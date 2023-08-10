Meet the Candidates
Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Allison Ross – Candidate for Warren County Treasurer
Warren County’s Inside Contender Aims for Top Financial Role.
In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Allison Ross.
In a compelling turn for Warren County’s political landscape, Allison Ross, the present Chief Deputy Treasurer, has formally announced her intention to aim for the Treasurer’s top spot in the forthcoming November elections. With a career rooted deep within the office she now hopes to lead, Ross brings a wealth of insider experience to the table.
The Treasurer’s Office of Warren County may not always be at the forefront of public consciousness, but its essential functions, from collecting taxes to managing the county’s finances, are fundamental to the county’s operations. Ross, with 13 years of service in this very office, certainly understands its intricacies.
Her path through the office reveals a narrative of dedication and upward mobility. Starting her journey under the mentorship of the late Wanda Bryant, Ross moved from an initial role as Deputy Treasurer 1 to the current position of Chief Deputy Treasurer. Throughout her tenure, she’s been hand-in-hand with outgoing Treasurer Jamie L. Spiker, ensuring the county’s finances run smoothly.
However, the stage for Ross’s candidature was set when Jamie L. Spiker declared that she wouldn’t be seeking re-election this year. While the reason behind Spiker’s decision remains a matter of personal choice, it undeniably opened up a significant opportunity for potential candidates. Among them, Ross stands out, not only due to her direct experience within the department but also for her commitment to maintaining a seamless transition of responsibilities. She’ll be running against the Republican Party’s Janice B. Shanks, introducing an interesting dynamic to the contest.
Outside her professional realm, Ross is deeply connected to Warren County. She’s an alumna of Warren County High School and furthered her studies at the institution now known as Laurel Ridge Community College. Personal ties bind her even more closely to the community, with her family calling Warren County home.
Yet, the role of the Treasurer isn’t just about experience and local connections. As Ross herself articulated, the Treasurer’s Office is subject to both state and county codes, demanding strict adherence and attention to detail. The day-to-day balancing of bank statements, managing incoming checks, and liaising with various county departments gives a hint of the vast responsibilities she is well-versed in.
The upcoming November 7 election is shaping up to be more than just a contest for the Treasurer’s seat. It represents a decision for Warren County’s residents – to elect a candidate with direct, hands-on experience in the office or to opt for a fresh external perspective. Allison Ross, with her deep departmental knowledge, is banking on the former. The residents now await, poised to cast their ballots and select the right custodian for their county’s finances.
Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Kristen Pence – Candidate for South River District School Board
Dr. Kristen Pence Aims to Propel Warren County Schools Forward in Re-Election Bid
In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Kristen Pence. Kristen Pence, the current chairperson of the Warren County School Board, discusses her ongoing commitment to enhancing the community’s public education system and her plans for future improvements. Pence is currently in the race for re-election after holding the position for the past three and a half years.
Pence firmly believes that the success of a community is directly linked to the quality of its public education system. “The success of a school division drives the success of a community,” she stated in the interview. She acknowledged the difficulties that COVID brought in her first years but is now confident that she’s hit her stride and is eager to continue her work.
Pence pointed out several key focus areas that are vital to the school system’s progress. A major accomplishment has been the removal of the 50% grading policy, a move that she believes is integral to encouraging students to strive for academic excellence. Attendance is another area she is eager to improve. “If students aren’t in their seats learning, that’s a missed learning opportunity,” she explained.
Regarding the board’s dynamics, Dr. Pence appreciates the diversity of opinions among the board members, believing that healthy debates often lead to compromises that benefit students and the community.
Pence shared her plans for the next four years, stating her continued commitment to boosting overall scores, pushing for full accreditation for all schools, and continuing to learn from novel models like Skyline Middle School’s new seven-period day, which allows students more time to focus on core subjects.
Pence is also deeply engaged with the community, particularly valuing her conversations with teachers and parents. She appreciates initiatives that encourage students to take responsibility and pride in their community.
