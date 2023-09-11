Meet the Candidates
Meet the Candidates: Emily Scott – A Voice for Virginia’s Senate District 1
Unveiling the Roadmap for a Prosperous, Safe, and Inclusive Community.
Virginia Senate’s District 1 race brings forth a candidate whose roots run deep in the state and whose vision aims even higher. Emily Scott, a proud Virginian and Democratic contender, promises not just leadership but an intimate understanding of the district’s unique challenges and aspirations.
Having grown up in Woodstock, Scott’s academic journey took her from Central High School to Randolph Macon Women’s College. Her early career spanned roles in Shenandoah County’s Recreation Department and two state newspapers. Venturing into Michigan’s tech scene in the late 90s broadened her horizons, but Woodstock’s call was irresistible. Now working for the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen in Front Royal, her commitment to the community is evident, from her involvement with the Edinburg Lions Club to her stewardship roles in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Woodstock Museum.
But what does Scott have in store for Virginia’s District 1? A platform that resonates deeply with the needs and aspirations of the residents. Topping her agenda is the push for a decent working wage. “You should not have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet,” declares Scott, vowing to challenge the existing “right to work” laws that she believes thwart the working class.
Infrastructure is another cornerstone of her vision, from the need for safe and uncongested roads to the pivotal role of broadband internet access for the district. She passionately advocates for a robust education system, one that not only imparts knowledge but prepares students for the real-world challenges post-graduation.
On the contentious topic of firearms, Scott doesn’t mince words: she stands firm on common sense gun safety laws and the ban of assault-style weapons, emphasizing the value of human life above all. Healthcare, especially mental health and substance abuse treatment, has found a staunch supporter in Scott.
She champions individual rights, whether it’s a woman’s right to choose or a worker’s right to a living wage. Simultaneously, environmental concerns resonate deeply with her, advocating for the safeguarding of Virginia’s pristine Shenandoah River and ensuring safe drinking water.
The need for a safe and effective transportation system is high on her priority list, with strategies like an Emergency 1-81 Summit involving all tiers of governance. Honoring veterans, nurturing the economy, and safeguarding agriculture and manufacturing sectors further elucidates her holistic vision for District 1.
With a blueprint that promises inclusivity, progress, and care, Emily Scott emerges as a potent voice in the race. For those keen on delving deeper, her official campaign site promises a treasure trove of insights.
From Nurse to School Board Candidate: Michelle Lane-Smithwick’s Push for Change in Clarke County
Advocating for Academic Excellence and Student Wellness.
Stepping up to the challenge, Michelle Lane-Smithwick is not your typical school board candidate for Clarke County’s Buckmarsh District. With a background in nursing, coupled with her genuine concern for the educational and holistic well-being of children, she has ignited conversations on current educational trends, the quality of school meals, and student mental health.
Michelle, a mother, grandmother, and registered nurse specializing in pediatrics, expressed her dismay upon discovering that students in Clarke County were falling behind in reading. With children in the district reportedly being one to two years behind in reading skills, Lane-Smithwick emphasizes the need for proper remediation. She also raises concerns about the lack of transparency in the district’s budget allocations, pointing to inconsistent budget figures and the absence of clear line items for programs.
Michelle’s passion isn’t just limited to academics. Proudly discussing her three children’s diverse career paths, she advocates for more versatile educational pathways, stressing the importance of trades alongside conventional academic pursuits. She believes that with the right support and guidance, students can find meaningful careers in trades, often overlooked in the current academic environment.
However, Michelle doesn’t stop at curriculum discussions. Drawing from her medical background, she highlights concerns about the quality of food served in schools, noting the detrimental health effects of meals sourced from factory farms. She believes students deserve better, advocating for meals free from hormones, pesticides, and other potentially harmful substances.
Moreover, Lane-Smithwick also delves into the emotional and psychological aspects of student life. While schools should be environments where children feel accepted and loved, Michelle fears the presence of certain non-profits in schools may inadvertently lead to an increase in students questioning their gender identity without proper medical consultations.
Adding to the layers of challenges faced by the educational system, Michelle also touches upon the recent attorney general’s opinion that could pave the way for parents to sue school boards. This potential development underscores the complex intersection of politics, parental rights, and educational policies.
As the race heats up in the Buckmarsh district of Clarke County, Michelle Lane-Smithwick emerges not just as a candidate but as a concerned citizen, parent, and medical professional. Her holistic approach to the challenges faced by the school district, backed by personal experiences and expertise, offers voters a fresh perspective on what education can and should be in the 21st century.
Meet the Candidates: Skip Rogers – A Man on a Mission for Front Royal Town Council
An In-Depth Look at a Candidate Balancing Tradition and Non-Partisanship.
In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher, Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Skip Rogers.
In a small, bustling town like Front Royal, political waves often ripple through its community. Here, local politics isn’t just about following party lines; it’s about bettering the community, preserving values, and understanding the complexities of local issues. Skip Rogers, a candidate for the Front Royal Town Council, stands at this intersection where politics meet tradition and future concerns.
