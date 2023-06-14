Meet the Candidates: A conversation with John Massoud, Candidate for VA Senate District 1

In this episode of Meet the Candidates, we turn our attention to John Massoud, a candidate for the Virginia State Senate in the newly formed District 1. District 1 comprises Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, and Warren counties, along with the City of Winchester. John Massoud, a Constitutional Conservative, is determined to bring the voice of the Valley to Richmond and fight for the values that matter to the community.

One of the key pillars of John Massoud’s campaign is his unwavering support for parents’ rights in determining their children’s education. He opposes efforts by teachers’ unions and Senator Lucas to strip away this fundamental right. If elected, Massoud vows to fight for parents and ensure that their voices are heard and respected in matters of education.

Massoud recognizes the burden that regressive taxes place on the working class, particularly the Grocery Tax. As a Constitutional Conservative, he advocates for eliminating these taxes that disproportionately impact the most vulnerable members of society. By championing tax cuts, Massoud aims to alleviate the financial strain on hardworking individuals and families in the Valley.

The Second Amendment holds significant importance to John Massoud, and he is committed to defending it against any encroachment. Whether it is bureaucrats enacting restrictive regulations or companies yielding to societal pressure, Massoud will stand firm in safeguarding the rights of gun owners. He firmly believes that exercising the right to bear arms should not be met with punishment or discrimination.

John Massoud brings extensive experience in Republican politics and a track record of conservative governance. As the current sixth congressional district chairman and former member of the Strasburg Town Council, Massoud has proven his dedication to fiscal responsibility and limited government. His successful efforts in cutting spending while still supporting essential services demonstrate his commitment to conservative principles.

John Massoud’s involvement in Republican politics dates back to 1980 when he volunteered for Ronald Reagan’s campaign. He draws inspiration from his parents, who instilled in him a strong sense of public service. Massoud’s father, a former Afghan citizen, immigrated to the United States and renounced his Islamic faith, while his mother was honored for her work in marking the Freedman’s Cemetery in Alexandria. This heritage of service fuels Massoud’s passion for making a difference in his community.

With a focus on standing with parents, cutting taxes, and protecting Second Amendment rights, Massoud aims to be a strong voice for the community. His track record of conservative governance and deep-rooted commitment to public service make him a candidate worth considering in the upcoming election.

Visit his website for more information.