She also addressed the recent controversy around new model policies and misconceptions about the school board’s influence. While new model policies were released on July 18th, she assured that they were primarily focused on parental involvement and consent and that all changes would be implemented with the aim of making the school a more inclusive and safe environment.
Pence concluded by expressing her commitment to continue having open discussions with the community about contentious topics, such as the use of cameras in schools. She also encouraged parents and other community members to participate in meetings, make their voices heard, and become active contributors to the school community.
The election is November 7, 2023, with early voting starting on September 22, 2023.
Follow Kristen Pence on her Facebook page.
Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Leslie Mathews – Candidate for South River District School Board
Leslie Mathews Challenges Incumbent Kristen Pence with a Vision for Education
In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Leslie Mathews.
Warren County’s school board elections have taken a new turn, with Leslie Mathews stepping up as a candidate for the South River District. Matthews, fueled by a passionate drive to make a difference, has voiced concerns over decisions made by the current South River District Representative, Kristen Pence.
Mathews’ motivation to run for the seat is a direct result of the controversial policies adopted by the school board in the recent past. One of the most debated decisions was adopting model policies introduced by the Virginia School Board Association related to transgender rights in schools. Matthews, echoing the sentiments of many parents, believes that these policies could potentially compromise the safety of students.
Another bone of contention for Matthews is the “Second Step” program, a social-emotional learning program that she believes places undue pressure on students by indoctrinating them with values that may differ from what they learn at home. While the program promotes competencies like self-awareness, self-management, and responsible decision-making, Matthews contends that its underlying message might promote a divisive ideology.
Her concerns don’t end there. Mathews has observed a decline in the educational proficiency of children, attributing this not just to the impact of the COVID pandemic but to an increasing shift from academics to ideology in the curriculum. She believes schools should prioritize teaching students foundational skills such as reading, writing, and arithmetic over pressing social issues.
Mathews also highlighted the limited access parents had to understanding the Second Step program’s content. She cites instances where neighboring counties had more extended access to review the program than Warren County.
Not just dwelling on past decisions, Mathews is looking toward the future. The longtime resident of Warren County envisions a school board that upholds the values she grew up with while also adapting to the changing times. Her endorsement by the Warren County Republican Committee further bolsters her commitment to the community and its values.
The race for the South River District School Board seat is set to be a defining moment for Warren County’s educational direction. Leslie Mathews, with her clear vision and deep-rooted connection to the community, offers an alternative to the status quo and promises to be a voice for all.
Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Grace Morrison – Candidate for VA Delegate, District 31
Grace Morrison, an advocate for District 31, is emerging as a beacon of hope for Virginians in the current political landscape. An Independent candidate in the upcoming elections, Morrison is a Conservative, a Christian, and an educator who promises to put the people first, transcending party lines.
Born in 1976, Morrison’s upbringing was split between Northern Virginia and Tidewater, instilling in her a deep love for Virginia’s rich culture, community, and landscapes. In 2011, she chose to lay roots in the Shenandoah Valley, where she committed herself to raising her family, building her career, and, now, driving change in District 31’s political landscape.
With a personal mantra of “Community is our cornerstone,” she is determined to steer the course of governance toward comprehensive community involvement. As a music educator and choral director at the US Coast Guard Training Center, she saw firsthand the need for a united voice in governance to address the divisive ideologies infiltrating the community.
Propelled by frustration with the status quo and a strong sense of responsibility, Morrison made the significant decision to run for Delegate, ensuring the voices of parents, families, and communities are heard in the halls of power. She argues that her status as a “woman, a wife, a mom, a teacher” makes her more attuned to the issues that touch people’s lives most directly.
Morrison’s campaign revolves around a comprehensive plan for a more prosperous District 31. Her platform includes nurturing families, empowering education, and fostering community engagement, drawing its strength from the heart of Virginia – its people.
