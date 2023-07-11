Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Crystal Cline – Candidate for Warren County Sheriff

Meet the Candidates
In a bid to redefine and revitalize the role of law enforcement in the community, seasoned officer Crystal Cline has thrown her hat into the ring for Warren County Sheriff. With a career spanning over two decades, Cline is dedicated to delivering positive change and ensuring public safety.
Beginning her journey with the Front Royal Police Department, Cline established herself as a trailblazer, becoming the inaugural female Sergeant in 2014 and the first female Captain in 2017. Today, she commands the SWAT team, handling high-risk operations and serving as an effective mediator and reliable problem solver.
As she eyes the role of Sheriff, Cline is committed to fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and strong community relations. Adept at staying current with law enforcement techniques and technologies, she is keen on training and education to ensure her team is equipped for the job.
Cline’s dedication extends beyond law enforcement. She acknowledges the escalating drug crisis in Warren County and is determined to tackle it head-on through collaboration with various agencies and organizations, emphasizing rejoining the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
A concerning trend has emerged at Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) over the past few years, with a significant number of experienced deputies either leaving or being terminated. The result is a critical staffing shortfall, particularly in the patrol division. Cline aims to address this by prioritizing hiring and maintaining qualified, motivated officers, improving officer morale, and investing in programs that support mental health, professional development, and community engagement.
Cline’s commitment to community safety also extends to the local schools and animal welfare. She is advocating for the consistent presence of School Resource Officers (SRO) at schools and a dedicated Animal Control Officer (ACO) Division, recognizing the significant benefits they offer.
Cline recognizes the necessity of fostering strong relationships between law enforcement agencies and community partners, and she is prepared to engage and rebuild strained relationships. Furthermore, she acknowledges the need for fiscal responsibility and planning to implement cost-effective and efficient methods of policing.
In Crystal Cline, Warren County has a candidate deeply committed to public service, with a proven track record and the skills to bring about effective change.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Brandon Monk, Candidate for VA Senate District 1
In this edition of “Meet the Candidates,” we spotlight Brandon Monk, who is making a bid for the Virginia State Senate in the recently established District 1. District 1 encompasses the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, and Warren, as well as the City of Winchester.
Brandon, a homegrown Frederick County native, is setting his sights on Richmond. From teaching agriculture in high school classrooms to heading a successful organizational management business, Brandon is no stranger to leadership roles. His journey now leads him to the Virginia Senate, championing rural values, conservative fiscal policies, and much-needed tax reforms.
Born at Winchester Medical Center and raised by Christian parents, Brandon’s roots run deep in Frederick County. His journey saw him graduate from Sherando High School, earned a B.S. in Agribusiness from Virginia Tech, and later serve as a Frederick County School Board Chairman. Brandon’s dedication to combating Critical Race Theory, defending parents’ rights, and promoting fiscal restraint has made him an influential figure in his community.
Brandon’s experiences, both in public education and private enterprise, have shaped his understanding of the challenges faced by Virginians. A believer in small government, he is eager to protect his community from what he sees as overreaching big-city politicians in Richmond.
He brings his firm stand against unchecked government spending and taxation, which he attributes to the current inflation crisis. He argues that American businesses, particularly small ones, should no longer bear the brunt of ‘progressive pet projects.’ Promising to support a balanced budget, he hopes to reverse Virginia’s precarious economic trend.
The aspiring Senator is committed to supporting policies that boost the economy, lower living costs, and provide tax relief. With plans to eliminate the grocery tax and lower individual and corporate income tax rates, Brandon’s vision promises to put more money in Virginians’ pockets.
Moreover, Brandon is committed to supporting law enforcement, promising to back recruitment and retention efforts for State Troopers and Sheriff Deputies, and opposing any legislation that would defund them. He strongly believes in the necessity of a School Resource Officer in every school.
Brandon is equally committed to bolstering Virginia’s agricultural sector. As a Farm Bureau board member and former State Future Farmers of America officer, he understands the industry’s critical role. He vows to cut red tape and review regulations to assist farmers and foresters in the wake of rising supply costs.
He also maintains a staunch stand against ‘woke’ ideologies infiltrating education and supports parents’ rights to choose their child’s schooling. Additionally, Brandon is committed to restoring election integrity, defending Second Amendment rights, and fighting for the unborn.
As Brandon gears up for his Senate run, Virginians can expect a candidate dedicated to defending rural conservative values, advocating for fiscal restraint, and fighting for their rights and liberties. Whether he will succeed in his mission to bring about a change in Richmond remains to be seen.
