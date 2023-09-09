Chamber News
Melania’s Gourmet: A Culinary Journey from Costa Rica to Front Royal
Bringing a Touch of Central America to Virginia’s Heart.
Front Royal welcomed an exciting new addition to its culinary scene as Melania’s Gourmet opened its doors at 104 S Royal Avenue, located just behind the iconic Warren County Courthouse. Nestled at the confluence of Royal Avenue and Jackson Street, this Pastry Shop, Chocolaterie, and Boho Cafe promises a sensory adventure.
Flavors from Childhood, Crafted with Precision
Born in the picturesque landscapes of Costa Rica, the founder’s tale starts with a vivid memory of her Abuela, Tita Maria. It was a grand Christmas gathering, and a young Melania found herself enchanted with decorating hundreds of cookies. What seemed like a child’s play turned into a lifelong passion.
The following years saw her diving deeper into the art, decorating cakes, pastries, and pies, becoming the family’s designated dessert decorator. Recognizing her talent, she migrated to the U.S., where she pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Pastries and Baking from the Culinary Arts Institute of Washington. Further honing her craft, she acquired a Masters in Chocolate from the esteemed Escuela de Pasteleria del Gremio in Barcelona.
Over the past decade, her expertise graced many international organizations. And now, she’s sharing her exquisite craft right here in Front Royal. Each item on her menu is a testament to years of mastery, mirroring the affection and precision reminiscent of her Tita’s teachings.
A Grand Debut Amidst Cheers and Elation
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, kickstarted by Niki Foster Cales, Executive Director of Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, saw a town united in celebration. Front Royal Town Councilman Skip Rogers shared, “On behalf of the town, I just want to welcome you. I can’t think of a better new business than having fresh cookies ready to come in.” The ambiance was filled with anticipation, culminating in the ceremonial snip that marked Melania’s Gourmet’s official launch.
Post the event, the Royal Examiner had an exclusive chat with Melania and her partner, Rylan. They delved into the founder’s origin, the shop’s inception, and its future aspirations. Offering a sneak peek into their specialties, Melania revealed, “Chocolate bonbons are my favorite.” While many of her creations are chocolate-centric, she’s expanding her range to include oatmeal raisins for non-chocolate aficionados.
An Invitation to All
Operating every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Melania’s Gourmet is not just a cafe; it’s a gastronomic voyage. From luxurious cakes to delightful tarts and the finest Costa Rican coffee, every offering is a slice of Melania’s journey, sprinkled with Central American hues, narrated through a unique culinary lexicon. And for those looking to indulge, remember – one can never have too many cookies!
Downtown Blends: A Refreshing Addition to Front Royal’s Main Street
Promoting Health and Community Engagement, One Blend at a Time.
The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with local officials and community members, joined hands to welcome Downtown Blends to the heart of Front Royal’s business district. Nestled at 201 E. Main Street, Downtown Blends isn’t just a health-focused establishment; it’s a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to community, and commitment to revitalizing the town’s dynamic atmosphere.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony saw Niki Foster Cales, Executive Director of Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oats from the Board of Supervisors, and Mayor Lori Cockrell, among other dignitaries, along with the enthusiastic crowd, gathered to show support for Arianna Whited and Gena Jagow, the visionaries behind Downtown Blends.
Arianna Whited, a 19-year-old entrepreneur, and Gena Jagow, an experienced business owner, have united to introduce health-conscious options to the community. Their concept goes beyond being just a nutrition club; it’s a vibrant space for individuals to gather, enjoy nutritious shakes, smoothie bowls, and teas, and create lasting connections.
Mayor Lori Cockrell shared her excitement, reminiscing about the historic building’s past life as Trout Drugstore. She praised Downtown Blends for its potential to breathe new life into Main Street and applauded Whited and Jagow for their commitment to community development. Cheryl Cullers, a representative from the Board of Supervisors, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of supporting young entrepreneurs like Whited and Jagow.
Downtown Blends not only serves up wholesome treats but also fosters a sense of togetherness. The partners are keen on providing more than just drinks; they’re creating a welcoming environment where patrons can engage with one another. Whited and Jagow have plans to continue their community-centric approach throughout the winter months, offering indoor activities and warm beverages to keep the camaraderie alive.
Arianna Whited’s journey to opening Downtown Blends is a testament to her family’s entrepreneurial legacy. Her mother, Danielle Haas, owner of On Cue Sports Bar & Grill, encouraged Whited to chase her dreams and embrace this new venture. Collaborating with Gena Jagow, who has successfully established Herbalife nutrition club businesses, Whited brings youthful energy while Jagow contributes her business acumen.
As temperatures drop, Downtown Blends aims to remain a hub of activity and connection. The establishment’s operating hours are Monday through Friday, 6:30 am to 4:00 pm, Saturday, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, and Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Downtown Blends emerges as a beacon of wellness and community, offering Front Royal residents and visitors a place to nourish both body and soul. With their innovative approach and commitment to local engagement, Whited and Jagow have truly blended health and community into a unique experience.
