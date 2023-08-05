Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Kristen Pence – Candidate for South River District School Board

Dr. Kristen Pence Aims to Propel Warren County Schools Forward in Re-Election Bid

In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Kristen Pence. Kristen Pence, the current chairperson of the Warren County School Board, discusses her ongoing commitment to enhancing the community’s public education system and her plans for future improvements. Pence is currently in the race for re-election after holding the position for the past three and a half years.

Pence firmly believes that the success of a community is directly linked to the quality of its public education system. “The success of a school division drives the success of a community,” she stated in the interview. She acknowledged the difficulties that COVID brought in her first years but is now confident that she’s hit her stride and is eager to continue her work.

Pence pointed out several key focus areas that are vital to the school system’s progress. A major accomplishment has been the removal of the 50% grading policy, a move that she believes is integral to encouraging students to strive for academic excellence. Attendance is another area she is eager to improve. “If students aren’t in their seats learning, that’s a missed learning opportunity,” she explained.

Regarding the board’s dynamics, Dr. Pence appreciates the diversity of opinions among the board members, believing that healthy debates often lead to compromises that benefit students and the community.

Pence shared her plans for the next four years, stating her continued commitment to boosting overall scores, pushing for full accreditation for all schools, and continuing to learn from novel models like Skyline Middle School’s new seven-period day, which allows students more time to focus on core subjects.

Pence is also deeply engaged with the community, particularly valuing her conversations with teachers and parents. She appreciates initiatives that encourage students to take responsibility and pride in their community.

She also addressed the recent controversy around new model policies and misconceptions about the school board’s influence. While new model policies were released on July 18th, she assured that they were primarily focused on parental involvement and consent and that all changes would be implemented with the aim of making the school a more inclusive and safe environment.

Pence concluded by expressing her commitment to continue having open discussions with the community about contentious topics, such as the use of cameras in schools. She also encouraged parents and other community members to participate in meetings, make their voices heard, and become active contributors to the school community.

The election is November 7, 2023, with early voting starting on September 22, 2023.