Click here to visit the Brandon Monk website.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with John Massoud, Candidate for VA Senate District 1
In this episode of Meet the Candidates, we turn our attention to John Massoud, a candidate for the Virginia State Senate in the newly formed District 1. District 1 comprises Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, and Warren counties, along with the City of Winchester. John Massoud, a Constitutional Conservative, is determined to bring the voice of the Valley to Richmond and fight for the values that matter to the community.
One of the key pillars of John Massoud’s campaign is his unwavering support for parents’ rights in determining their children’s education. He opposes efforts by teachers’ unions and Senator Lucas to strip away this fundamental right. If elected, Massoud vows to fight for parents and ensure that their voices are heard and respected in matters of education.
Massoud recognizes the burden that regressive taxes place on the working class, particularly the Grocery Tax. As a Constitutional Conservative, he advocates for eliminating these taxes that disproportionately impact the most vulnerable members of society. By championing tax cuts, Massoud aims to alleviate the financial strain on hardworking individuals and families in the Valley.
The Second Amendment holds significant importance to John Massoud, and he is committed to defending it against any encroachment. Whether it is bureaucrats enacting restrictive regulations or companies yielding to societal pressure, Massoud will stand firm in safeguarding the rights of gun owners. He firmly believes that exercising the right to bear arms should not be met with punishment or discrimination.
John Massoud brings extensive experience in Republican politics and a track record of conservative governance. As the current sixth congressional district chairman and former member of the Strasburg Town Council, Massoud has proven his dedication to fiscal responsibility and limited government. His successful efforts in cutting spending while still supporting essential services demonstrate his commitment to conservative principles.
John Massoud’s involvement in Republican politics dates back to 1980 when he volunteered for Ronald Reagan’s campaign. He draws inspiration from his parents, who instilled in him a strong sense of public service. Massoud’s father, a former Afghan citizen, immigrated to the United States and renounced his Islamic faith, while his mother was honored for her work in marking the Freedman’s Cemetery in Alexandria. This heritage of service fuels Massoud’s passion for making a difference in his community.
With a focus on standing with parents, cutting taxes, and protecting Second Amendment rights, Massoud aims to be a strong voice for the community. His track record of conservative governance and deep-rooted commitment to public service make him a candidate worth considering in the upcoming election.
Visit his website for more information.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with James Bergida, Candidate for VA Senate District 1 – Campaign Update
In this Meet the Candidates episode, we speak again to James Bergida, candidate for the Virginia Senate. James is running for the Virginia State Senate in the newly formed District 1. District 1 includes the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, and the City of Winchester.
With a primary election set for June 20, 2023, and the general election following on November 7, Bergida is pulling out all stops to represent the people of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren counties, and the City of Winchester.
Bergida’s path to public service traces back to his roots in Shenandoah Valley, where his upbringing instilled in him a strong sense of community, resilience, and faith. As an educator, community leader, and lifelong Virginian, he firmly believes it’s time to invest in the future of the Valley and Commonwealth.
“What does it mean to be a Shenandoah-Valley-raised doer? To me, it’s being part of a family of overcomers, a man of faith, and a passionate advocate for education,” Bergida stated. “I believe that Virginia, and our Shenandoah Valley, can continue to be the land of opportunity, a place where our people don’t just get by but thrive. And that’s why I’m running for the Virginia Senate.”
Among the multiple contenders for the Republican nomination, Bergida distinguishes himself through his deep connections with the region, comprehensive education, and diverse experience in areas ranging from agriculture to academia.
Bergida’s resume includes internships at the U.S. Department of Justice, real estate and agriculture careers, and leadership roles in the Northern Valley Young Republicans. His contributions to political science and economics as a professor at Christendom College have only solidified his standing in the community.
In the upcoming Senate race, Bergida hopes to carry his steadfast commitment to community, family values, and educational advancement from the grassroots level all the way to the Senate floor. The people of the Shenandoah Valley, he believes, deserve nothing less than to thrive.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Dave LaRock, candidate for Virginia Senate – District 1
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dave LaRock.
Clarke County resident Dave LaRock has been serving in the Virginia House of Delegates since January 2014, with a primary focus on parts of Clarke County and Northeast Frederick County. He now aims to continue his service for Virginia’s 1st Senate District, which includes Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren Counties, and the City of Winchester.
LaRock, alongside his wife Joanne, has been a vocal supporter of homeschooling, having made the decision to homeschool their seven children approximately 35 years ago. The LaRocks are also known locally for their general contracting business.
As a candidate, LaRock’s campaign pledge emphasizes his commitment to tackling the Commonwealth’s issues. His promise, as he put it, is to offer “honest, fair, and conservative leadership” to protect rights, fight for high-quality services, and maintain lower taxes.
LaRock’s business experience has provided him with opportunities to negotiate complex contracts and interact with government agencies. His tenure as a business manager demonstrates his problem-solving capabilities and ability to manage teams and budgets efficiently.
