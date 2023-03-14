Meet the Candidates
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with James Bergida, Candidate for Virginia Senate – District 1
James is running for the Virginia State Senate in the newly formed District 1. District 1 includes the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, and the City of Winchester.
James says, “I believe that Virginia and our Shenandoah Valley can continue to be the land of opportunity, a place where our people don’t just get by but thrive. That’s why I’m running to represent our community in the Virginia Senate”.
The primary election will occur on June 20, 2023, with the general election on November 7, 2023.
The Senate of Virginia consists of 40 members, who each represent approximately 215,000 Virginians. Senators serve four-year terms. All 40 seats will be on the ballot in November 2023.
Bergida interned at the U.S. Department of Justice, worked in real estate and agriculture, and served as the Chairman of the Northern Valley Young Republicans. In 2021, he led a grassroots team of staff and volunteers to flip the City of Chesapeake for Glenn Youngkin.
Having attended Shenandoah University and graduated from Christendom College, Bergida received his master’s and doctorate from the University of Oxford. He currently teaches Political Science and Economics at Christendom College.
To learn more about James Bergida and the campaign for Virginia Senate, please visit jamesbergida.com.
Meet the Candidates: Lance Allen – Virginia Senate District 1
Lance is running for the Virginia State Senate in the newly formed District 1. District 1 includes the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, and the City of Winchester.
Lance says, “As your State Senator, I’m going to fight for our conservative values and put families first. There’s a lot to get done, but these things can be done now.”
- PUT VIRGINIA FAMILIES FIRST – Implement a school-choice bill that allows parents’ tax dollars to follow their child. Establish a Parents’ Bill of Rights.
- KEEP COMMUNITIES SAFE – Fully fund our law enforcement & protect qualified immunity. Protect our Constitutional rights and repeal the “Red Flag” law. Appoint a parole board that puts victims and community safety first.
- ENSURE ELECTION INTEGRITY – Reinstate voter ID requirements throughout the Commonwealth.
- CUT DISHONEST TAXING – Eliminate Virginia’s personal property tax by phasing it out over time. Reform VA’s occupational licensing and cut excessive fees.
- BUILD A STRONG ECONOMY – Invest in Virginia’s farming families and cut regulations for agricultural businesses. Invest in infrastructure improvements along the I-81 corridor. Repeal “Certificate of Need” laws.
Visit his website to find out more about Lance Allen and his schedule. or on Facebook.
Cline for Sheriff fundraising Dinner Party packs supporters into Fire & Rescue Company 1 Banquet Hall
Supporters of long-time Front Royal Police Officer, now Captain Crystal Cline, gathered Saturday evening, February 4th at Front Royal Fire & Rescue Company 1 headquarters for a campaign fundraising Dinner Party with live musical entertainment. It was a large crowd that gathered on the second-floor banquet room from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to offer their emotional and financial support for Cline’s run for Warren County Sheriff in this year’s November election.
There were live and silent auctions to augment the fundraising. Musical entertainment was provided by headliner “Raised on Analog” in from Winchester and “Old Bailey and the Bondsmen”. The latter opened the musical portion of the event with a familiar face on bass, Kahle Magalis, on his personal rock-and-roll downtime, as were his band-mates, all but one in or retired from public safety professions from around the commonwealth.
Cline is challenging first-term incumbent and former Herndon Police Officer Mark Butler in what appears at this relatively early stage some nine months prior to Election Day 2023 to be a two-person, head-to-head race for sheriff. Royal Examiner asked Cline what led to her decision to run for sheriff this year and attempt to move from town to county law enforcement?
“I never saw myself running for Warren County Sheriff, I thought that I would retire at the Front Royal Police Department. However, I have spent 22-plus years in public safety in this community and have seen a lot of changes throughout the years between the town and county governments and also both law enforcement agencies. I have been absolutely dismayed about the current state of these vital relationships and will fight to do my part to improve upon this. I decided I didn’t have to wait for someone else to step up – I know I am more than qualified to be the next Sheriff and I will prove it on day one when I am elected.
“My campaign platform is crystal clear,” she added drawing on a campaign slogan based on her first name, adding, “It is my desire to serve my community utilizing my leadership experience, education, training and unwavering perseverance to make the Warren County Sheriff’s Office an agency that is respected and trusted by our community, but also the rest of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and the rest of the State once again. There is absolutely no other place than Warren County where I would rather serve and make a positive difference!”
