Meet the Candidates: Delores R. Oates, Virginia House of Delegates, District 31

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Delores R. Oates. Delores has announced her candidacy for the Virginia House of Delegates, District 31, in the November 7, 2023 election.

Delores was born in Front Royal and proudly attended Warren County High School. Delores is active in the community, serving as a mentor to teen mothers and volunteering in various churches, youth athletic organizations, and civic groups. Delores lives with her husband Rob in Warren County and has raised her three children here.

Taking on Taxes & Lowering Democrat Inflation

Hardworking Virginians have been hit hard enough by the Democrat’s rising prices and bloated government. Delores says she will work to cut taxes for Virginians and ensure that your money is working for you because the cure to inflation is through responsible government spending.

Defending Our 2nd Amendment Rights

Our 2nd Amendment rights have secured the survival of our country. Currently, Democrats across the country are using a tragedy as an opportunity to criminalize law-abiding gun owners. As your Delegate, Delores says she will defend our constitutional rights from the liberal gun grabbers.

Safeguarding Our Elections

It is paramount to restore the trust and integrity of our elections because no citizen should question whether their vote has been accurately collected or counted for who or what they voted for. Delores says she will fight to audit future elections and use common sense voter identification protections.

Securing Our Borders

National security is border security, and we cannot continue to exist as a sovereign nation as long as our border isn’t secure. Delores says she will oppose sanctuary city policies, end in-state tuition for illegal immigrants, and restore the rule of law.

Protecting Life

Delores is proudly pro-life and in Richmond will take on the infanticide lobby head-on by repealing legislation that legalized third-trimester abortions, and says she will vote to defund Planned Parenthood and restore a culture of life in Virginia.