Meet the Candidates: Lance Allen – Virginia Senate District 1

Published

1 hour ago

on

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lance Allen. Lance is running for the Virginia State Senate in the newly formed District 1. District 1 includes the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, and the City of Winchester.

The primary election will occur on June 20, 2023, with the general election on November 7, 2023.

The Senate of Virginia consists of 40 members, who each represent approximately 215,000 Virginians. Senators serve four-year terms. All 40 seats will be on the ballot in November 2023.

Lance says, “As your State Senator, I’m going to fight for our conservative values and put families first. There’s a lot to get done, but these things can be done now.”


  • PUT VIRGINIA FAMILIES FIRST – Implement a school-choice bill that allows parents’ tax dollars to follow their child.  Establish a Parents’ Bill of Rights.
  • KEEP COMMUNITIES SAFE – Fully fund our law enforcement & protect qualified immunity. Protect our Constitutional rights and repeal the “Red Flag” law. Appoint a parole board that puts victims and community safety first.
  • ENSURE ELECTION INTEGRITY – Reinstate voter ID requirements throughout the Commonwealth.
  • CUT DISHONEST TAXING – Eliminate Virginia’s personal property tax by phasing it out over time. Reform VA’s occupational licensing and cut excessive fees.
  • BUILD A STRONG ECONOMY – Invest in Virginia’s farming families and cut regulations for agricultural businesses. Invest in infrastructure improvements along the I-81 corridor. Repeal “Certificate of Need” laws.

Visit his website to find out more about Lance Allen and his schedule. or on Facebook.

 

Cline for Sheriff fundraising Dinner Party packs supporters into Fire & Rescue Company 1 Banquet Hall

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 6, 2023

By

Supporters of long-time Front Royal Police Officer, now Captain Crystal Cline, gathered Saturday evening, February 4th at Front Royal Fire & Rescue Company 1 headquarters for a campaign fundraising Dinner Party with live musical entertainment. It was a large crowd that gathered on the second-floor banquet room from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to offer their emotional and financial support for Cline’s run for Warren County Sheriff in this year’s November election.

Silent auction items (there were also live auctions) greeted Cline campaign Dinner Party arrivals as they checked in – and that empty food line won’t stay empty for long, we promise, staff assured us. Royal Examiner Photos Roger Bianchini

There were live and silent auctions to augment the fundraising. Musical entertainment was provided by headliner “Raised on Analog” in from Winchester and “Old Bailey and the Bondsmen”. The latter opened the musical portion of the event with a familiar face on bass, Kahle Magalis, on his personal rock-and-roll downtime, as were his band-mates, all but one in or retired from public safety professions from around the commonwealth.

‘Old Bailey and the Bondsmen’ opened the live entertainment, followed by headliner ‘Raised on Analog’ in from Winchester (pictured further below). The opening act, from left to right: Bryan Porter guitar (Alexandria), Tracy Martin vocals and David Martin drums (Halifax Co.), Kahle Magalis (Front Royal) bass, and Doug Sexton guitar & keyboards. Below, one lonely dance floor occupant puts his foot down to the set-opening beat laid down in a stirring rendition of The Cranberries classic ‘Zombie’ – well done, Tracy and gang – Delores would have approved. And there were also rave reviews for ‘Raised on Analog’, pictured below with the candidate from her campaign Facebook page.


Cline is challenging first-term incumbent and former Herndon Police Officer Mark Butler in what appears at this relatively early stage some nine months prior to Election Day 2023 to be a two-person, head-to-head race for sheriff. Royal Examiner asked Cline what led to her decision to run for sheriff this year and attempt to move from town to county law enforcement?

“I never saw myself running for Warren County Sheriff, I thought that I would retire at the Front Royal Police Department. However, I have spent 22-plus years in public safety in this community and have seen a lot of changes throughout the years between the town and county governments and also both law enforcement agencies. I have been absolutely dismayed about the current state of these vital relationships and will fight to do my part to improve upon this. I decided I didn’t have to wait for someone else to step up – I know I am more than qualified to be the next Sheriff and I will prove it on day one when I am elected.

“My campaign platform is crystal clear,” she added drawing on a campaign slogan based on her first name, adding, “It is my desire to serve my community utilizing my leadership experience, education, training and unwavering perseverance to make the Warren County Sheriff’s Office an agency that is respected and trusted by our community, but also the rest of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and the rest of the State once again. There is absolutely no other place than Warren County where I would rather serve and make a positive difference!”

