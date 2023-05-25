Local News
Melissa Ichiuji Gallery Grand Opening – Studio Gallery unveils vibrant creativity in downtown Front Royal
American artist Melissa Ichiuji is thrilled to announce the opening of her anticipated Studio Gallery located in the heart of the lovely Shenandoah Valley on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, from 11:00 to 6:00 pm. The studio is located at 223 E. Main Street in Front Royal, and gallery hours will be each Friday and Saturday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
To mark its opening, Melissa Ichiuji Studio Gallery will exhibit a collection of work that reflects the essence of Ichiuji’s artistic experience. The exhibition will include pieces crafted from a variety of mediums, including both sculptures and paintings, to showcase Ichiuji’s range of talents.
Melissa Ichiuji’s works are bold and provocative, many times delving into themes of ecstasy, metamorphosis, and transcendence and sometimes incorporating hints of surrealism and sexual puns.
She is fearless in her creativity and draws inspiration from a rich array of materials, including welded steel, ceramics, textiles, and found objects, all of which allow her to express meaning through form, color, and texture.
The gallery serves as a dynamic setting for Ichiuji to display her works, allowing viewers to engage with her talent in a space that is as captivating as the art itself. The gallery will also function as an innovative hub for other creatives to share their passions and talents through exhibits, concerts, lectures, and classes, an addition that will aim to foster a thriving community of creators.
Melissa Ichiuji Studio Gallery invites the public to experience the artwork firsthand every Friday and Saturday, from 11 AM to 6 PM, and via private viewings by appointment, allowing for a more intimate and personalized experience.
For more information, visit Melissa Ichiuji Studio Gallery’s website at www.melissaichiuji.com
To schedule an appointment, contact melissa@melissaichiuji.com or call 540-252-4570
About The Artist
Melissa Ichiuji is an American artist based in Virginia. Her artistic vision is characterized by its bold and original voice, resulting in pieces that encapsulate confidence and playful vibrance. Ichiuji’s captivating talent has earned her international acclaim, with exhibitions featured in museums and galleries in Paris, Brussels, Munich, Berlin, New York City, and Washington, D.C. Her pieces have been featured in renowned publications such as Art in America, Modern Luxury, Art Investor, NYART, Textiel Plus, The Washington Post, and 100 Artists of Washington, D.C.
Local News
Laurel Ridge drones program comes first in international award category
Laurel Ridge Community College’s drones program has been named a first-place winner in the Workforce Development category of the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). Laurel Ridge was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants for their work in uncrewed systems technology. Winners were publicly congratulated during the XCELLENCE awards ceremony during AUVSI XPONENTIAL on May 9 in Denver, Colo. This year’s 50th-anniversary event was co-hosted by Messe Düsseldorf North America.
“This year, XPONENTIAL is all about designing a shared plan for the future of autonomy,” said Keely Griffith, Vice President of Strategic Programs at AUVSI. “There’s no better place to announce the 2023 XCELLENCE award finalists. Together, they are redefining what’s possible with uncrewed and robotic technology.”
The “Laurels Take Flight” initiative, under the leadership of Professor Melissa Stange, brought this new and exciting career field to life beyond Laurel Ridge through webinars, camps, classes, workshops, and trainings for community members, from kindergarteners to those in the workforce. The college began offering new drone courses last fall. These classes include a mix of face-to-face and online instruction, as well as plenty of time flying a variety of enterprise-level drones.
In January, two career studies certificates were approved by regional accreditors, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) Flight Operator certificate teaches students the fundamentals of sUAS operations. It aligns with the aeronautical knowledge required for FAA-approved commercial operations as a remote pilot and prepares students to sit for the FAA part 107 exam.
The more advanced small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) Flight Technician certificate provides both theory and hands-on experience with mission planning, ground control, emergency procedures, drone programming, and training on using geospatial data for analysis, presentation and decision making.
The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading, and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition.
