Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Wayne Sealock, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Yes, Virginia, the election cycle begins.

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman.

The Senate of Virginia consists of 40 members who each represent approximately 215,000 Virginians. Senators serve four-year terms. All 40 seats will be on the ballot in November 2023.

More about Robert Hupman

A farmer, entrepreneur, martial artist, community servant, and outdoorsman, Robert Byron Hupman was born, raised, and educated in Warren County, Virginia, in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley.

Robert grew up on his family farm, where his family has been farming since the early 1800s. Robert has continued farming his family land (over 500 acres) along the South Fork of the Shenandoah River where he, his wife Margarita, and their beautiful daughter “Shenandoah” continue to reside, growing up to 70,000 turkeys a year, and reporting around 3 million dollars of product annually.

As the owner of Hazard Mill Farms, Robert has helped raise over $50,000.00 for local charities last year, by offering his farm as an event venue, with the Shenandoah River on one side, and the glorious Blue Ridge mountains on the other.

Some of the non-profits Robert regularly helps raise funds for through the use of his property, time, and genuine humanitarian spirit include:

Warren County Human Society

Thermal (Homeless) Shelter

Habitat for Humanity

House of Hope (Men’s Shelter)

Reaching Out Now (a weekly program to help feed local families in poverty)

Area Food Pantries

The Black American Outdoorsman annual Youth Hunt

When Robert learned that the residents at our local thermal shelter did not have a place to shower, Robert found a trailer, purchased and helped retrofit it. As a result, around 40 of our local homeless neighbors have the dignity of a warm shower at night.

Robert is a 4-H All-Star, as well as a proud Paul Harris Fellow, through the Rotary Club of Warren County, where Robert is an active member, helping with even more local, regional, and global humanitarian work.

Passionate about his community since birth, Robert is ready and prepared to take his love of service to the next level by serving as Virginia State Senator for District One.

Robert looks forward to using his experience as a businessman by working with all Virginia Senators, to put in place programs that will generate streams of tax revenue, create or support infrastructure projects, long-overdue mental health services, education/trade schools, and demand that basic life skills be taught in our public schools.

Robert will take the conservative common sense and firm resolve he has been taught, through the centuries of leadership and ethical business practices he has gleaned from generations of family success here in his beloved Shenandoah Valley to Richmond. Robert Hupman says he is ready to “GET IT DONE!”