Meet the Candidates

Meet the Candidates: Josh Ingram – Front Royal Town Council

Published

3 hours ago

on

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. The Royal Examiner asked Michael Graham, a former Town Manager of Front Royal to host these conversations. As a former Town Manager, Michael has an insight into the issues facing the Town and hopefully be able to bring out from each candidate their vision and plan if they are to be elected in the November 3rd election.

In this conversation, Michael will speak with Josh Ingram. Ingram is seeking a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.

All local candidates have been invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series. Please be sure to vote.

Meet the Candidates: Eugene Tewalt – Front Royal Town Council

Published

1 day ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

In this conversation, Michael will speak with Eugene Tewalt. Tewalt is seeking a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.

In this conversation, Michael will speak with Eugene Tewalt. Tewalt is seeking a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.

All local candidates have been invited to participate in this 'Meet the Candidate' series. Please be sure to vote.

King Cartoons