“It’s really an honor to receive an international award in workforce development for our uncrewed aircraft systems program, and it’s a testament to the work that program lead Dr. Stange has done to advance awareness of uncrewed systems and advanced air mobility as a career in our region,” said Dr. Craig Santicola, dean of Laurel Ridge’s School of Professional Programs. “While our Laurels Take Flight initiative is still new, we have held quite a few events and courses and have more planned for the coming year. Thanks to a GoVirginia grant, we will also be able to grow UAS training into Fauquier and Rappahannock counties by offering drone academies to the counties’ high school students this fall.
“As the industry for uncrewed systems and advanced air mobility grows, it’s imperative that our region meet industry demand through a trained workforce that can operate these systems safely in the national airspace system. Our program focuses on safety and providing students time flying a variety of enterprise-level drones, but we also do a lot of community outreach to provide education on the new and rapidly expanding career opportunities that UAS can provide. Winning this award affirms that we are on the right track with our innovative programs, and we can’t wait to unveil our other new certificate programs in the coming months.”
Learn more about Laurel Ridge’s drones program at laurelridge.edu/drones. For more information about AUVSI, visit AUVSI.org. For more information about the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards and XPONENTIAL 2023, visit xponential.org.
Local News
Phoenix Project is awarded Professional Accreditation
In May of this year, Phoenix Project received notice that we have been granted Full Accreditation Status as a domestic violence agency and we could not be more excited over this accomplishment. The process for accreditation, which was started during the height of the pandemic in late 2020, included a thorough look at our Agencies policies and procedures, a site visit from the standards team, and a public vote from the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Professional Standards Committee. The Professional Standards Committee, under Virginia Code § 9.1-116.3, are required to be leadership staff of local sexual and domestic violence programs representative of regional and geographic locations of the Commonwealth that also represent the racial and ethnic diversity of the state. Also included in the Committee are members employed by the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance, Department of Social Services, Victim/Witness Program staff, and Millstone International Logistics. The Professional Standards Team Members, who recommended our Agency for full accreditation, are through the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
The creation of the Standards themselves are the culmination of many years of input from the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance, Directors of Sexual and Domestic Violence Agencies state-wide, the amended passing of House Bill 2092 and Senate Bill 1094 during the 2015 Regular Session of the Virginia General Assembly, and a great deal of communication between state and local Agencies. It is important to note that that Accreditation process is voluntary – Phoenix Project was not mandated to participate in the accreditation process. We chose to participate to ensure that the services we are providing to Front Royal and Warren County residents – the survivors themselves and their families who are at the heart of our mission – are receiving the best we have to offer. The standards we met and the way in which we continue to meet them are survivor-centered, survivor determined, trauma-informed, and of course free and conﬁdential.
The standards themselves are organized into four categories – Administration Standards, Crisis Intervention Standards, Advocacy Standards, and Community Engagement Standards. Written responses were submitted to the Standards Team in January of 2021. In December of 2021 Phoenix Project had our site visit. The visit included a facility tour, an entrance conference with Director Tammy Sharpe, a document and inventory review, interviews with Agency staff and volunteers, and an exit conference with our Director. In 2022, the members of the Professional Standards Committee were interviewed and selected. In May of 2023, the Committee Team made their presentation and recommendation to the voting members of the Professional Standards Committee. Phoenix Project, along with 10 other Agencies, are the ﬁrst Professionally Accredited Agencies in Virginia. The following lists the Agencies that made it through this process:
Accredited Sexual and Domestic Violence Agencies
- Alexandria Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Program (Alexandria)
- Avalon Center (Williamsburg)
- Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit (Emporia)
- GoochlandCares (Goochland)
- The James House Intervention/Prevention Services, Inc. (Petersburg)
- Project Horizon (Lexington)
- Services of Abuse Families, Inc. (Culpeper)
- Thrive Virginia (New Kent)
Accredited Sexual Assault Agencies
- The Collins Center and Child Advocacy Center (Harrisonburg)
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault (Fredericksburg)
Accredited Domestic Violence Agencies
- Phoenix Project (Front Royal)
It is important to note that when Phoenix Project began this process, we had not yet acquired dedicated funding for a Sexual Assault program so we went through the process as a Domestic Violence Agency, not as a dual Agency. We became a dual Agency, serving survivors of domestic violence AND sexual assault, in January of this year, and hired on a Sexual Assault Advocate to our team. We are currently building capacity for the sexual assault program which will include medical accompaniment, court advocacy, crisis intervention, counseling, and support for children and families. Once we have our program in place, we will be able to apply for Professional Accreditation as a dual Agency. Our current accreditation status is valid from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026.
