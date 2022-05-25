Meet the Candidates: Merritt Hale, US Congress, 6th District

In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss. Bayless is the Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates, District 29 (serves the northern section of Warren County) in the upcoming election on November 2, 2021.

Bayliss has been licensed by the Virginia State Bar since 1987 and practiced as a private attorney, and as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Loudoun County, Virginia. She says, “I have spent most of my career reading, studying, and understanding the Code of Virginia, and know that I am well prepared to draft and discuss legislation from the first day should I be elected.”

She went on to say, “I have lived in Virginia for most of my life, having been born and raised in Winchester and Frederick County. I graduated from Handley, Virginia Tech, and Washington & Lee School of Law. Before law school, I worked as an eligibility worker and social worker trainee, and later as a Realtor licensed in Virginia and West Virginia.”

“I come from many, many generations who were born, raised, worked, and died in Frederick County. My roots run deep, which is why I truly care about our district and know that I understand the values and needs of all who live here. I am pro-police, pro-family, and pro-environment. I respect the military and the constitution of the United States. As a member of the Episcopal faith, I have empathy for the needs and cares of others. I want to continue to move Virginia forward protecting health care, expanding broadband availability to all citizens, and ensuring the highest quality education for our children.”

A reminder that early voting started September 17, 2021, at the Registrar Office located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Early voting is also available on Saturday, October 23 and 30, 9 am to 5 pm. The last day of early voting is October 30, 2021.