Key tenets of her manifesto include a Parents’ Bill of Rights, advocating School Choice, and empowering parents as the primary decision-makers in their children’s education. She champions the sanctity of life from conception to natural death, vowing to protect all biologically human life.
She pledges to safeguard District 31’s rural landscapes, marrying the preservation of its natural beauty with sustainable development. Additionally, Morrison emphasizes fiscal responsibility, supporting prudent budgeting and financial management of tax dollars.
A strong advocate of depoliticizing education, Morrison aims to ensure that public schools provide conducive learning environments devoid of political and social ideologies. Lastly, she is dedicated to upholding the constitutional rights of her constituents, reinforcing her commitment to serve all the people of District 31, irrespective of party affiliations.
In her journey toward political service, Grace Morrison embodies the essence of an everyday Virginian stepping up to make a difference. With her steadfast belief in community engagement, educational freedom, life’s sanctity, and the protection of rural landscapes, District 31 may find a compelling champion in Morrison.
Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Crystal Cline – Candidate for Warren County Sheriff
In a bid to redefine and revitalize the role of law enforcement in the community, seasoned officer Crystal Cline has thrown her hat into the ring for Warren County Sheriff. With a career spanning over two decades, Cline is dedicated to delivering positive change and ensuring public safety.
Beginning her journey with the Front Royal Police Department, Cline established herself as a trailblazer, becoming the inaugural female Sergeant in 2014 and the first female Captain in 2017. Today, she commands the SWAT team, handling high-risk operations and serving as an effective mediator and reliable problem solver.
As she eyes the role of Sheriff, Cline is committed to fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and strong community relations. Adept at staying current with law enforcement techniques and technologies, she is keen on training and education to ensure her team is equipped for the job.
Cline’s dedication extends beyond law enforcement. She acknowledges the escalating drug crisis in Warren County and is determined to tackle it head-on through collaboration with various agencies and organizations, emphasizing rejoining the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
A concerning trend has emerged at Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) over the past few years, with a significant number of experienced deputies either leaving or being terminated. The result is a critical staffing shortfall, particularly in the patrol division. Cline aims to address this by prioritizing hiring and maintaining qualified, motivated officers, improving officer morale, and investing in programs that support mental health, professional development, and community engagement.
Cline’s commitment to community safety also extends to the local schools and animal welfare. She is advocating for the consistent presence of School Resource Officers (SRO) at schools and a dedicated Animal Control Officer (ACO) Division, recognizing the significant benefits they offer.
Cline recognizes the necessity of fostering strong relationships between law enforcement agencies and community partners, and she is prepared to engage and rebuild strained relationships. Furthermore, she acknowledges the need for fiscal responsibility and planning to implement cost-effective and efficient methods of policing.
In Crystal Cline, Warren County has a candidate deeply committed to public service, with a proven track record and the skills to bring about effective change.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Brandon Monk, Candidate for VA Senate District 1
In this edition of “Meet the Candidates,” we spotlight Brandon Monk, who is making a bid for the Virginia State Senate in the recently established District 1. District 1 encompasses the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, and Warren, as well as the City of Winchester.
Brandon, a homegrown Frederick County native, is setting his sights on Richmond. From teaching agriculture in high school classrooms to heading a successful organizational management business, Brandon is no stranger to leadership roles. His journey now leads him to the Virginia Senate, championing rural values, conservative fiscal policies, and much-needed tax reforms.
Born at Winchester Medical Center and raised by Christian parents, Brandon’s roots run deep in Frederick County. His journey saw him graduate from Sherando High School, earned a B.S. in Agribusiness from Virginia Tech, and later serve as a Frederick County School Board Chairman. Brandon’s dedication to combating Critical Race Theory, defending parents’ rights, and promoting fiscal restraint has made him an influential figure in his community.
