’s finances, are fundamental to the county’s operations. Ross, with 13 years of service in this very office, certainly understands its intricacies.

Her path through the office reveals a narrative of dedication and upward mobility. Starting her journey under the mentorship of the late Wanda Bryant, Ross moved from an initial role as Deputy Treasurer 1 to the current position of Chief Deputy Treasurer. Throughout her tenure, she’s been hand-in-hand with outgoing Treasurer Jamie L. Spiker, ensuring the county’s finances run smoothly.

However, the stage for Ross’s candidature was set when Jamie L. Spiker declared that she wouldn’t be seeking re-election this year. While the reason behind Spiker’s decision remains a matter of personal choice, it undeniably opened up a significant opportunity for potential candidates. Among them, Ross stands out, not only due to her direct experience within the department but also for her commitment to maintaining a seamless transition of responsibilities. She’ll be running against the Republican Party’s Janice B. Shanks, introducing an interesting dynamic to the contest.

Outside her professional realm, Ross is deeply connected to Warren County. She’s an alumna of Warren County High School and furthered her studies at the institution now known as Laurel Ridge Community College. Personal ties bind her even more closely to the community, with her family calling Warren County home.

Yet, the role of the Treasurer isn’t just about experience and local connections. As Ross herself articulated, the Treasurer’s Office is subject to both state and county codes, demanding strict adherence and attention to detail. The day-to-day balancing of bank statements, managing incoming checks, and liaising with various county departments gives a hint of the vast responsibilities she is well-versed in.

The upcoming November 7 election is shaping up to be more than just a contest for the Treasurer’s seat. It represents a decision for Warren County’s residents – to elect a candidate with direct, hands-on experience in the office or to opt for a fresh external perspective. Allison Ross, with her deep departmental knowledge, is banking on the former. The residents now await, poised to cast their ballots and select the right custodian for their county’s finances.

