Meet the degu

Animals from the rodent family, such as hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, mice, and gerbils are popular house pets. Despite their cuddly and energetic disposition, degus, however, are a lesser-known species that are often overlooked. Here’s what makes degus fantastic pets.

Appearance

Degus are small domestic rodents that look like a mix between a gerbil and a squirrel. They weigh around seven to 10 ounces and measure between four and eight inches long. Degus have large, dark eyes, small ears, and soft coats that come in a variety of shades, including a mixture of gray and orange.

Behavior

Degus are shy, curious, clean, resourceful, playful, and affectionate animals. Since they prefer to live in groups, it’s best to adopt at least two degus from the same litter. Although they’re diurnal, these rodents are most active at night. In addition, like guinea pigs, they make warbles, chirps, squeaks, and other sounds to communicate.

Care

Since degus are herbivores, they should be fed a combination of high-quality hay, commercial grain-free food, and fresh vegetables and greens. They also need small branches to chew on.

Your pet rodent will thrive in a spacious, multi-tiered cage with clean water, healthy food, and plenty of socialization.

When given adequate care, degus can live up to 10 years.

Common degus are considered an invasive species in some parts of the United States. Consequently, it’s illegal to own them in California, Utah, Connecticut, and Alaska.