Meet the Candidates: A conversation with James Bergida, Candidate for Virginia Senate – District 1

Supporters of long-time Front Royal Police Officer, now Captain Crystal Cline, gathered Saturday evening, February 4th at Front Royal Fire & Rescue Company 1 headquarters for a campaign fundraising Dinner Party with live musical entertainment. It was a large crowd that gathered on the second-floor banquet room from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to offer their emotional and financial support for Cline’s run for Warren County Sheriff in this year’s November election.

There were live and silent auctions to augment the fundraising. Musical entertainment was provided by headliner “Raised on Analog” in from Winchester and “Old Bailey and the Bondsmen”. The latter opened the musical portion of the event with a familiar face on bass, Kahle Magalis, on his personal rock-and-roll downtime, as were his band-mates, all but one in or retired from public safety professions from around the commonwealth.

Cline is challenging first-term incumbent and former Herndon Police Officer Mark Butler in what appears at this relatively early stage some nine months prior to Election Day 2023 to be a two-person, head-to-head race for sheriff. Royal Examiner asked Cline what led to her decision to run for sheriff this year and attempt to move from town to county law enforcement?

“I never saw myself running for Warren County Sheriff, I thought that I would retire at the Front Royal Police Department. However, I have spent 22-plus years in public safety in this community and have seen a lot of changes throughout the years between the town and county governments and also both law enforcement agencies. I have been absolutely dismayed about the current state of these vital relationships and will fight to do my part to improve upon this. I decided I didn’t have to wait for someone else to step up – I know I am more than qualified to be the next Sheriff and I will prove it on day one when I am elected.

“My campaign platform is crystal clear,” she added drawing on a campaign slogan based on her first name, adding, “It is my desire to serve my community utilizing my leadership experience, education, training and unwavering perseverance to make the Warren County Sheriff’s Office an agency that is respected and trusted by our community, but also the rest of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and the rest of the State once again. There is absolutely no other place than Warren County where I would rather serve and make a positive difference!”

Royal Examiner later asked Cline about the Saturday evening fundraising event. “Last night’s fundraiser was nothing short of amazing! The people came out and packed the house to capacity. We had people showing up in line an hour before the event and had to set out a couple more tables. We sold all or most of our 300 tickets (note: $65 covering food, beverages & entertainment), we had 24 silent auctions and 6 live auctions, including a coconut cake that went for $975 and 18 eggs for $140!

“Everyone had a great time and I felt honored and humbled at the outpouring of support. I really want to give a shout-out to my Crystal Cline for Warren County Sheriff Campaign Committee. They worked super hard to make this a huge success and I will be forever grateful that I consider all of them lifelong friends! Our community members are smart and informed about what has happened in the past three years and want it to improve … They have seen me being visible in the community working and volunteering for 22 years and know that I will continue to be about the people.”