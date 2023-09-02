Meet the Candidates: Skip Rogers – A Man on a Mission for Front Royal Town Council

An In-Depth Look at a Candidate Balancing Tradition and Non-Partisanship.

In this “Meet the Candidates” segment, our publisher, Mike McCool, sits down for a conversation with Skip Rogers.

In a small, bustling town like Front Royal, political waves often ripple through its community. Here, local politics isn’t just about following party lines; it’s about bettering the community, preserving values, and understanding the complexities of local issues. Skip Rogers, a candidate for the Front Royal Town Council, stands at this intersection where politics meet tradition and future concerns.

Rogers, previously appointed to the Council, is now running for the special election, positioning himself as a conservative yet non-partisan candidate. The label is unusual in a highly polarized environment, but Rogers sees himself as aligned with the town’s charter and state regulations, which call for a non-partisan role for council members.

“It’s irrelevant if I’m a Democrat, Republican, or Green. The politics involved in our community is taking care of the roads, law enforcement, and growth,” Rogers said.

Several aspects set Rogers apart in this election. His independence, for instance. While he acknowledges a conservative background and previous allegiance to the Republican party, he asserts that his campaign will focus on issues over political or religious labels. This move is not universally applauded but surely adds a layer of intrigue to his candidacy. He also distances himself from the term “independent,” wary of its recent co-opting by partisan committees.

One of Rogers’ top priorities is to improve the strained relations between the town and the county. These relations took a hit, especially after the legal trials involving Jennifer McDonald. “I believe there’s some distrust between our county and our town community. And I think we need to improve that,” he opines.

Another significant concern for Rogers is the development and redevelopment of Front Royal. He cited dilapidated buildings that are eyesores as a critical problem requiring immediate attention. Rogers insists that this isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about the safety and well-being of the community.

On the topic of the Youth Center, Rogers voiced strong support for its re-establishment. “It’s chump change in this community to get that thing going,” he said, pointing out that it’s crucial for the youth and that county partners are ready to collaborate on this.

While Rogers’ focus on local issues and non-partisanship may resonate with many, it also opens questions about his effectiveness in a politically charged environment. Can a conservative, non-partisan candidate successfully bridge the gaps between various community factions and lead the town into a new era of cooperation and development?

More information on his Facebook page.

Watch this episode of “Meet the Candidates” to find out more about Skip Rogers.