Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Leslie Matthews – Candidate for South River District School Board

Leslie Matthews Challenges Incumbent Kristen Pence with a Vision for Education

In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Leslie Matthews.

Warren County’s school board elections have taken a new turn, with Leslie Matthews stepping up as a candidate for the South River District. Matthews, fueled by a passionate drive to make a difference, has voiced concerns over decisions made by the current South River District Representative, Kristen Pence.

Matthews’ motivation to run for the seat is a direct result of the controversial policies adopted by the school board in the recent past. One of the most debated decisions was adopting model policies introduced by the Virginia School Board Association related to transgender rights in schools. Matthews, echoing the sentiments of many parents, believes that these policies could potentially compromise the safety of students.

Another bone of contention for Matthews is the “Second Step” program, a social-emotional learning program that she believes places undue pressure on students by indoctrinating them with values that may differ from what they learn at home. While the program promotes competencies like self-awareness, self-management, and responsible decision-making, Matthews contends that its underlying message might promote a divisive ideology.

Her concerns don’t end there. Matthews has observed a decline in the educational proficiency of children, attributing this not just to the impact of the COVID pandemic but to an increasing shift from academics to ideology in the curriculum. She believes schools should prioritize teaching students foundational skills such as reading, writing, and arithmetic over pressing social issues.

Matthews also highlighted the limited access parents had to understanding the Second Step program’s content. She cites instances where neighboring counties had more extended access to review the program than Warren County.

Not just dwelling on past decisions, Matthews is looking toward the future. The longtime resident of Warren County envisions a school board that upholds the values she grew up with while also adapting to the changing times. Her endorsement by the Warren County Republican Committee further bolsters her commitment to the community and its values.

The race for the South River District School Board seat is set to be a defining moment for Warren County’s educational direction. Leslie Matthews, with her clear vision and deep-rooted connection to the community, offers an alternative to the status quo and promises to be a voice for all.