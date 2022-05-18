Obituaries
Melissa Danielle Cook (1992 – 2022)
Melissa Danielle Cook, 29, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 22 at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Melissa was born July 29, 1992, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Danny and Lisa Cook.
She was a Skyline High School Class of 2010 graduate, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and daughter-in-law, who felt so blessed to have married her best friend and have two amazing children.
Melissa always had a smile for anyone she met. She loved and lived life to the fullest, but her smile was the biggest while watching her kids play baseball. She would be the one cheering the loudest with no apologies given.
She loved to be at her happy place, the beach, going to Nationals games, and her dogs, River and Millie. The family would like to thank Chrissy, Matt, T.J., Ebbie, D.J., and Haley for being in her “Brick Squad”. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Surviving with her parents are her loving and devoted husband, Travis A. Cook, and her children, Kole Cook and Kali Cook.
She was preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Anna Lee Cook and Catherine Andrews; her grandmother, Patricia Andrews Kramer; and her dog, Remi.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 22, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Front Royal Little League, 990 Little Egypt Lane, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Following the services, all are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship at the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department in Bentonville.
Obituaries
Kenneth Allen “Mitch” Mitchell (1944 – 2022)
Kenneth Allen “Mitch” Mitchell, 77, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Dale Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Mitchell was born on October 12, 1944, in Front Royal to the late Price and Bertha Kelly Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lena Johnson Mitchell; four brothers, Carl J. Mitchell, Victor E. Mitchell, Clarence W. Mitchell, and Richard L. Mitchell and sister, Betty L. Mitchell. He was a member of Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 and Grace Fellowship Church in Front Royal. He was a veteran of both the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps.
Survivors include his two daughters, Donna Turner Poe (Randolph) of Strasburg and Judith Turner Boyd (Phillip) of Front Royal; three sisters, Katherine J. Barnhart of Front Royal, Ruth E. McDonald of Strasburg, and Doris E. Mitchell of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Gene Jackson (Holly), Eric Jackson (Kailei), Kevin Lane Heflin, Nathaniel Austin Poe, and Sarah Gail Boyd; three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Gavin and Parker; two caregivers, Haleigh Housden and Melinda Weakley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Boyd, Randy Poe, Kenny Evans, Vincent Carter, Kevin Lane Heflin, and Nathaniel Austin Poe.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Dumire, Tony Spencer, Junior Andrews, Chris Ramsey, and Melvin Gochenour.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Harry “Sonny” David Baker Jr. (1945 – 2022)
Harry “Sonny” David Baker Jr., 77, passed away May 12, 2022, in his home, accompanied by loved ones.
He was born April 10, 1945, in Waterford, Virginia to the late Harry David and Pearl Lee. Raised in Loudoun County, he spent much of his life on the dairy farm, Fairdoun, which he loved so much.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Eula “Beth” Elizabeth Baker; brother, Harold Baker and sister, Georgia Simpson.
Sonny took great pride in his friends and family. He was employed with Asplundh Tree Expert Company for 47 years, missing only 10 days during his entire career.
General Forman, Mark Kisner, will lead a crew from Asplundh as pallbearers. Sonny was also a former member of the Catlett Volunteer Fire Company.
Survivors include his two sons, Larry David (Paige) and Russell Benton (Tracy); two sisters, Nancy Huff and Lula Townsen; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on May 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Furnace Mountain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Earl Lee “Sonny” Menefee Sr. (1937 – 2022)
Earl Lee “Sonny” Menefee Sr., 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Lynn Care Center.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Phillip Brown officiating.
Mr. Menefee was born on April 28, 1937, in Front Royal to the late Earl S. Menefee and Eva Mae Dodson Wood. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Morris. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the Smithsonian Institute. He attended the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses with his wife.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty Jean Menefee; two sons, Earl L. Menefee Jr. and Gary Benson Menefee (Terry Carter); daughter, Donna Jean Swager (Dave); sister, Charlotte Rutherford; brother, Ray Menefee; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 300 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Arlene Long Keifer (1931 – 2022)
Arlene Long Keifer, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Keifer was born on October 16, 1931, in Covington, Virginia, to the late Clarence and Effie Morgan Long. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Thomas Keifer; son, Jack Lewis Armentrout Jr.; six sisters; one brother and one sister-in-law.