Rogers, previously appointed to the Council, is now running for the special election, positioning himself as a conservative yet non-partisan candidate. The label is unusual in a highly polarized environment, but Rogers sees himself as aligned with the town’s charter and state regulations, which call for a non-partisan role for council members.
“It’s irrelevant if I’m a Democrat, Republican, or Green. The politics involved in our community is taking care of the roads, law enforcement, and growth,” Rogers said.
Several aspects set Rogers apart in this election. His independence, for instance. While he acknowledges a conservative background and previous allegiance to the Republican party, he asserts that his campaign will focus on issues over political or religious labels. This move is not universally applauded but surely adds a layer of intrigue to his candidacy. He also distances himself from the term “independent,” wary of its recent co-opting by partisan committees.
One of Rogers’ top priorities is to improve the strained relations between the town and the county. These relations took a hit, especially after the legal trials involving Jennifer McDonald. “I believe there’s some distrust between our county and our town community. And I think we need to improve that,” he opines.
Another significant concern for Rogers is the development and redevelopment of Front Royal. He cited dilapidated buildings that are eyesores as a critical problem requiring immediate attention. Rogers insists that this isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about the safety and well-being of the community.
On the topic of the Youth Center, Rogers voiced strong support for its re-establishment. “It’s chump change in this community to get that thing going,” he said, pointing out that it’s crucial for the youth and that county partners are ready to collaborate on this.
While Rogers’ focus on local issues and non-partisanship may resonate with many, it also opens questions about his effectiveness in a politically charged environment. Can a conservative, non-partisan candidate successfully bridge the gaps between various community factions and lead the town into a new era of cooperation and development?
Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Allison Ross – Candidate for Warren County Treasurer
Warren County’s Inside Contender Aims for Top Financial Role.
In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Allison Ross.
In a compelling turn for Warren County’s political landscape, Allison Ross, the present Chief Deputy Treasurer, has formally announced her intention to aim for the Treasurer’s top spot in the forthcoming November elections. With a career rooted deep within the office she now hopes to lead, Ross brings a wealth of insider experience to the table.
The Treasurer’s Office of Warren County may not always be at the forefront of public consciousness, but its essential functions, from collecting taxes to managing the county’s finances, are fundamental to the county’s operations. Ross, with 13 years of service in this very office, certainly understands its intricacies.
Her path through the office reveals a narrative of dedication and upward mobility. Starting her journey under the mentorship of the late Wanda Bryant, Ross moved from an initial role as Deputy Treasurer 1 to the current position of Chief Deputy Treasurer. Throughout her tenure, she’s been hand-in-hand with outgoing Treasurer Jamie L. Spiker, ensuring the county’s finances run smoothly.
However, the stage for Ross’s candidature was set when Jamie L. Spiker declared that she wouldn’t be seeking re-election this year. While the reason behind Spiker’s decision remains a matter of personal choice, it undeniably opened up a significant opportunity for potential candidates. Among them, Ross stands out, not only due to her direct experience within the department but also for her commitment to maintaining a seamless transition of responsibilities. She’ll be running against the Republican Party’s Janice B. Shanks, introducing an interesting dynamic to the contest.
Outside her professional realm, Ross is deeply connected to Warren County. She’s an alumna of Warren County High School and furthered her studies at the institution now known as Laurel Ridge Community College. Personal ties bind her even more closely to the community, with her family calling Warren County home.
Yet, the role of the Treasurer isn’t just about experience and local connections. As Ross herself articulated, the Treasurer’s Office is subject to both state and county codes, demanding strict adherence and attention to detail. The day-to-day balancing of bank statements, managing incoming checks, and liaising with various county departments gives a hint of the vast responsibilities she is well-versed in.
The upcoming November 7 election is shaping up to be more than just a contest for the Treasurer’s seat. It represents a decision for Warren County’s residents – to elect a candidate with direct, hands-on experience in the office or to opt for a fresh external perspective. Allison Ross, with her deep departmental knowledge, is banking on the former. The residents now await, poised to cast their ballots and select the right custodian for their county’s finances.
Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Kristen Pence – Candidate for South River District School Board
Dr. Kristen Pence Aims to Propel Warren County Schools Forward in Re-Election Bid
In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Kristen Pence. Kristen Pence, the current chairperson of the Warren County School Board, discusses her ongoing commitment to enhancing the community’s public education system and her plans for future improvements. Pence is currently in the race for re-election after holding the position for the past three and a half years.
Pence firmly believes that the success of a community is directly linked to the quality of its public education system. “The success of a school division drives the success of a community,” she stated in the interview. She acknowledged the difficulties that COVID brought in her first years but is now confident that she’s hit her stride and is eager to continue her work.
Pence pointed out several key focus areas that are vital to the school system’s progress. A major accomplishment has been the removal of the 50% grading policy, a move that she believes is integral to encouraging students to strive for academic excellence. Attendance is another area she is eager to improve. “If students aren’t in their seats learning, that’s a missed learning opportunity,” she explained.
Regarding the board’s dynamics, Dr. Pence appreciates the diversity of opinions among the board members, believing that healthy debates often lead to compromises that benefit students and the community.
