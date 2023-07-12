Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Grace Morrison – Candidate for VA Delegate, District 31

Grace Morrison, an advocate for District 31, is emerging as a beacon of hope for Virginians in the current political landscape. An Independent candidate in the upcoming elections, Morrison is a Conservative, a Christian, and an educator who promises to put the people first, transcending party lines.

Born in 1976, Morrison’s upbringing was split between Northern Virginia and Tidewater, instilling in her a deep love for Virginia’s rich culture, community, and landscapes. In 2011, she chose to lay roots in the Shenandoah Valley, where she committed herself to raising her family, building her career, and, now, driving change in District 31’s political landscape.

With a personal mantra of “Community is our cornerstone,” she is determined to steer the course of governance toward comprehensive community involvement. As a music educator and choral director at the US Coast Guard Training Center, she saw firsthand the need for a united voice in governance to address the divisive ideologies infiltrating the community.

Propelled by frustration with the status quo and a strong sense of responsibility, Morrison made the significant decision to run for Delegate, ensuring the voices of parents, families, and communities are heard in the halls of power. She argues that her status as a “woman, a wife, a mom, a teacher” makes her more attuned to the issues that touch people’s lives most directly.

Morrison’s campaign revolves around a comprehensive plan for a more prosperous District 31. Her platform includes nurturing families, empowering education, and fostering community engagement, drawing its strength from the heart of Virginia – its people.

Key tenets of her manifesto include a Parents’ Bill of Rights, advocating School Choice, and empowering parents as the primary decision-makers in their children’s education. She champions the sanctity of life from conception to natural death, vowing to protect all biologically human life.

She pledges to safeguard District 31’s rural landscapes, marrying the preservation of its natural beauty with sustainable development. Additionally, Morrison emphasizes fiscal responsibility, supporting prudent budgeting and financial management of tax dollars.

A strong advocate of depoliticizing education, Morrison aims to ensure that public schools provide conducive learning environments devoid of political and social ideologies. Lastly, she is dedicated to upholding the constitutional rights of her constituents, reinforcing her commitment to serve all the people of District 31, irrespective of party affiliations.

In her journey toward political service, Grace Morrison embodies the essence of an everyday Virginian stepping up to make a difference. With her steadfast belief in community engagement, educational freedom, life’s sanctity, and the protection of rural landscapes, District 31 may find a compelling champion in Morrison.

Click here for more information on her website.