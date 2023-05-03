Meet the Candidates
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Blaine Dunn, Candidate for Virginia Senate – District 1
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Blaine Dunn.
Blaine Dunn, Vice Chair of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, is a well-known personality in the Northern Shenandoah Valley area, and his accomplishments speak for themselves. A special election in 2015 brought him to the Board of Supervisors, where he has been re-elected for two more terms in 2017 and 2021. Dunn is also the owner and president of Dunn Financial Advisors, LLC, which offers fee-only financial advice to individuals and small businesses. He started the business from scratch and is a Certified Financial Planner. Dunn holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Distribution from Clarkson College of Technology and a Master of Arts degree in Diplomatic History from the University of Massachusetts. Before establishing Dunn Financial Advisors, LLC, he served as a technical representative, history teacher, and legislative director/staff for three members of Congress and two federal agencies.
As of January 2023, Dunn was elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Supervisors and is currently the Chair of the Human Resources Committee, a member of the Finance Committee, the Technology Committee, and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission. Dunn is a strong advocate of accountability on budgeted spending versus actual spending, advocating for budget transparency, supporting funding for school maintenance and improvements, and advocating for joint Board of Supervisor and School Board meetings to resolve differences. He has also opposed funding for Deep Equity (CRT). Dunn supports school choice, which he believes would create competition that would benefit students. He has also supported School Resource Officers to keep students safe in schools.
Dunn is a visionary who understands the problems facing Northern Shenandoah Valley, especially the challenge of paying for the growing population. He proposes an alternative to increased real estate taxes. Existing residents should not have to subsidize the cost of new home developments. Instead, he suggests that new residents pay the capital costs the counties incur and advocates for impact fees to pay the capital costs of new growth. Existing proffers on houses would reduce the required impact.
Dunn is known for his financial expertise, and he understands the intricacies of how to allocate resources to maximize the growth and welfare of the county. He has been a tireless advocate for the people of Frederick County and will undoubtedly continue to work hard for the betterment of the county in the years to come.
To learn more about Blaine Dunn and the campaign for Virginia Senate, please visit BlaineDunn.com.
Meet the Candidates: John Stanmeyer, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Shenandoah District
John Stanmeyer, a consultant for Cirium, an international aviation data analytics company, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the Shenandoah Magisterial District supervisor seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. In an interview with the Royal Examiner’s Meet the Candidates series, Stanmeyer discussed his reasons for running and his vision for Warren County.
Stanmeyer, a Chicago native who has lived in Warren County for six years, believes that the county can make improvements in the way it presents itself to businesses and people seeking to invest in the community. He hopes to apply his skills to ensure that the county is being a good steward of taxpayers’ money and spending it wisely. Stanmeyer also opposes any significant development, subdivisions, or townhome communities in the area surrounded by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks along the south and west, Shenandoah Shores Road on the east, and Progress Drive to the north.
If elected, Stanmeyer plans to continue serving the community and using his experience and knowledge to make Warren County a better place to live. He believes that his background in management consulting, telecommunications, international trade, and aviation, as well as his economics degree from the University of Virginia, make him well-equipped for the role.
The “firehouse” primary to select the Republican candidate for the Shenandoah Magisterial District supervisor seat will take place on May 5 at the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department station. Stanmeyer will be challenging Ralph Rinaldi, a Shenandoah District School Board member, for the party nomination.
While both candidates are passionate about serving the citizens of Warren County and making a positive impact on the community, it remains to be seen how they will differentiate themselves and win over voters. Nonetheless, the primary election promises to be an exciting and pivotal moment for the community. Local residents can reach out to Stanmeyer by email at vote@JohnforWarren.com to learn more about his platform and campaign.
Meet the Candidates: Ralph Rinaldi, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Shenandoah District
Local resident Ralph Rinaldi has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the Shenandoah District of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Rinaldi, a dedicated public servant and fiscally conservative, is vying for the nomination against fellow Republican John Stanmeyer.