Pence shared her plans for the next four years, stating her continued commitment to boosting overall scores, pushing for full accreditation for all schools, and continuing to learn from novel models like Skyline Middle School’s new seven-period day, which allows students more time to focus on core subjects.
Pence is also deeply engaged with the community, particularly valuing her conversations with teachers and parents. She appreciates initiatives that encourage students to take responsibility and pride in their community.
She also addressed the recent controversy around new model policies and misconceptions about the school board’s influence. While new model policies were released on July 18th, she assured that they were primarily focused on parental involvement and consent and that all changes would be implemented with the aim of making the school a more inclusive and safe environment.
Pence concluded by expressing her commitment to continue having open discussions with the community about contentious topics, such as the use of cameras in schools. She also encouraged parents and other community members to participate in meetings, make their voices heard, and become active contributors to the school community.
The election is November 7, 2023, with early voting starting on September 22, 2023.
Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Leslie Mathews – Candidate for South River District School Board
Leslie Mathews Challenges Incumbent Kristen Pence with a Vision for Education
In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Leslie Mathews.
Warren County’s school board elections have taken a new turn, with Leslie Mathews stepping up as a candidate for the South River District. Matthews, fueled by a passionate drive to make a difference, has voiced concerns over decisions made by the current South River District Representative, Kristen Pence.
Mathews’ motivation to run for the seat is a direct result of the controversial policies adopted by the school board in the recent past. One of the most debated decisions was adopting model policies introduced by the Virginia School Board Association related to transgender rights in schools. Matthews, echoing the sentiments of many parents, believes that these policies could potentially compromise the safety of students.
Another bone of contention for Matthews is the “Second Step” program, a social-emotional learning program that she believes places undue pressure on students by indoctrinating them with values that may differ from what they learn at home. While the program promotes competencies like self-awareness, self-management, and responsible decision-making, Matthews contends that its underlying message might promote a divisive ideology.
Her concerns don’t end there. Mathews has observed a decline in the educational proficiency of children, attributing this not just to the impact of the COVID pandemic but to an increasing shift from academics to ideology in the curriculum. She believes schools should prioritize teaching students foundational skills such as reading, writing, and arithmetic over pressing social issues.
Mathews also highlighted the limited access parents had to understanding the Second Step program’s content. She cites instances where neighboring counties had more extended access to review the program than Warren County.
Not just dwelling on past decisions, Mathews is looking toward the future. The longtime resident of Warren County envisions a school board that upholds the values she grew up with while also adapting to the changing times. Her endorsement by the Warren County Republican Committee further bolsters her commitment to the community and its values.
The race for the South River District School Board seat is set to be a defining moment for Warren County’s educational direction. Leslie Mathews, with her clear vision and deep-rooted connection to the community, offers an alternative to the status quo and promises to be a voice for all.
Meet the Candidates: A Conversation with Grace Morrison – Candidate for VA Delegate, District 31
Grace Morrison, an advocate for District 31, is emerging as a beacon of hope for Virginians in the current political landscape. An Independent candidate in the upcoming elections, Morrison is a Conservative, a Christian, and an educator who promises to put the people first, transcending party lines.
Born in 1976, Morrison’s upbringing was split between Northern Virginia and Tidewater, instilling in her a deep love for Virginia’s rich culture, community, and landscapes. In 2011, she chose to lay roots in the Shenandoah Valley, where she committed herself to raising her family, building her career, and, now, driving change in District 31’s political landscape.
With a personal mantra of “Community is our cornerstone,” she is determined to steer the course of governance toward comprehensive community involvement. As a music educator and choral director at the US Coast Guard Training Center, she saw firsthand the need for a united voice in governance to address the divisive ideologies infiltrating the community.
Propelled by frustration with the status quo and a strong sense of responsibility, Morrison made the significant decision to run for Delegate, ensuring the voices of parents, families, and communities are heard in the halls of power. She argues that her status as a “woman, a wife, a mom, a teacher” makes her more attuned to the issues that touch people’s lives most directly.
Morrison’s campaign revolves around a comprehensive plan for a more prosperous District 31. Her platform includes nurturing families, empowering education, and fostering community engagement, drawing its strength from the heart of Virginia – its people.
Key tenets of her manifesto include a Parents’ Bill of Rights, advocating School Choice, and empowering parents as the primary decision-makers in their children’s education. She champions the sanctity of life from conception to natural death, vowing to protect all biologically human life.
She pledges to safeguard District 31’s rural landscapes, marrying the preservation of its natural beauty with sustainable development. Additionally, Morrison emphasizes fiscal responsibility, supporting prudent budgeting and financial management of tax dollars.
A strong advocate of depoliticizing education, Morrison aims to ensure that public schools provide conducive learning environments devoid of political and social ideologies. Lastly, she is dedicated to upholding the constitutional rights of her constituents, reinforcing her commitment to serve all the people of District 31, irrespective of party affiliations.
In her journey toward political service, Grace Morrison embodies the essence of an everyday Virginian stepping up to make a difference. With her steadfast belief in community engagement, educational freedom, life’s sanctity, and the protection of rural landscapes, District 31 may find a compelling champion in Morrison.
