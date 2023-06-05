Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Dave LaRock, candidate for Virginia Senate – District 1

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dave LaRock.

Clarke County resident Dave LaRock has been serving in the Virginia House of Delegates since January 2014, with a primary focus on parts of Clarke County and Northeast Frederick County. He now aims to continue his service for Virginia’s 1st Senate District, which includes Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren Counties, and the City of Winchester.

LaRock, alongside his wife Joanne, has been a vocal supporter of homeschooling, having made the decision to homeschool their seven children approximately 35 years ago. The LaRocks are also known locally for their general contracting business.

As a candidate, LaRock’s campaign pledge emphasizes his commitment to tackling the Commonwealth’s issues. His promise, as he put it, is to offer “honest, fair, and conservative leadership” to protect rights, fight for high-quality services, and maintain lower taxes.

LaRock’s business experience has provided him with opportunities to negotiate complex contracts and interact with government agencies. His tenure as a business manager demonstrates his problem-solving capabilities and ability to manage teams and budgets efficiently.

Fiscal prudence is a recurring theme in LaRock’s campaign. He believes that the district’s quality of life can be improved by adhering to conservative principles, streamlining spending, and moderating taxes.

LaRock’s track record includes legislative efforts to protect families, children, and the unborn. His governance approach emphasizes the need for government to safeguard individual rights and provide citizens the freedom and opportunity to improve their lives.

Despite the fierce competition, LaRock remains focused on issues close to his heart, such as government spending and the needs of working people and businesses. He has expressed his intent to address local transportation needs while keeping taxes low and maintaining current spending levels.

Early voting has commenced in Virginia’s 1st Senate District’s Republican primary, culminating on June 20, 2023, election day. Virginia’s 1st Senate District’s Republican primary race is expected to be closely watched, with candidates like LaRock providing constituents with an intriguing choice.

To learn more about Dave LaRock and the campaign for Virginia Senate, please visit his website.