Royal Examiner later asked Cline about the Saturday evening fundraising event. “Last night’s fundraiser was nothing short of amazing! The people came out and packed the house to capacity. We had people showing up in line an hour before the event and had to set out a couple more tables. We sold all or most of our 300 tickets (note: $65 covering food, beverages & entertainment), we had 24 silent auctions and 6 live auctions, including a coconut cake that went for $975 and 18 eggs for $140!
“Everyone had a great time and I felt honored and humbled at the outpouring of support. I really want to give a shout-out to my Crystal Cline for Warren County Sheriff Campaign Committee. They worked super hard to make this a huge success and I will be forever grateful that I consider all of them lifelong friends! Our community members are smart and informed about what has happened in the past three years and want it to improve … They have seen me being visible in the community working and volunteering for 22 years and know that I will continue to be about the people.”
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Zach Jackson, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson.
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson. Zachary (Zach) Jackson was born and raised here in the Town of Front Royal. From an early age, he understood how important a sense of community is to Front Royal.
His mother was born and raised here as well; His father was born in Fauquier County but moved here as a teenager. Both his mother and father both graduated from Warren County High School in the 1980s. Zach graduated from Skyline High School in 2012 and went on to study engineering at Penn State University. His time there made him realize how much he missed the comfort of a tight-knit community, so he transferred back to Virginia the following year.
He then attended and graduated from Bridgewater College in 2017 with a degree in Political Science, concentrating on research and policy analytics. After graduation, Zach moved back home to help build the family business that his father, James Jackson, started. While helping grow the family business, he attended graduate school to obtain a Master’s in Cyber Security from Southern New Hampshire University.
He currently works as a business coordinator in Winchester, VA. His goal is to bring the principles He has learned in policy and security to the Town Council, including integrity, transparency, and availability. However, Zach’s most important goal is to give back to the community that gave him so much.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Josh Ingram, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Josh Ingram, a Front Royal Town Council candidate.
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Josh Ingram, a Front Royal Town Council candidate. Josh currently serves on the Town Planning Commission, which he says has given him working knowledge of how the Town functions. He is a project manager for a security integration firm in the metro area.
Josh says, “Our tax dollars need to be spent where there are needed most. A fiscally conservative approach is necessary for our Town’s growth and ability to operate efficiently.” He said, “Residents need transparency; they need to know what’s happening. I’ll work to ensure that the public is aware of meeting schedules and have an opportunity to share their concerns.”
Josh is proud to call Front Royal home and wants to keep its small-town charm while at the same time promoting economic prosperity and encouraging high-quality development.
Click here to find out more about Josh Ingram on his Facebook page.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Gene Kilby, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gene Kilby.
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gene Kilby. Gene is running for Town Council in a Special Election (two-year term) for the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd. Also running in the Special Election is Wayne Sealock.
Gene is a longtime Front Royal resident and a Warren County High School graduate. He also has a degree in Business Administration from Howard University with a minor in civil engineering, math, and economics.
On Gene’s agenda is transparency and accountability in our local governments. He also wants to stress fiscal responsibility.
Here’s what’s on Gene’s agenda:
- Opening a functioning youth center
- Strengthening our mental health and drug addiction services
- Create a plan for our homeless population
- Advocate for affordable housing
- Collaborate with County for economic development
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Wayne Sealock, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Wayne Sealock.
Wayne is running for Town Council in a Special Election (two-year term) for the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd. Also running in the Special Election is Gene Kilby.
Wayne says, “I was born and raised in Front Royal. I think I can bring new ideas to the table. I want to save our taxpayers money. I served on the Board of Zoning Appeals for 17 years and as chairman for the last 15 years. I am all about hiring local people that know our town. ”
He continued, “As your councilman, I want to make our community as safe and secure as possible. A good place for our children to live, learn and grow. I want our children, young adults, middle age adults, and our seniors to feel safe so they can go out for an evening walk. I will work to get us another grocery store in town. I want to promote Front Royal to attract tourists to our town. This will increase revenue by purchasing food, gas, and hotel rooms. I will strive to equip our police department with the equipment and personnel needed to protect our citizens. Lastly, I will strive to keep our taxpayers informed where their tax dollars are being spent, with them having a say in public hearings.”
