Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Zach Jackson, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues.

In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson. Zachary (Zach) Jackson was born and raised here in the Town of Front Royal. From an early age, he understood how important a sense of community is to Front Royal.

His mother was born and raised here as well; His father was born in Fauquier County but moved here as a teenager. Both his mother and father both graduated from Warren County High School in the 1980s. Zach graduated from Skyline High School in 2012 and went on to study engineering at Penn State University. His time there made him realize how much he missed the comfort of a tight-knit community, so he transferred back to Virginia the following year.

He then attended and graduated from Bridgewater College in 2017 with a degree in Political Science, concentrating on research and policy analytics. After graduation, Zach moved back home to help build the family business that his father, James Jackson, started. While helping grow the family business, he attended graduate school to obtain a Master’s in Cyber Security from Southern New Hampshire University.

He currently works as a business coordinator in Winchester, VA. His goal is to bring the principles He has learned in policy and security to the Town Council, including integrity, transparency, and availability. However, Zach’s most important goal is to give back to the community that gave him so much.