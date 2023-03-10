Obituaries
Melissa Dawn “Missy” Eskridge (1969 – 2023)
Melissa Dawn “Missy” Eskridge, 53, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Missy was born May 11, 1969, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Brenda Garber Ratlief of Winchester and Howard D. Robinson of Canada. Her family and numerous friends will greatly miss her.
Surviving is her mother, Brenda Garber Ratlief, and husband Gary of Winchester; father, Howard D. Robinson, Sr. and wife Joyce of Canada; her loving husband of 22 years, Neil Thomas Eskridge; two sons, David Douglas Beaty and fiancée Katie Mae Jenkins of Front Royal and Joseph Elwood Beaty, Jr. of Front Royal; three daughters, Rebecca Marie Beaty of Front Royal, Amanda Lea Kindall of Front Royal and LeAnn Harmon Eskridge of Front Royal; three brothers, Laney Randolph “Randy” Runion and wife Jennifer Nichole Runion of Stanley, Timothy Wayne Runion of Luray and Joseph Brian Runion of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one sister Betsy Ann Taylor and husband Josh Taylor of Winchester; five grandchildren whom she adored, Brenda Noel Dawn Perry, Brantley James Kindall, Arabella Frances Nicole Beaty, Xavier Davonne Roy and Sophia Lynn Jenkins; two nieces, Hannah and Leah; five nephews, Joshua, Isaiah, Noah, Tristan, and Josiah; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Missy was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Lynn Eskridge; brother, Howard Douglas “Robbie” Robinson; sister, Angela Ross Robinson; special grandparents, Frank and Betsy Garber; and special aunt and uncle, Earl and Janet King.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Flowers will be accepted, or you can make a donation in Missy’s memory to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Trace Noël (1945 – 2023)
Trace Noël died on February 24th in Front Royal, Virginia, at the age of 77. He loved the outdoors, the Shenandoah River, conversing with folks from all walks of life, and well-mannered frivolity.
Trace was born on December 3rd, 1945, to A.C. (Pappy) and Majorie (Nonnie) Noël. Trace’s childhood was one marked by sports, love, mischief, and exploration. Trace’s mother, Nonnie, was an avid entrepreneur, and his father, Pappy, retired from the White House as News & Press Photographer. Their strong personalities inspired and informed Trace’s own.
After graduating from Bethel College in 1970 with a History degree, Trace worked for the Freedom from Hunger Foundation in Mexico. However, he is best remembered for his passionate activism for protecting the Shenandoah River and his leadership in working as a political strategist.
Trace adored all things political, was socially active, and frequently volunteered his spare time for community projects. A great source of joy and pride for him.
While operating his river outfitter business as a co-founder of VAPPA (Virginia Professional Paddlesport Association), he successfully drafted and ushered in legislation in Richmond that designated Front Royal as the Canoe Capital of Virginia.
Trace truly believed in serving the community by connecting with others on their level. He believed our world could be improved if everyone simply dedicated some time to the common good.
Trace is survived by his son, Cameron Michaely Noël, partner Edith Appleton, sister Shawn Noël, brother Mycal Noël, niece Chelsea Raines-Noël, nephew Caleb Noël, and two grand-nieces Charlize & Cadence Noël.
To celebrate and honor Trace’s rich legacy, donations may be made to Shenandoah National Park Trust in memory of Trace. A memorial service has been planned at Maddox Funeral Home for March 25th, with visiting hours from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for all. The celebration service will start promptly at 1:00 pm.
Floyd Rufus Cupp (1942 – 2023)
Floyd Rufus Cupp, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Shenandoah Senior Living on Monday, March 6, 2023.
A graveside service will be held for Floyd at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Floyd was born August 3, 1942, in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert Paul Cupp and Lena Hayes Graybill Cupp. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Samuel Cupp.
Floyd’s devoted wife of 57 years, Esther Cupp, and their children – Lisa Graine, Adam Cupp, and Julie Rawlings (Matt) – as well as his grandchildren – Allison Graine (Claire), Kevin Graine, Rachael Graine, Noah Rawlings (Laura), Abigail Rawlings, Sarah Rawlings, Joshua Rawlings, Gideon Rawlings, and Eva Rawlings – all survive him.
Floyd was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and a third-generation Moose member. He was also a proprietor of Signal Knob Store.
Mary “Maggie” Maglene Norman (1945 – 2023)
Mary “Maggie” Maglene Norman, 77, of Stafford, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Berea Health and Rehab in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastors Tom and Pam Hugill officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery. The family welcomes guests to visit one hour prior to the service.
Maggie was born to the late Ethel Coleman in West Virginia on August 16, 1945. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard Lee Norman, and her son-in-law, Robert Thorne Jr.
Surviving Maggie are her children, James Norman Sr. (Anita), Connie Guajardo, Ricky Norman (Laurie), and Nancy Thorne; her 12 grandchildren; her 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
Maggie loved spending her time watching the Young and the Restless, shopping on QVC, and playing Candy Crush, but more than anything, she loved her family.
Pallbearers will be Maggie’s sons and grandsons.
Maddox Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bernice June Matthews (1935 – 2023)
Bernice June Matthews, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Mrs. Matthews was born July 14, 1935, in Markham, Virginia, to the late Morris Russell and Mary Annie Camilla Fields Brooks. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family of 10, having been preceded by eight brothers, James, Robert, Paul, Francis, William, Hatchett, Roger, and Bruce Brooks, and a sister, Camilla DeNeal. Mrs. Matthews was also preceded in death by her husband, McKinley “Mac” Matthews; sister-in-law, Virginia Oliver; and brother-in-law, William Matthews.
Surviving is a son, Anthony McKinley Matthews, and wife, Brenda of Front Royal; one daughter, June L. Matthews of Front Royal; grandson, Jamie C. Matthews of Front Royal; a brother-in-law, John T. Matthews of Front Royal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, followed by a Home Going graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Alfred Woods officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
James Norris “Jimmy” Furr, Jr. (1951 – 2023)
On February 28, 2023, James Norris Furr, Jr. passed away peacefully at Skyview Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Luray, Virginia. Jimmy cherished his lifelong friends in the area.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled to take place in May.
Loretta “Peachie” Ann Boyd (1968 – 2023)
Loretta “Peachie” Ann Boyd, 54, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and formerly Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Loretta was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother.
Loretta was born to Ann and Shirley Jenkins on April 21, 1968. She graduated from Warren County High School, Class of 1986.
She provided service throughout her career in various positions served within the local community. She was particularly proud of her role at Valley Health as the Team Leader in Dietary and Nutrition, where she spent numerous years and made many lasting friendships.
Loretta always dreamed of living in the mountains of Tennessee, and for the past two years of her life, she has lived that dream with her family by her side.
Surviving is her parents, Ann and Shirley; husband, Shawn Boyd; daughter, Felicia Carter; son, Cory Carter (Kayla); grandchildren, Branson, Willow, and Huxlee; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Loretta also leaves her beloved dogs, Angel, Scooter, Minnie, Panda, Little Boy, Kizzy, Sugar Baby, and Gracie, whom she adored.
Loretta was passionate, loyal, and dedicated, she loved her family endlessly and cherished her pets. She never met a stranger and was loved by all that knew her. Her kindness and compassion touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed.
The family received family and friends on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia. A service was held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The burial occurred in Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery, Bentonville, Virginia, following the service.
Steve Timko, Kevin Riner, Cody Mathews, Travis Mathews, Larry Mathews, and Johnathan Catron were Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations for unexpected funeral costs can be made at Maddox Funeral Home, c/o Boyd/Jenkins Family.