Front Royal Treatment Center Opens Door to Hope: A Center to Combat Opioid Addiction
Addressing the Opioid Crisis with Personalized, Outpatient Care
The Front Royal Treatment Center held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 27, 2023. The Front Royal community welcomed a beacon of hope for countless individuals grappling with opioid addiction. Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Chamber Board President Byron Biggs, welcomed Steven Quackenbush and staff to the Front Royal business community. Situated at 10269 Winchester Road, the Front Royal Treatment Center celebrated its inauguration amidst enthusiastic supporters from the community.
In the thick of the opioid crisis, centers like the Front Royal Treatment Center are more vital than ever. Aimed at mitigating the devastating effects of substances such as opioids, heroin, synthetics like fentanyl, and prescription painkillers like OxyContin and Vicodin, the center has embarked on a mission that transcends mere treatment – it promises a path to sustainable recovery.
Functioning as an outpatient opioid treatment program, the center’s unique approach lies in its application of medication-assisted treatment, utilizing methadone and buprenorphine. But beyond this, the center’s dedication to personalized, comprehensive care sets it apart. Through exhaustive clinical evaluations, patients receive individualized treatment plans covering medical, educational, and psychoeducational dimensions of addiction. Moreover, the center’s emphasis on trauma-informed care recognizes the deeply intertwined relationship between unresolved trauma and addiction. This, coupled with robust relapse prevention support, arms patients with the tools they need to rebuild their lives.
Understanding that recovery isn’t an isolated journey, the Front Royal Treatment Center stresses the importance of family. Through family counseling and treatment focusing on family dynamics, the center endeavors to heal the familial rifts addiction often causes, nurturing an environment conducive to long-term recovery.
For those seeking more information or help, the Front Royal Treatment Center awaits, a testament to the community’s commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic and offering hope to those in its clutches.
Town Talk: Front Royal Treatment Center – A conversation with Steven Quackenbush, Executive Director
Front Royal welcomes a new fashion destination: Buckle & Belle Boutique
Front Royal has added another gem to its crown. The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Town Mayor Lori Cockrell, Councilman Skip Rogers, Councilman Bruce Rappaport, Supervisor Cheryl Cullers, and local well-wishers celebrated the grand opening of Buckle & Belle Boutique on the town’s bustling Main Street.
Nestled at 213 E. Main Street, Buckle & Belle Boutique is the latest addition to Front Royal’s retail scene. Owned and operated by Olivia Heflin, the boutique will be open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. This fabulous boutique aims to revolutionize the local shopping scene with its diverse selection of fashion clothing and welcoming atmosphere.
As people increasingly prioritize supporting local businesses, Buckle & Belle Boutique offers a unique opportunity for the residents of Front Royal and its neighboring towns. The boutique stands out with its carefully curated selection of clothing, designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.
Alongside the clothing range, what makes the Buckle & Belle experience truly unique is the hospitable staff. They go the extra mile to create an inviting atmosphere that encourages visitors to explore the fashion offerings at their own pace.
Moreover, the boutique’s location on Main Street is part of a broader trend of revitalizing downtown areas, encouraging the local community to rediscover and support their local businesses. Heflin’s vision for Buckle & Belle aligns with this trend, presenting a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that locals can appreciate.
As Front Royal continues to grow, new establishments like Buckle & Belle Boutique not only enrich the local economy but also contribute to the community’s vibrant spirit. With its promising blend of fashion and hospitality, Buckle & Belle Boutique is set to become a staple shopping destination for Front Royal’s residents and visitors alike.
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Turning Leaf Realty Group
Turning Leaf Realty Group at 28 E. Jackson Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on March 9, 2023. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Margie and Brian Conley to our business community.
Click here to find out more about the Turning Leaf Realty Group on their website.
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services
Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services at 126-B W. 5th Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on October 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales and Byron Biggs of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed Rachel Paugh of Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services to the community.
Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services offers ABA therapy to children with developmental disabilities. Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) is a scientific, evidence-based treatment that uses positive reinforcement, data analysis, visual supports, and parent/caregiver involvement in treatment.
Click here to learn more about Liam’s Chance on their Facebook page.
Or email Rachel Paugh at rachel.paugh@abcbehavior.org.
Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Board Members, and friends welcomed Holly and Perry Leach, owners of the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co at 20 South Street, to their new home.
Holly said, “No matter your age, you will enjoy the experience. We will teach you everything you need to know. We have many axe-throwing games to play or throw for fun. We offer a safe, kid-friendly environment, and we have a full menu for when you work up an appetite throwing axes.”
Axe Throwing has become a popular recreational adventure worldwide.
Find out more information on their website or Facebook page.