Phoenix Project would like to thank our Board of Directors for their leadership and guidance; our Volunteers and Staff for being the point of care and contact when a victim is in crisis; our Community Partners for believing in our mission and seeing its need locally; our Director, for being the heart of our Agency, and our client-survivors who endure and like a Phoenix, who rise to overcome and rebuild their lives – you are the soul of this work.
“Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic and sexual violence through empowerment, education, and community.”
Local News
Randolph-Macon Academy athletes shine at state meet, bringing home medals and setting personal bests
Randolph-Macon Academy showcased its exceptional athletic talent at the recent state meet, with 18 dedicated athletes representing the school. Half of the qualifiers displayed their prowess by securing medals, while many others achieved remarkable personal bests and advanced to the finals in their respective events.
The day commenced with the jumpers and throwers taking center stage. Alhenn Jean ’23 showcased his skill in the long jump, finishing a commendable 6th out of 23 competitors. In the triple jump, he secured 8th place out of 18 participants. Leslie Malin ’23, an outstanding athlete, competed in the long jump and achieved a distance of 13-11.50, earning her a respectable 4th place in the triple jump out of 13 contenders. Malin’s exceptional performance also led to her receiving the Girls Track & Field Most Valuable Athlete award in a recent ceremony at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Toni Ogunlade ’25 demonstrated her remarkable skills in the long jump, securing a spot in the finals with a distance of 14-10.75. Ogunlade was recently honored with the title of Female Most Distinguished Athlete for Randolph-Macon Academy’s spring athletic season, highlighting her outstanding contributions to the team.
The throwers from Randolph-Macon Academy displayed great determination and started the competition on a strong note. Ira Tumenta ’23, despite finishing in 5th place initially, managed to secure a spot in the finals with a personal best throw of 41.06, an impressive achievement. Bridgitte Notewo ’25 exhibited her throwing prowess with a distance of 24.09, showcasing her dedication and skill.
As the meet progressed to the running events, two standout athletes from Randolph-Macon Academy took the field. Ryan Barber, ’26, a first-year student, participated in the discus throw, missing out on the finals by a mere 3 feet. Nevertheless, Barber’s tremendous improvement was evident, with his final throw measuring an impressive 112.09 feet, a 16-foot increase from his initial seeded throw of 96 feet. Kaitlyn Morgan ’23, a senior, participated in the shot put event, where she delivered an exceptional performance. Morgan’s throws earned her a well-deserved 1st place in the girls’ shot put competition, solidifying her status as a formidable athlete.
Ryder Perkins ’24 represented Randolph-Macon Academy as the sole distance runner in the 3200-meter event. Perkins exhibited his endurance and determination, completing the race in 11 minutes and 24.25 seconds.
The sprinters from Randolph-Macon Academy electrified the crowd with their outstanding performances. Toni Ogunlade achieved an impressive 11th place, and Bridgitte Notewo secured the 12th spot in their respective events. Ogunlade also showcased her versatility by participating in the 200-meter sprint, where she finished 10th.
Iman Vactor ’25 displayed her speed and agility in the 400-meter sprint, crossing the finish line with a time of 1 minute and 5.56 seconds. The girls’ 4×100-meter relay team from Randolph-Macon Academy, consisting of Leslie Malin, Iman Vactor, Bridgitte Notewo, and Toni Ogunlade, impressed with their coordination and teamwork, securing a commendable 2nd place in the event.