The candidate welcomes well-wishers, including Wayne Sealock, also on personal time. Below, ‘Well, you’re going to vote for me, right?’ Cline may have been asking husband George, who assured her with a campaign hug.

Royal Examiner later asked Cline about the Saturday evening fundraising event. “Last night’s fundraiser was nothing short of amazing! The people came out and packed the house to capacity. We had people showing up in line an hour before the event and had to set out a couple more tables. We sold all or most of our 300 tickets (note: $65 covering food, beverages & entertainment), we had 24 silent auctions and 6 live auctions, including a coconut cake that went for $975 and 18 eggs for $140!

“Everyone had a great time and I felt honored and humbled at the outpouring of support. I really want to give a shout-out to my Crystal Cline for Warren County Sheriff Campaign Committee. They worked super hard to make this a huge success and I will be forever grateful that I consider all of them lifelong friends! Our community members are smart and informed about what has happened in the past three years and want it to improve … They have seen me being visible in the community working and volunteering for 22 years and know that I will continue to be about the people.”

The food’s going to be on the food line soon – promise – But hey, we’re only a half hour into a 5-hour event, staff noted to settle hovering media down. And can you find the candidate greeting a supporter as the building crowd begins spilling onto the dance floor?

Meet the Candidates

Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Zach Jackson, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Published

4 months ago

on

November 3, 2022

By

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues.

In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson. Zachary (Zach) Jackson was born and raised here in the Town of Front Royal. From an early age, he understood how important a sense of community is to Front Royal.

His mother was born and raised here as well; His father was born in Fauquier County but moved here as a teenager. Both his mother and father both graduated from Warren County High School in the 1980s. Zach graduated from Skyline High School in 2012 and went on to study engineering at Penn State University. His time there made him realize how much he missed the comfort of a tight-knit community, so he transferred back to Virginia the following year.

He then attended and graduated from Bridgewater College in 2017 with a degree in Political Science, concentrating on research and policy analytics. After graduation, Zach moved back home to help build the family business that his father, James Jackson, started. While helping grow the family business, he attended graduate school to obtain a Master’s in Cyber Security from Southern New Hampshire University.


He currently works as a business coordinator in Winchester, VA. His goal is to bring the principles He has learned in policy and security to the Town Council, including integrity, transparency, and availability. However, Zach’s most important goal is to give back to the community that gave him so much.

 

 

Meet the Candidates

Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Josh Ingram, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Published

4 months ago

on

November 1, 2022

By

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues.

In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Josh Ingram, a Front Royal Town Council candidate. Josh currently serves on the Town Planning Commission, which he says has given him working knowledge of how the Town functions. He is a project manager for a security integration firm in the metro area.

Josh says, “Our tax dollars need to be spent where there are needed most. A fiscally conservative approach is necessary for our Town’s growth and ability to operate efficiently.” He said, “Residents need transparency; they need to know what’s happening. I’ll work to ensure that the public is aware of meeting schedules and have an opportunity to share their concerns.”

Josh is proud to call Front Royal home and wants to keep its small-town charm while at the same time promoting economic prosperity and encouraging high-quality development.


Click here to find out more about Josh Ingram on his Facebook page.

 

 

Meet the Candidates

Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Gene Kilby, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Published

5 months ago

on

October 11, 2022

By

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues.

In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gene Kilby. Gene is running for Town Council in a Special Election (two-year term) for the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd. Also running in the Special Election is Wayne Sealock.

Gene is a longtime Front Royal resident and a Warren County High School graduate. He also has a degree in Business Administration from Howard University with a minor in civil engineering, math, and economics.

On Gene’s agenda is transparency and accountability in our local governments. He also wants to stress fiscal responsibility.

Front Royal Virginia

Here’s what’s on Gene’s agenda:

  • Opening a functioning youth center
  • Strengthening our mental health and drug addiction services
  • Create a plan for our homeless population
  • Advocate for affordable housing
  • Collaborate with County for economic development

In-person, early voting is now available at the Office of Election, 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Warren County Office of Elections and Voter Registration will also be open for voting on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Ballot drop boxes will be available on the same dates and times and at the location listed above for in-person, early voting. Ballot drop boxes will also be available at all Precincts on Election Day.

Meet the Candidates

Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Wayne Sealock, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Published

6 months ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Wayne Sealock.

Wayne is running for Town Council in a Special Election (two-year term) for the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd. Also running in the Special Election is Gene Kilby.