Brandon’s experiences, both in public education and private enterprise, have shaped his understanding of the challenges faced by Virginians. A believer in small government, he is eager to protect his community from what he sees as overreaching big-city politicians in Richmond.
He brings his firm stand against unchecked government spending and taxation, which he attributes to the current inflation crisis. He argues that American businesses, particularly small ones, should no longer bear the brunt of ‘progressive pet projects.’ Promising to support a balanced budget, he hopes to reverse Virginia’s precarious economic trend.
The aspiring Senator is committed to supporting policies that boost the economy, lower living costs, and provide tax relief. With plans to eliminate the grocery tax and lower individual and corporate income tax rates, Brandon’s vision promises to put more money in Virginians’ pockets.
Moreover, Brandon is committed to supporting law enforcement, promising to back recruitment and retention efforts for State Troopers and Sheriff Deputies, and opposing any legislation that would defund them. He strongly believes in the necessity of a School Resource Officer in every school.
Brandon is equally committed to bolstering Virginia’s agricultural sector. As a Farm Bureau board member and former State Future Farmers of America officer, he understands the industry’s critical role. He vows to cut red tape and review regulations to assist farmers and foresters in the wake of rising supply costs.
He also maintains a staunch stand against ‘woke’ ideologies infiltrating education and supports parents’ rights to choose their child’s schooling. Additionally, Brandon is committed to restoring election integrity, defending Second Amendment rights, and fighting for the unborn.
As Brandon gears up for his Senate run, Virginians can expect a candidate dedicated to defending rural conservative values, advocating for fiscal restraint, and fighting for their rights and liberties. Whether he will succeed in his mission to bring about a change in Richmond remains to be seen.
Click here to visit the Brandon Monk website.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with John Massoud, Candidate for VA Senate District 1
In this episode of Meet the Candidates, we turn our attention to John Massoud, a candidate for the Virginia State Senate in the newly formed District 1. District 1 comprises Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, and Warren counties, along with the City of Winchester. John Massoud, a Constitutional Conservative, is determined to bring the voice of the Valley to Richmond and fight for the values that matter to the community.
One of the key pillars of John Massoud’s campaign is his unwavering support for parents’ rights in determining their children’s education. He opposes efforts by teachers’ unions and Senator Lucas to strip away this fundamental right. If elected, Massoud vows to fight for parents and ensure that their voices are heard and respected in matters of education.
Massoud recognizes the burden that regressive taxes place on the working class, particularly the Grocery Tax. As a Constitutional Conservative, he advocates for eliminating these taxes that disproportionately impact the most vulnerable members of society. By championing tax cuts, Massoud aims to alleviate the financial strain on hardworking individuals and families in the Valley.
The Second Amendment holds significant importance to John Massoud, and he is committed to defending it against any encroachment. Whether it is bureaucrats enacting restrictive regulations or companies yielding to societal pressure, Massoud will stand firm in safeguarding the rights of gun owners. He firmly believes that exercising the right to bear arms should not be met with punishment or discrimination.
John Massoud brings extensive experience in Republican politics and a track record of conservative governance. As the current sixth congressional district chairman and former member of the Strasburg Town Council, Massoud has proven his dedication to fiscal responsibility and limited government. His successful efforts in cutting spending while still supporting essential services demonstrate his commitment to conservative principles.
John Massoud’s involvement in Republican politics dates back to 1980 when he volunteered for Ronald Reagan’s campaign. He draws inspiration from his parents, who instilled in him a strong sense of public service. Massoud’s father, a former Afghan citizen, immigrated to the United States and renounced his Islamic faith, while his mother was honored for her work in marking the Freedman’s Cemetery in Alexandria. This heritage of service fuels Massoud’s passion for making a difference in his community.
With a focus on standing with parents, cutting taxes, and protecting Second Amendment rights, Massoud aims to be a strong voice for the community. His track record of conservative governance and deep-rooted commitment to public service make him a candidate worth considering in the upcoming election.
Visit his website for more information.
