Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Brandon Monk, Candidate for VA Senate District 1

In this edition of “Meet the Candidates,” we spotlight Brandon Monk, who is making a bid for the Virginia State Senate in the recently established District 1. District 1 encompasses the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, and Warren, as well as the City of Winchester.

Brandon, a homegrown Frederick County native, is setting his sights on Richmond. From teaching agriculture in high school classrooms to heading a successful organizational management business, Brandon is no stranger to leadership roles. His journey now leads him to the Virginia Senate, championing rural values, conservative fiscal policies, and much-needed tax reforms.

Born at Winchester Medical Center and raised by Christian parents, Brandon’s roots run deep in Frederick County. His journey saw him graduate from Sherando High School, earned a B.S. in Agribusiness from Virginia Tech, and later serve as a Frederick County School Board Chairman. Brandon’s dedication to combating Critical Race Theory, defending parents’ rights, and promoting fiscal restraint has made him an influential figure in his community.

Brandon’s experiences, both in public education and private enterprise, have shaped his understanding of the challenges faced by Virginians. A believer in small government, he is eager to protect his community from what he sees as overreaching big-city politicians in Richmond.

He brings his firm stand against unchecked government spending and taxation, which he attributes to the current inflation crisis. He argues that American businesses, particularly small ones, should no longer bear the brunt of ‘progressive pet projects.’ Promising to support a balanced budget, he hopes to reverse Virginia’s precarious economic trend.

The aspiring Senator is committed to supporting policies that boost the economy, lower living costs, and provide tax relief. With plans to eliminate the grocery tax and lower individual and corporate income tax rates, Brandon’s vision promises to put more money in Virginians’ pockets.

Moreover, Brandon is committed to supporting law enforcement, promising to back recruitment and retention efforts for State Troopers and Sheriff Deputies, and opposing any legislation that would defund them. He strongly believes in the necessity of a School Resource Officer in every school.

Brandon is equally committed to bolstering Virginia’s agricultural sector. As a Farm Bureau board member and former State Future Farmers of America officer, he understands the industry’s critical role. He vows to cut red tape and review regulations to assist farmers and foresters in the wake of rising supply costs.

He also maintains a staunch stand against ‘woke’ ideologies infiltrating education and supports parents’ rights to choose their child’s schooling. Additionally, Brandon is committed to restoring election integrity, defending Second Amendment rights, and fighting for the unborn.

As Brandon gears up for his Senate run, Virginians can expect a candidate dedicated to defending rural conservative values, advocating for fiscal restraint, and fighting for their rights and liberties. Whether he will succeed in his mission to bring about a change in Richmond remains to be seen.

Click here to visit the Brandon Monk website.