Wayne says, “I was born and raised in Front Royal. I think I can bring new ideas to the table. I want to save our taxpayers money. I served on the Board of Zoning Appeals for 17 years and as chairman for the last 15 years. I am all about hiring local people that know our town. ”

He continued, “As your councilman, I want to make our community as safe and secure as possible. A good place for our children to live, learn and grow. I want our children, young adults, middle age adults, and our seniors to feel safe so they can go out for an evening walk. I will work to get us another grocery store in town. I want to promote Front Royal to attract tourists to our town. This will increase revenue by purchasing food, gas, and hotel rooms. I will strive to equip our police department with the equipment and personnel needed to protect our citizens. Lastly, I will strive to keep our taxpayers informed where their tax dollars are being spent, with them having a say in public hearings.”


Local News

Front Royal Town Council Candidates Forum held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Published

6 months ago

on

September 17, 2022

By

The Front Royal Catholic Civic Education Group sponsored the Town Council Candidates Forum held at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal on September 16, 2022.

The Front Royal Catholic Civic Education Group wants the community to be able to make informed choices regarding the November election, so they asked all Front Royal Town Council candidates to this Candidates’ Forum.

Approximately 200 people filled the parish hall below the Church.  The format was typical for such events. Everyone was given time for opening and closing remarks. The moderator was Wayne White, from Lake Frederick, who asked each candidate to respond to the same questions on subjects relating to the office sought.

Candidates for the Town Council special election to fill the vacant seat of Scott Lloyd include Gene Kilby and Wayne Sealock.


Candidates Josh Ingram, Zack Jackson, Amber Poe, and Bruce Rappaport are running for the three open seats on Town Council in the November election.  Lori Cockrell is the lone candidate for Mayor.

Watch the Candidates Forum on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.

Questions were provided to the candidates as they arrived at the forum, and no questions were taken from the audience.

Questions for the candidates:

  1. Warren Public Schools. Over the past two years, parents’ concerns over COVID restrictions, school curricula, and discipline have contributed to a decline in public school attendance. In fact, public records show that 23 % of school-age children in Warren County are no longer attending public schools. Would you, as a member of the Town Council, support a town property tax credit of some form for town residents who choose to send their children to private schools or who homeschool, since their children are currently not attending public schools, which saves the taxpayers approximately $15,000 per student per year? Why or why not?
  2. Front Royal Economic Development Authority: Data Centers. The Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) has recommended bringing data centers to Front Royal. The Town Council has been asked to approve a zoning change to facilitate that proposal. Data Centers have environmental and infrastructure as well as financial issues associated with them. Do you believe that before the Council makes its zoning decision, FREDA should hold public hearings to address community concerns? What oversite mechanisms would you recommend for the Council to put in place to ensure transparency of a project of this magnitude?
  3. Economic Development of Front Royal. Many say Front Royal has untapped economic development potential. What would you do to attract more businesses to this community with better-paying jobs? Please give us some examples of those businesses that you believe would be a good fit for our community.
  4. Derelict Buildings in Front Royal. Many citizens are concerned about derelict buildings that reflect poorly on the town. Some argue that the Town has limited options to correct these problems. However, research suggests a possible approach to reducing derelict buildings would be to tax assessments that reflect the actual property market value. For example, the derelict building at Commerce Avenue and 6th Street is zoned commercial use and is in a high-traffic area. In 2021, the building was assessed and taxed at $140,000, and this year it was assessed at $147,000. However, in August of this year, the building was listed at $275,000. In other words, it was only assessed at just about half of its commercial real estate value. If derelict buildings were assessed and taxed at their true market value, owners may be less likely to leave them idle and or have them repaired. Real estate assessment is the responsibility of the Warren County government. If you are elected, what would you do to resolve the under-assessment value of derelict buildings with the County to remove or improve these facilities?
  5. Future of Main Street. We understand that people have different opinions as to making Main Street a pedestrian-only mall between Chester Avenue and Royal Avenue. Where do you stand on the idea of such a change, and why?

Questions for the Front Royal Mayoral Candidate.

Along with the five questions above, two additional questions were asked of the mayor candidate.

  1. As a member of the Front Royal Town Council for two years and now as a candidate for Mayor, looking back, is there anything that you would have done differently during your tenure on the Council? If so, please provide some specifics on the issues and how a different position would have benefitted the Town.
  2. In the Front Royal Town Code, the Mayor has responsibility for the operation and conduct of the Front Royal Police. As Mayor, would you be in favor of a Citizen Advisory Council to assist the police with police/citizen conflicts? Please explain why or why not you would consider a group like that to assist in resolving such issues.

 

King Cartoons