The boys’ 4×400-meter relay team, comprising Julian Honeyville ’26, Jake Graham ’25, Nolan Kirabo ’27, and Aubin Kambanda ’23, displayed their synergy and clocked an impressive time of 4 minutes and 7.07 seconds. Randolph-Macon Academy’s 4×800-meter relay team, featuring Cole Sauvager ’25, Tanner Abikoff ’27, Jake Graham ’25, and Ryder Perkins, showcased their endurance and teamwork, finishing 10th out of 19 teams with a time of 9 minutes and 29.80 seconds.
Individual sprinting events also saw remarkable performances from Randolph-Macon Academy athletes. Bade Fadamitan ’24 secured an impressive 9th-place finish in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 23.59 seconds. Aubin Kambanda ’23, participating in the 400-meter sprint, showcased his speed and determination, completing the race in 55.27 seconds.
The boys’ 4×100-meter relay team, consisting of Brian Nnaji ’24, Bade Fadamitan, Patrick Brewer ’23, and Mayowa Ojutolayo ’23, delivered an exhilarating performance. Missing out on 1st place by a mere .01 milliseconds, the team secured an impressive 2nd place finish with a time of 43.98 seconds. In the individual 100-meter sprint, Patrick Brewer achieved 11th place, while Bade Fadamitan’s impressive run earned him 3rd place with a time of 11.49 seconds.
Mayowa Ojutolayo, Randolph-Macon Academy’s standout sprinter, showcased his dominance on the track. With a spectacular performance in the 100-meter sprint, he secured 1st place in both the preliminaries and the finals, clocking an impressive time of 11.01 seconds. Ojutolayo continued to impress in the 200-meter sprint, where he achieved a personal best time of 21.89 seconds, earning him a spot in the Virginia top 25 rankings. Ojutolayo’s outstanding contributions to the team were recognized with the Boys Track & Field Most Valuable Athlete award at a recent ceremony.
Randolph-Macon Academy’s athletic program continues to showcase excellence, offering a superior university-preparatory curriculum along with an elite Air Force JROTC program. With a remarkable track record of 100% university acceptance for their graduates and millions of dollars in scholarships awarded, Randolph-Macon Academy continues to stand out as an educational institution dedicated to academic and athletic success. To learn more about the unique experience offered at Randolph-Macon Academy, visit their website at www.RMA.edu .
Local News
Too many Veterans lose the Battle with drug addiction
This Memorial Day, millions of American families will take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation’s wars. It can be a challenging day for veterans at home.
Outside of this day, however, we must never forget the countless veterans who lose their lives to addiction, drug overdose, or suicide. In Virginia are over 700,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.
Additionally, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are also common among veterans ages 18 to 49.
“Early intervention is critical, and it does save lives. Yet, it is challenging for families to know what to say or understand why this is happening, along with finding the right help,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.
There is no simple answer to why veterans become addicted to drugs or alcohol. Yet, there are numerous causative factors. Many veterans experience financial hardships and difficulty finding employment or accessing benefits. Veterans are at a higher risk of developing mental and emotional health problems. This can also be compounded with physical injuries or chronic pain. Untreated trauma, for example, leads to mental health issues or addiction.
Veterans also face barriers when accessing treatment. This could involve the cost of help or gaps in health insurance. Stigma regarding addiction is still a problem. Veterans in rural areas have limited access to treatment, and there is often inadequate funding.
However, outside of the standard resources provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, other supports include:
- The Virginia Department of Veterans Services offers different supports and resources to vets and their families;
- Virginia Supportive Housing is a program for veterans to help prevent homelessness;
- Helpful hotlines include the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;
- SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can narrow down options for substance use treatment.
- Families also play a significant role in supporting their loved ones and intervening. It’s okay to express concern about their drug or alcohol use. Speak to them openly and honestly about their addiction. Help them find treatment. Be patient and show compassion for what they are experiencing.
