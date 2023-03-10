Melissa Dawn “Missy” Eskridge (1969 – 2023)

Melissa Dawn “Missy” Eskridge, 53, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Missy was born May 11, 1969, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Brenda Garber Ratlief of Winchester and Howard D. Robinson of Canada. Her family and numerous friends will greatly miss her.

Surviving is her mother, Brenda Garber Ratlief, and husband Gary of Winchester; father, Howard D. Robinson, Sr. and wife Joyce of Canada; her loving husband of 22 years, Neil Thomas Eskridge; two sons, David Douglas Beaty and fiancée Katie Mae Jenkins of Front Royal and Joseph Elwood Beaty, Jr. of Front Royal; three daughters, Rebecca Marie Beaty of Front Royal, Amanda Lea Kindall of Front Royal and LeAnn Harmon Eskridge of Front Royal; three brothers, Laney Randolph “Randy” Runion and wife Jennifer Nichole Runion of Stanley, Timothy Wayne Runion of Luray and Joseph Brian Runion of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one sister Betsy Ann Taylor and husband Josh Taylor of Winchester; five grandchildren whom she adored, Brenda Noel Dawn Perry, Brantley James Kindall, Arabella Frances Nicole Beaty, Xavier Davonne Roy and Sophia Lynn Jenkins; two nieces, Hannah and Leah; five nephews, Joshua, Isaiah, Noah, Tristan, and Josiah; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Missy was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Lynn Eskridge; brother, Howard Douglas “Robbie” Robinson; sister, Angela Ross Robinson; special grandparents, Frank and Betsy Garber; and special aunt and uncle, Earl and Janet King.

Pallbearers will be family.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Flowers will be accepted, or you can make a donation in Missy’s memory to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.