Fiscal prudence is a recurring theme in LaRock’s campaign. He believes that the district’s quality of life can be improved by adhering to conservative principles, streamlining spending, and moderating taxes.
LaRock’s track record includes legislative efforts to protect families, children, and the unborn. His governance approach emphasizes the need for government to safeguard individual rights and provide citizens the freedom and opportunity to improve their lives.
Despite the fierce competition, LaRock remains focused on issues close to his heart, such as government spending and the needs of working people and businesses. He has expressed his intent to address local transportation needs while keeping taxes low and maintaining current spending levels.
Early voting has commenced in Virginia’s 1st Senate District’s Republican primary, culminating on June 20, 2023, election day. Virginia’s 1st Senate District’s Republican primary race is expected to be closely watched, with candidates like LaRock providing constituents with an intriguing choice.
To learn more about Dave LaRock and the campaign for Virginia Senate, please visit his website.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Blaine Dunn, Candidate for Virginia Senate – District 1
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Blaine Dunn.
Blaine Dunn, Vice Chair of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, is a well-known personality in the Northern Shenandoah Valley area, and his accomplishments speak for themselves. A special election in 2015 brought him to the Board of Supervisors, where he has been re-elected for two more terms in 2017 and 2021. Dunn is also the owner and president of Dunn Financial Advisors, LLC, which offers fee-only financial advice to individuals and small businesses. He started the business from scratch and is a Certified Financial Planner. Dunn holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Distribution from Clarkson College of Technology and a Master of Arts degree in Diplomatic History from the University of Massachusetts. Before establishing Dunn Financial Advisors, LLC, he served as a technical representative, history teacher, and legislative director/staff for three members of Congress and two federal agencies.
As of January 2023, Dunn was elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Supervisors and is currently the Chair of the Human Resources Committee, a member of the Finance Committee, the Technology Committee, and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission. Dunn is a strong advocate of accountability on budgeted spending versus actual spending, advocating for budget transparency, supporting funding for school maintenance and improvements, and advocating for joint Board of Supervisor and School Board meetings to resolve differences. He has also opposed funding for Deep Equity (CRT). Dunn supports school choice, which he believes would create competition that would benefit students. He has also supported School Resource Officers to keep students safe in schools.
Dunn is a visionary who understands the problems facing Northern Shenandoah Valley, especially the challenge of paying for the growing population. He proposes an alternative to increased real estate taxes. Existing residents should not have to subsidize the cost of new home developments. Instead, he suggests that new residents pay the capital costs the counties incur and advocates for impact fees to pay the capital costs of new growth. Existing proffers on houses would reduce the required impact.
Dunn is known for his financial expertise, and he understands the intricacies of how to allocate resources to maximize the growth and welfare of the county. He has been a tireless advocate for the people of Frederick County and will undoubtedly continue to work hard for the betterment of the county in the years to come.
To learn more about Blaine Dunn and the campaign for Virginia Senate, please visit BlaineDunn.com.
Meet the Candidates: John Stanmeyer, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Shenandoah District
John Stanmeyer, a consultant for Cirium, an international aviation data analytics company, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the Shenandoah Magisterial District supervisor seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. In an interview with the Royal Examiner’s Meet the Candidates series, Stanmeyer discussed his reasons for running and his vision for Warren County.
Stanmeyer, a Chicago native who has lived in Warren County for six years, believes that the county can make improvements in the way it presents itself to businesses and people seeking to invest in the community. He hopes to apply his skills to ensure that the county is being a good steward of taxpayers’ money and spending it wisely. Stanmeyer also opposes any significant development, subdivisions, or townhome communities in the area surrounded by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks along the south and west, Shenandoah Shores Road on the east, and Progress Drive to the north.
If elected, Stanmeyer plans to continue serving the community and using his experience and knowledge to make Warren County a better place to live. He believes that his background in management consulting, telecommunications, international trade, and aviation, as well as his economics degree from the University of Virginia, make him well-equipped for the role.
The “firehouse” primary to select the Republican candidate for the Shenandoah Magisterial District supervisor seat will take place on May 5 at the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department station. Stanmeyer will be challenging Ralph Rinaldi, a Shenandoah District School Board member, for the party nomination.
While both candidates are passionate about serving the citizens of Warren County and making a positive impact on the community, it remains to be seen how they will differentiate themselves and win over voters. Nonetheless, the primary election promises to be an exciting and pivotal moment for the community. Local residents can reach out to Stanmeyer by email at vote@JohnforWarren.com to learn more about his platform and campaign.
Meet the Candidates: Ralph Rinaldi, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Shenandoah District
