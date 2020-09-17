Community Events
Meet the local candidates Friday night at the Gazebo at 6 pm
Meet our Mayoral and Town Council candidates (along with some current members) in a town hall forum setting outdoors.
Bring your questions! Let’s all get to know those who are making our decisions a little better. Friday, September 18th at the Gazebo at 6 pm.
** Rain venue will be the large tent behind the Virginia Beer Museum
Community Events
Town Talk: A conversation with Jerry Sarchet, WCHS Football Coach – golf tournament scheduled September 25, 2020
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jerry Sarchet, the new WCHS Football Coach. When the school shut down last March, all sports programs also ended, along with the fund-raising by the Warren Wildcat Athletic Association. The WWAA provides support to the WC football program and is sponsoring a golf tournament on September 25, 2020, at the Bowling Green Golf Course.
This event is an 18 hole scramble with a shotgun start including a box lunch and two drink tickets. There will be the longest drive contest and a chance to win a new car (valued up to $20,000) on a par 3 hole. There will be a pay to play 50/50 putting contest. There also will be a silent auction. There is still room for players and sponsors.
Contact Kevin Glascock (540) 660-1190 or the coach: jsarchet@wcps.k12.va.us
Click here to download the brochure.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Community Events
Humane Society of Warren County’s 9th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!
The Humane Society of Warren County announced tickets for their 9th annual Tails and Ales event are on sale NOW at the shelter!
“The event will look different this year as we are going virtual”, says Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager. Tickets are just $10 and includes your invite to our online bidding platform (Bid Beacon), entry into our door prize drawings and the grand prize drawing – both will be drawn at random.
When you purchase your ticket, we will ask you to provide your email address. 2 weeks prior to the event, we will send out an invite link to Bid Beacon so you can preview auction baskets. The auction will start on 11/14 and end on 11/16.
Our grand prize will feature a 1-night stay at the beautiful Mimslynn Inn in Luray VA, tickets to Luray Caverns, a $100 VISA gift card, dinner for two and 2 Tails and Ales souvenir glasses. We will also have our usual 50/50 raffle and tickets can be purchased directly from the bidding site.
Bid Beacon is very simple to use and there is also a handy app that can be downloaded to your phone. Bid on all you want from the comfort of your couch! Give us a call if you are needing tickets at 540-635-4734.
During the event, be sure to check out our Facebook page for video updates and virtual cheers to our supporters!
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. It is our vision to be part of a community where every pet is a wanted pet.
Community Events
LFCC’s Evening with the Stars tradition continues with a twist
The LFCC Educational Foundation’s Evening with the Stars benefit will go on, but like many events this year, will feature a twist – it will be online, but with an accompanying real-life feast.
Attendees will pick up a “party-to-go” kit between 4 and 6 p.m., Thursday, September 24, from the parking lot of the under-construction Luray-Page County Center, located at 275 Allison Way, Luray.
Each $50 ticket – of which $30 is a tax-deductible donation – includes a charcuterie board prepared by The Valley Cork and a link to an exclusive online video presentation. Beer from Hawksbill Brewing Co. and wine from Faithbrooke Farm and Vineyards are also available for purchase.
Proceeds from Evening with the Stars will go towards the new Luray-Page County Center, which is on schedule to open in January.
“Our video evening will feature footage on the progress of the new center and a bit of its history,” said Foundation development officer Tami O’Brien. “We will also hear from LFCC President Kim Blosser – a Page County native and current resident – as well as the business leaders and donors who have made possible this exciting opportunity for more Page County citizens to continue their higher education without leaving home.”
To accommodate our vendors, it is asked that tickets be purchased by Friday, Sept. 18. Tickets are available at lfcc.edu/stars. If you have questions or need assistance, contact O’Brien at tobrien@lfcc.edu, or 540-351-1046.
We would like to thank our sponsors, Luray Caverns, LD&B Insurance and Financial Servies, Racey Engineering and Syntelligent Analytic Solutions LLC.
Community Events
Meet local author Scott Bradley Hesson
Local author Scott Bradley Hesson will be at the Royal Oak Bookshop, 27 S Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia on September 20th, from 1 pm to 3 pm, to sign his book, “There Might Be Ghosts Inside Those Hills.”
His book is about the personal experiences he had working in several of the caverns in the area. Here is a highlight.
Where some might find a cavern a dark and gloomy place, to me, there is no better, more relaxing place on earth, or in earth. Then again, I have been working in them since I was twelve-thirteen, officially. So I am more used to them than most people.
