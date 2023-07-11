Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Crystal Cline – Candidate for Warren County Sheriff

In a bid to redefine and revitalize the role of law enforcement in the community, seasoned officer Crystal Cline has thrown her hat into the ring for Warren County Sheriff. With a career spanning over two decades, Cline is dedicated to delivering positive change and ensuring public safety.

Beginning her journey with the Front Royal Police Department, Cline established herself as a trailblazer, becoming the inaugural female Sergeant in 2014 and the first female Captain in 2017. Today, she commands the SWAT team, handling high-risk operations and serving as an effective mediator and reliable problem solver.

As she eyes the role of Sheriff, Cline is committed to fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and strong community relations. Adept at staying current with law enforcement techniques and technologies, she is keen on training and education to ensure her team is equipped for the job.

Cline’s dedication extends beyond law enforcement. She acknowledges the escalating drug crisis in Warren County and is determined to tackle it head-on through collaboration with various agencies and organizations, emphasizing rejoining the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.

A concerning trend has emerged at Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) over the past few years, with a significant number of experienced deputies either leaving or being terminated. The result is a critical staffing shortfall, particularly in the patrol division. Cline aims to address this by prioritizing hiring and maintaining qualified, motivated officers, improving officer morale, and investing in programs that support mental health, professional development, and community engagement.

Cline’s commitment to community safety also extends to the local schools and animal welfare. She is advocating for the consistent presence of School Resource Officers (SRO) at schools and a dedicated Animal Control Officer (ACO) Division, recognizing the significant benefits they offer.

Cline recognizes the necessity of fostering strong relationships between law enforcement agencies and community partners, and she is prepared to engage and rebuild strained relationships. Furthermore, she acknowledges the need for fiscal responsibility and planning to implement cost-effective and efficient methods of policing.

In Crystal Cline, Warren County has a candidate deeply committed to public service, with a proven track record and the skills to bring about effective change.