- It’s never too late to offer a helping hand. When communities and families come together, amazing things happen. Advocate for more community resources in urban and rural areas. Speak up and help those veterans who are struggling.
Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol & drug use — website: Addicted.org
(Editor’s note: Locally in Front Royal and Warren County, the Able Forces Foundation of veteran Skip Rogers provides assistance services to veterans. Able Forces Foundation website: www.ableforces.org)
Local News
Remembering the Confederate Cavalry: A glimpse into the past at the Confederate Memorial Day Ceremony in Front Royal
Amid the soft chirping of birds and a gentle spring breeze, the United Daughters of the Confederacy held the annual Warren County Confederate Memorial Day ceremony on May 23rd. The tranquil Soldier’s Circle within Front Royal’s Prospect Hill Cemetery served as the backdrop for this commemorative event. The event was hosted by Patricia McMillen, Chapter President of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The ceremony began with a color guard presenting the colors, followed by a collective pledge of allegiance to the American flag. A salute to the Virginia Flag was also offered, after which the attendees took part in a prayer led by Dwayne Mauck. The crowd echoed in unity with the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, marking the solemnity of the occasion.
Guest speaker Suzanne Silek, President of the Board of Trustees of the Warren Rifles Confederate Museum in Front Royal, took center stage. In a moving address, Silek delved into the actions of the Confederate Cavalry, focusing on their operations in the Front Royal area during the Civil War.
Warren Rifles Confederate Museum, located at 95 Chester Street, houses exhibits that include memorabilia of notable figures such as Belle Boyd, Mosby’s Rangers, Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Jefferson Davis, alongside uniforms, historic documents, and arms.
After the address, a benediction was given, and the colors were retired by the color guard. In a nostalgic touch, attendees were handed lyrics to iconic songs from the Civil War era, including ‘Carry Me Back to Ole Virginny’ and ‘Dixie’s Land.’ Although these songs remained unsung at the event, their poignant words carried the spirit of the Civil War era.
The ceremony at Front Royal served as a reminder of the past, showcasing the intricate tapestry of the nation’s history and the often-complex narratives it holds. In a time when Confederate memorials are the subject of national debate, events like this one provide an occasion for remembering the past while fostering dialogue about how to navigate the complexities of history and memory in the present.
Watch the ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
Local News
Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction
The Samuels Public Library was bustling with activity on May 23, 2023, when the Warren Coalition hosted the first of their Community Talk series, a presentation titled “Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction.”
This innovative community-focused initiative sought to educate the public about the opioid crisis, specifically focusing on Fentanyl, a potent and deadly opioid. The event was led by Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett. She was joined by a high-profile expert in the field, James “Jim” Carroll, the former Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).
The presentation demystified the biochemical nature of opioids, detailing how these substances interact with the human body, the long-term changes in the brain resulting from opioid misuse, and noticeable signs of misuse.
Participants were also briefed on the danger of pressed pills and the role of Xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer increasingly seen in opioid overdose cases. This focus on drug education is part of a broader strategy to provide practical prevention tools to the community.
One of the central themes of the event was highlighting the community’s role in the prevention of opioid misuse. Participants were educated on how to help a loved one struggling with opioid misuse, reinforcing that each member of the community plays a crucial part in the prevention of drug misuse and addiction.
The presentation was followed by a vibrant question and answer session, giving the audience an opportunity to clarify their doubts, share personal experiences, and discuss proactive steps for prevention.
Executive Director Shifflett shared her satisfaction with the turnout and the community’s engagement. “This series is about creating an open dialogue, understanding this critical public health issue, and giving the community the tools they need to tackle it,” she said.
The Community Talk series signifies a step towards drug education and prevention in the region. With these sessions, the Warren Coalition continues its commitment to drug education, prevention, and support, playing a pivotal role in the local community’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis. The date and topic for the next Community Talk session have yet to be announced, but the initiative has undoubtedly gained momentum.
Watch the presentation on this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 63%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 0
73/48°F
68/55°F