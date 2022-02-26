Paws & Claws
Meet the degu
Animals from the rodent family, such as hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, mice, and gerbils are popular house pets. Despite their cuddly and energetic disposition, degus, however, are a lesser-known species that are often overlooked. Here’s what makes degus fantastic pets.
Appearance
Degus are small domestic rodents that look like a mix between a gerbil and a squirrel. They weigh around seven to 10 ounces and measure between four and eight inches long. Degus have large, dark eyes, small ears, and soft coats that come in a variety of shades, including a mixture of gray and orange.
Behavior
Degus are shy, curious, clean, resourceful, playful, and affectionate animals. Since they prefer to live in groups, it’s best to adopt at least two degus from the same litter. Although they’re diurnal, these rodents are most active at night. In addition, like guinea pigs, they make warbles, chirps, squeaks, and other sounds to communicate.
Care
Since degus are herbivores, they should be fed a combination of high-quality hay, commercial grain-free food, and fresh vegetables and greens. They also need small branches to chew on.
Your pet rodent will thrive in a spacious, multi-tiered cage with clean water, healthy food, and plenty of socialization.
When given adequate care, degus can live up to 10 years.
Common degus are considered an invasive species in some parts of the United States. Consequently, it’s illegal to own them in California, Utah, Connecticut, and Alaska.
Your dog has some extraordinary things say.
“I understand dozens of words”
Even though we’re around each other every day, there are many things you probably don’t know about me. For example, did you realize that I have the mental capacity of a two-and-a-half-year-old human child? According to experts, I can understand about 160 words, including the names of objects and activities. Furthermore, like a toddler, I’m unable to feel complex emotions like shame, pride, and guilt.
You may be surprised to learn that I bark for several different reasons depending on the circumstances. For example, I’ll bark to let you know I want something or if I want someone to go away. I have several ways of showing my emotions through my body language. If you learn to decode my posture, expression, and movements, our relationship will flourish.
Also, I need to be stimulated for several hours every day to thrive, and I enjoy being around other dogs. If I spend all my time alone and only go outside to relieve myself, I may misbehave or become depressed. I need to chew, bark, sniff, play, and go on long walks to stay happy and healthy.
I look forward to playing with you soon,
XOXO Fido
“Woof!”
is how us dogs say hi.
Your cat has some surprising things to share.
“I’m not as independent as you think”
Even though we see each other every day, there are many things you may not know about me. For example, did you realize that I treat you the same way I’d treat any other cat? That’s right, when I sit next to you, lick you or rub up against your legs, know that I would do exactly the same thing if you were a small, domesticated feline like me.
In fact, I really like nice, warm humans. Some people think that cats are independent and would rather fly solo, but this simply isn’t true. We actually enjoy being around our humans more than playing with our toys, eating treats, and rolling around in catnip. If I feel like being left alone, I’ll let you know by growling, whipping my tail, or puffing out my fur. I’ll come around again when I’m in a better mood.
I also think it’s important for you to know that when I purr, it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m relaxed and happy. I sometimes purr to get your attention when I’m sick or hurt or to calm myself down in stressful situations.
Lastly, despite my best efforts, I hate sharing because it makes me feel anxious. So, if you adopt another cat, I probably won’t let it eat from my bowl or use my litter box. It’s best if you get us our own accessories.
Thank you for caring for and loving me,
XOXO Whiskers
“Meow!”
means hello in my language.
What to do if your cat refuses to use their litter box
Is Mittens making messes around the house? If your cat refuses to use their litter box, it’s best to determine the cause of the unwanted behavior. Here’s an overview of what you should know.
Possible causes
If your cat has diabetes, a urinary tract infection, or other health problem, they may physically be unable to hold it in. Alternatively, if their living environment has recently changed, your furry friend may start making messes as a result of stress.
Your cat may also refuse to use a litter box if it’s too small or located somewhere cold or noisy. They might also be put off if they don’t like the type of litter used or the box isn’t clean. Additionally, some cats won’t use a litter box soiled by another cat.
Possible solutions
If your veterinarian confirms that your cat doesn’t have any health problems, try purchasing a second litter box. This will ensure that your cat isn’t tempted to relieve itself on your couch or kitchen floor. If you have two cats, experts recommend three litter boxes in different rooms.
Look for a litter box that suits your cat’s size and preferences. Keep in mind that most cats prefer uncovered boxes. It should also be placed in a quiet, low-traffic area. Also, experiment with different kinds of litter until you find one that works, and make sure to clean the box once or twice a day.
If you’ve done everything you can and your cat still won’t use its litter box, you may want to consult a feline behaviorist.
What you should know about osteopathy for animals
Did you know that animals can receive osteopathic treatments? Although osteopathy isn’t a replacement for traditional veterinary medicine, it can be used as a complementary treatment if your pet experiences certain health problems.
Osteopathy looks at the way the body functions as a whole. If one part is out of balance, it can lead to pain and discomfort in another part. Consequently, an osteopath’s job is to help release pain in the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, and tissues using gentle, hands-on palpations and manipulations.
When to consult an osteopath
You may want to seek osteopathic treatment for your pet to help soothe lameness, digestive problems, osteoarthritis, muscle injuries, back pain, and other issues. If you have a senior pet, osteopathy may help restore some of their strength and in some cases prevent the need for surgery.
Although you can often see results after one session, the entire treatment may require several appointments, depending on the nature and severity of the problem.
If you want to find a veterinarian offering osteopathic treatments in your area, you can use the online Holistic Integrative Vet Directory at civtedu.org.
Osteopathy sessions take place in a quiet, relaxed atmosphere. The adjustments and manipulations are so gentle that it’s not unusual for the patient to fall asleep during treatment.
3 advantages of crate training your dog
A crate can become a refuge for your canine companion, and teaching your dog to use one has a number of benefits. Here are three reasons to consider crate training your dog.
1. Your dog can be conditioned to see its crate as a den to retreat to in stressful situations. With the right training, this snug space can become a place where your dog feels happy and safe.
2. To prevent your pooch from becoming overexcited and jumping on guests when they visit your home, you can place your dog in their crate. Once your pet is calm, they can rejoin you and your visitors.
3. If you have an overly curious pup that tends to make a mess and put itself in dangerous situations when you’re absent, teaching them to stay in their crate is a good idea. This way, you can prevent them from getting into trouble when you leave the house.
To find a sturdy crate for your dog, visit a pet store in your area.
Does my pet need a passport to travel?
If you’re planning to travel internationally and you want to bring your pet with you, you’ll need to make sure you have specific documentation. Here’s what you need to know about pet passports.
Requirements by country
The documentation that’s required varies depending on the country you visit. You may also be asked to provide an international health certificate from your country of origin, or you may be asked to obtain a health certificate when you arrive at your destination. Other common requirements include:
• Proof of vaccination
• Microchip details
• Proof of ownership
• Treatment records
• A description of the animal
A pet passport contains most or all of the required information listed above. A pet passport is needed to travel through Europe and several other countries. If you travel frequently with your pet, you’ll want to consider getting one.
Each country has different requirements depending on the type of pet you have (e.g. dog, cat, parrot, snake, etc.). Some exotic species require a specific permit from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in order to travel.
Talk to your veterinarian about your travel plans as soon as possible. And don’t forget to check your airline’s pet policy before you book your flight.