In a Meet the Candidates session with the Royal Examiner, Rinaldi spoke about his extensive experience serving the citizens of Warren County and Virginia. He has served on several boards, including the Warren County Planning Commission, the Warren County School Board, and the Warren County Well and Septic Appeals Board. Additionally, Rinaldi has been an active member of the Shenandoah Farms community, volunteering at the local fire department and serving as a mentor to local students.
Rinaldi’s decision to run for the Republican nomination was motivated by the need for historical knowledge among the Board of Supervisors. He believes that his experience and knowledge can benefit the citizens of Warren County and make the area an even better place to live.
Rinaldi’s candidacy has generated a lot of excitement among local residents. He is seen as a dedicated public servant who has the right experience and dedication to serve the community. The Warren County Republican Committee has announced a “firehouse” primary election on May 5, 2023, to select the candidate who will represent the Shenandoah Magisterial District supervisors in the upcoming November 7 General Election. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the primary, which will take place at the North Warren Volunteer Fire & Rescue at 89 Rockland Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 2 to 7 pm.
If elected, Rinaldi plans to continue serving the community and using his experience and knowledge to make Warren County a better place to live. Local residents can reach out to Rinaldi by email at rrinaldi@centurylink.net or through his website, ralphforwarrencounty.com.
As the race for the Republican nomination heats up, it will be interesting to see how Rinaldi and Stanmeyer differentiate themselves and win over voters. Regardless of the outcome, both candidates are passionate about serving the citizens of Warren County and making a positive impact on the community.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Timmy French, Candidate for Virginia Senate – District 1
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Timmy French.
Shenandoah County farmer and businessman Timmy French has announced his candidacy for Virginia Senate District 1 in the upcoming election. A lifelong farmer, French is the co-owner of beef, poultry, dairy, and row crop operations and is known for his dedication to traditional farm values that have made our country great.
As a smart businessman, French understands the importance of balancing economic success with preserving the integrity of our land and community. He recognizes that abandoning farm values threatens not only the agricultural community but also America’s future. As a result, he is running for State Senate to ensure that conservative values, community, and neighborly concern remain at the forefront of policy decisions.
According to French, career politicians have failed to prioritize the needs of everyday people and instead focus on their own self-interest and the interests of special groups. He believes that it’s time for decent people to stand up and take back our country from these politicians and special interests. French is committed to fighting for the needs of his constituents and ensuring that their voices are heard in the state legislature.
French’s dedication to his community and his commitment to preserving traditional farm values make him an ideal candidate for Virginia Senate District 1. He is eager to bring his experience as a farmer and businessman to the political arena and work towards a better future for all Virginians.
The primary election will occur on June 20, 2023, with the general election on November 7, 2023.
The Senate of Virginia consists of 40 members, who each represent approximately 215,000 Virginians. Senators serve four-year terms. All 40 seats will be on the ballot in November 2023.
For more information about Timmy French’s campaign and his vision for Virginia’s future, please visit his website.
Meet Dave LaRock: A committed, conservative leader ready to serve Virginia’s 1st Senate District
Introducing Dave LaRock, a devoted family man, and dedicated public servant who has built a strong foundation of conservative values throughout his life. A true believer in God and the Constitution, Dave has spent years making a positive impact in his community in both his personal and professional life.
Together with Joanne, his loving wife of 41 years, the couple has raised seven children and welcomed 19 grandchildren into their lives. The LaRock family, a pillar of the Shenandoah Valley community, has made the conscious decision to homeschool their children, ensuring that future generations have the same choice available to them.
Since 2014, Dave has been a staunch advocate for Clarke County and Northeast Frederick County in the Virginia House of Delegates. Now, he is ready to take his commitment to service one step further by running for Virginia’s 1st Senate District, encompassing Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties, as well as the City of Winchester.
