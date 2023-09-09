Melania’s Gourmet: A Culinary Journey from Costa Rica to Front Royal

Bringing a Touch of Central America to Virginia’s Heart.

Front Royal welcomed an exciting new addition to its culinary scene as Melania’s Gourmet opened its doors at 104 S Royal Avenue, located just behind the iconic Warren County Courthouse. Nestled at the confluence of Royal Avenue and Jackson Street, this Pastry Shop, Chocolaterie, and Boho Cafe promises a sensory adventure.

Flavors from Childhood, Crafted with Precision

Born in the picturesque landscapes of Costa Rica, the founder’s tale starts with a vivid memory of her Abuela, Tita Maria. It was a grand Christmas gathering, and a young Melania found herself enchanted with decorating hundreds of cookies. What seemed like a child’s play turned into a lifelong passion.

The following years saw her diving deeper into the art, decorating cakes, pastries, and pies, becoming the family’s designated dessert decorator. Recognizing her talent, she migrated to the U.S., where she pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Pastries and Baking from the Culinary Arts Institute of Washington. Further honing her craft, she acquired a Masters in Chocolate from the esteemed Escuela de Pasteleria del Gremio in Barcelona.

Over the past decade, her expertise graced many international organizations. And now, she’s sharing her exquisite craft right here in Front Royal. Each item on her menu is a testament to years of mastery, mirroring the affection and precision reminiscent of her Tita’s teachings.

A Grand Debut Amidst Cheers and Elation

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, kickstarted by Niki Foster Cales, Executive Director of Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, saw a town united in celebration. Front Royal Town Councilman Skip Rogers shared, “On behalf of the town, I just want to welcome you. I can’t think of a better new business than having fresh cookies ready to come in.” The ambiance was filled with anticipation, culminating in the ceremonial snip that marked Melania’s Gourmet’s official launch.

Post the event, the Royal Examiner had an exclusive chat with Melania and her partner, Rylan. They delved into the founder’s origin, the shop’s inception, and its future aspirations. Offering a sneak peek into their specialties, Melania revealed, “Chocolate bonbons are my favorite.” While many of her creations are chocolate-centric, she’s expanding her range to include oatmeal raisins for non-chocolate aficionados.

An Invitation to All

Operating every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Melania’s Gourmet is not just a cafe; it’s a gastronomic voyage. From luxurious cakes to delightful tarts and the finest Costa Rican coffee, every offering is a slice of Melania’s journey, sprinkled with Central American hues, narrated through a unique culinary lexicon. And for those looking to indulge, remember – one can never have too many cookies!