Over those years, I and a few of my friends have seen some pretty unusual things. Not just the beauty of the formations and the chambers, but things that might curl the hair of most. I have heard but never saw two little girls laugh. I have seen women from the last millennium dressed in their Sunday best turn into mist. I have made a Civil War soldier mad at me and watched him turn into a ball of black smoke. I have heard the scream of a woman in the dark. These experiences are some of the most vivid memories of my life.
Unlike some, I really find these things fascinating and consider myself fortunate to have experienced them. Here I tell of some of these experiences, and many others, including things that I have experienced with real people. I also relay some of the most unusual and, some might call intriguing, things about caves in general. After all, caves have been around for a long time and explored by thousands-in some cases, long before us. In all, I have to say I have lived a blessed life, and thank God for everything I have.
In this book, I tell of some things that he has let me see. I would like to see more unusual things, but I really don’t seem to have any kind of control over any of it. I do know that it has been fun getting there so far and really do hope it will continue. Only time will tell, and one day, maybe I will have enough for a volume two-that would be the ultimate. I do hope to have a couple of new books in the future, after all, I have dealt with the public most of my life. They are, in some cases, more fascinating than the apparitions that I have encountered.
Mark your calendar for September 20, 2020 to meet the author at his book signing, at Royal Oak Bookshop, 207 S Royal Avenue in Front Royal.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 18th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 18:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Greenland”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
Community Events
A commemorative celebration of Daniel Morgan, Revolutionary war hero
On September 12, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter sponsored a commemorative celebration of Daniel Morgan, Revolutionary war hero, at Mt Hebron Cemetery. The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with greetings presented by Chapter President Marc Robinson and Virginia State Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) 1st Vice President Jeff Thomas.
The Reverend Jim Simmons provided an invocation in front of a Color Guard consisting of members of the Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason and General Adam Stephens Chapters, and a contingent from the Trail Life youth organization from the Chelsea Academy in Front Royal. The Color Guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner. A presentation on Daniel Morgan was given by Brett Osborn:
Morgan was born in New Jersey about 1735 and ran away from home to the wilderness of Pennsylvania and western Virginia. He became a teamster, hauling freight between remote frontier settlements. In 1755 he was hired as a wagoner for the Braddock expedition against Fort Duquesne. Three years later he was an ensign with the Virginia Militia.
In 1763, he served as a Lieutenant in Pontiac’s War and in 1774 was fighting Indians in the Ohio Valley. After the Revolutionary War began, he raised a company of marksmen in Virginia and marched north to meet General Washington’s Army at a pace of over twenty-eight miles a day. This became known as the Beeline March. He was part of the assault on Quebec.
Morgan took command when Benedict Arnold was wounded, and led his men into the narrow streets of the Lower Town. While waiting for reinforcements, the unit was surrounded and captured, being held until late 1776. Morgan rejoined Washington’s Army in April 1777, after raising a new corps of sharpshooters. He was sent to join Horatio Gates in New York. His leadership was a major factor in the decisive American victory at the Battle of Saratoga.
In 1781, he led his men against the British Light Troops in South Carolina with a three tiered plan. The first row would fire two shots and retire, the second row 150 yards behind would do the same. The third row and a reserve force were his battle hardened veterans. On the right flank was his cavalry. The plan went off to perfection, almost totally destroying the larger more experienced British force, inflicting over three hundred casualties and taking six hundred prisoners out of the eleven hundred troops engaged. The Americans suffered seventy-two casualties in this the battle, known as Cowpens.
After the war, he operated a gristmill, speculated in western lands, took the field briefly during the Whiskey Rebellions as commander of a Virginia Militia outfit, and in 1797, won a seat in the House of Representatives. He died in 1802.
Wreaths were presented to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan. These included wreaths from VASSAR by 1st VP Jeff Thomas, the SAR Chapters represented by Will Reynolds (Col James Wood II), Mike Weyler (Col William Grayson), Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Ken Morris (George Mason) and Allan Phillips (General Adam Stephens). The DAR was represented by Anita Bonner (Lanes Mill DAR), Michelle Phillips (West Virginia State DAR) and Marlyn Keesecker (Pack Horse DAR). A musket squad comprised of Ken Bonner, Brett Osborn, Paul Christensen, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Marty Keesecker, Art LaFlam, Eric Robinson and Barry Schwoerer fired three rounds prior to Marc Robinson playing Taps. Also participating were Flag Bearers Chip Daniel, Dennis Parmeter, Erick Moore and drummer Doug Hall. The Color Guard then formed up and marched the length of the cemetery to perform at the Birthday Celebration of the US Constitution.