She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Master’s degree in Business Administration at Shenandoah University. She was the Professor Emeritus at Lord Fairfax Community College and taught business courses before and after retirement in 1997. She was the recipient of numerous awards, including Outstanding Alumnus from Lord Fairfax Community College; Work and Personal Commitment to the Warren County Mental Health Association from Habitat for Humanity; Lifetime Achievement award from the Arc of Warren Inc.; Over 50 years of teaching Sunday School (the Bluebird class) from Rivermont Baptist Church and a commendation letter from Mayor Holloway and Congressman Kline. She was a member of Rivermont Baptist Church, where she co-founded and taught the class for persons with intellectual disabilities. She previously served on the board for Blue Ridge opportunities and served as Vice President and Treasurer. She also previously served on the board for the Arc of Warren Inc.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeanette Armentrout Young and husband John of Richmond, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Betty Armentrout of Front Royal; son, Glenn Keifer of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Jonathan Young, Stacey Fallah and husband Eric, and Jennifer Boynton and husband Kevin; five great-grandchildren, Ramie Boynton, Zoe Boynton, Jackson Fallah, Gabriel Boynton, and Emma Fallah and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Bluebird class of Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Frances Elizabeth Thompson (1943 – 2022)
Frances Elizabeth Thompson, 78, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Thompson was born on October 5, 1943, in Front Royal to the late Roscoe and Gladys Knight Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Jenkins. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Front Royal and retired from the public school system.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Marion Richard Thompson; two sons, Marion “Dickie” R. Thompson, Jr. and Edward Lynn Thompson (Susan Baker); two sisters, Mary Rowe and Pat Tharpe; five grandchildren, Sierra Thompson, Carissa Thompson, Madeline Thompson, Logan Thompson, and Zach Baker; aunt, Margaret Morris, and three nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Gue, Zach Baker, Kevin Hamman, Mark Haines, Terry Laing, and Al Atwood.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Robert Floyd Tuthill, Sr. (1941 – 2022)
It is with great sadness that Falls Church native Robert Floyd Tuthill, Sr., passed away at his home in Woodstock, Virginia, on Friday, May 6, 2022.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 12 at 11:00 am at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Bob was the son of the late Gertrude Dulaney and Floyd G. Tuthill of Arlington and Falls Church, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Franklin of Vienna, Virginia.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marjorie Elaine Tuthill; his son, Robert Floyd Tuthill, Jr., his wife Pam; step-grandson, Travis Allen Cook and his wife, Melissa; and step-great-grandchildren, Kole and Kali Cook. He also leaves behind some special cousins, Billy Lee Tuthill, Janice Atkinson, and George Tyler, who he thought a lot of, and his very special friend and buddy, his dog, Shadow, who never left his side.
Bob and his family spent most of their spare time in Front Royal, Virginia, where they enjoyed the beauty of the Shenandoah River and what their family vacation home had to offer. It was for this reason, that he decided to retire there as well building a home there himself.
In Bob’s professional life, he retired from the Falls Church Police Department, and worked for a short time for the U.S. Marshall Service, and the Visually Handicapped for the Blind as a business counselor.
Bob coached Babe Ruth baseball in Falls Church, and spent a lot of time on the golf course over the years and in the mountains.
He was a very special person, never meeting a stranger, and had a gift for conversation. He belonged to several organizations. He was a member of the I.O.O.F. Lodge #83, Edinburg, Virginia, a past member of the Front Royal Moose, where he called bingo for many years, the Loyal Order of Moose, Woodstock, Virginia, Fraternal Order of Police, NOVA #35, past president of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department and retired long time board member of Oakwood Cemetery.
Bob was a member of Christ/Crossman United Methodist Church in Falls Church, Virginia, and attended Happy Creek United Methodist Church in Front Royal.