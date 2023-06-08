Meet the Candidates: A conversation with James Bergida, Candidate for VA SenateDistrict 1 – Campaign Update

In this Meet the Candidates episode, we speak again to James Bergida, candidate for the Virginia Senate. James is running for the Virginia State Senate in the newly formed District 1. District 1 includes the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, and the City of Winchester.

With a primary election set for June 20, 2023, and the general election following on November 7, Bergida is pulling out all stops to represent the people of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren counties, and the City of Winchester.

Bergida’s path to public service traces back to his roots in Shenandoah Valley, where his upbringing instilled in him a strong sense of community, resilience, and faith. As an educator, community leader, and lifelong Virginian, he firmly believes it’s time to invest in the future of the Valley and Commonwealth.

“What does it mean to be a Shenandoah-Valley-raised doer? To me, it’s being part of a family of overcomers, a man of faith, and a passionate advocate for education,” Bergida stated. “I believe that Virginia, and our Shenandoah Valley, can continue to be the land of opportunity, a place where our people don’t just get by but thrive. And that’s why I’m running for the Virginia Senate.”

Among the multiple contenders for the Republican nomination, Bergida distinguishes himself through his deep connections with the region, comprehensive education, and diverse experience in areas ranging from agriculture to academia.

Bergida’s resume includes internships at the U.S. Department of Justice, real estate and agriculture careers, and leadership roles in the Northern Valley Young Republicans. His contributions to political science and economics as a professor at Christendom College have only solidified his standing in the community.

In the upcoming Senate race, Bergida hopes to carry his steadfast commitment to community, family values, and educational advancement from the grassroots level all the way to the Senate floor. The people of the Shenandoah Valley, he believes, deserve nothing less than to thrive.