Dave is no stranger to the people of the Shenandoah Valley. Over the years, he has earned their trust and respect as a man who keeps his word and stands up for his principles. Dave promises to continue providing honest, fair, and conservative leadership in the 1st Senate District, fighting for high-quality services and lower taxes for all.
Throughout their lives, Dave and Joanne have been active in their local homeschool network and church community, supporting family members who dedicate their time to helping impoverished communities in Belize, Ghana, and Brazil.
Dave’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through his successful small business as a general contractor. As the manager of the business, he has demonstrated his ability to innovate, solve problems, negotiate complex contracts, and interact with government agencies. Dave’s success in managing large-scale projects within budget constraints is a testament to his leadership skills.
In his five terms as a member of the House of Delegates, Dave has been a steadfast advocate for educational choice, the 2nd Amendment, protecting life, parental rights, religious liberty, medical freedom, and transportation issues. He has also championed local needs, such as ensuring fair real estate taxes for businesses and homeowners, protecting property rights and prime farmland, supporting local first responders, and more. Dave is determined to expedite improvements to I-81, expand rural broadband, and fight against wasteful energy policies and the drug epidemic.
Fearless in the face of opposition, Dave LaRock stands firm in his convictions, ready to defend our conservative values against any challenge. To learn more about Dave and his campaign, visit www.VoteLaRock.us and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media sites.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with James Bergida, Candidate for Virginia Senate – District 1
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with James Bergita. James is running for the Virginia State Senate in the newly formed District 1. District 1 includes the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, and the City of Winchester.
James says, “I believe that Virginia and our Shenandoah Valley can continue to be the land of opportunity, a place where our people don’t just get by but thrive. That’s why I’m running to represent our community in the Virginia Senate”.
The primary election will occur on June 20, 2023, with the general election on November 7, 2023.
The Senate of Virginia consists of 40 members, who each represent approximately 215,000 Virginians. Senators serve four-year terms. All 40 seats will be on the ballot in November 2023.
Bergida interned at the U.S. Department of Justice, worked in real estate and agriculture, and served as the Chairman of the Northern Valley Young Republicans. In 2021, he led a grassroots team of staff and volunteers to flip the City of Chesapeake for Glenn Youngkin.
Having attended Shenandoah University and graduated from Christendom College, Bergida received his master’s and doctorate from the University of Oxford. He currently teaches Political Science and Economics at Christendom College.
To learn more about James Bergida and the campaign for Virginia Senate, please visit jamesbergida.com.
Meet the Candidates: Lance Allen – Virginia Senate District 1
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lance Allen. Lance is running for the Virginia State Senate in the newly formed District 1. District 1 includes the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, and the City of Winchester.
The primary election will occur on June 20, 2023, with the general election on November 7, 2023.
The Senate of Virginia consists of 40 members, who each represent approximately 215,000 Virginians. Senators serve four-year terms. All 40 seats will be on the ballot in November 2023.
Lance says, “As your State Senator, I’m going to fight for our conservative values and put families first. There’s a lot to get done, but these things can be done now.”
- PUT VIRGINIA FAMILIES FIRST – Implement a school-choice bill that allows parents’ tax dollars to follow their child. Establish a Parents’ Bill of Rights.
- KEEP COMMUNITIES SAFE – Fully fund our law enforcement & protect qualified immunity. Protect our Constitutional rights and repeal the “Red Flag” law. Appoint a parole board that puts victims and community safety first.
- ENSURE ELECTION INTEGRITY – Reinstate voter ID requirements throughout the Commonwealth.
- CUT DISHONEST TAXING – Eliminate Virginia’s personal property tax by phasing it out over time. Reform VA’s occupational licensing and cut excessive fees.
- BUILD A STRONG ECONOMY – Invest in Virginia’s farming families and cut regulations for agricultural businesses. Invest in infrastructure improvements along the I-81 corridor. Repeal “Certificate of Need” laws.
Visit his website to find out more about Lance Allen and his schedule. or on Facebook.
