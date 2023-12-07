Melvin Leon Porter (1972 – 2023)

Melvin Leon Porter, known to many as “Plute,” 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Born on October 4, 1971, in Warrenton, VA, Melvin was a cherished son to Leroy and Peggy Porter a father to Samuel Leon Porter and Carter Mathias Brown. He leaves behind his grandmother, Helen Jackson, and a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous great friends, and a special friend, Kriss Colunga.

Predeceased were his grandfather, Samuel Jackson, two uncles and one aunt.

Melvin’s passion for fishing and hunting was unparalleled. He was confident in his ability to out-fish anyone, a claim that held much truth. His love for nature was not just a hobby; it was a way of life that was vividly reflected in his impeccable art. As a talented artist, Melvin’s works often focused on the beauty of the natural world, capturing the essence of the landscapes he so dearly loved.

Beyond his artistic talents, Melvin was known for his infectious humor and kind spirit. His ability to make anyone laugh was a testament to his lively personality. Generous and caring, he had a way of making those around him feel special and loved. His culinary skills were another aspect of his multifaceted personality, bringing joy to many through his cooking.

A man of faith, Melvin was a dedicated Christian, living his life with grace and compassion.

Melvin’s legacy will be carried on by his loving family and the multitude of friends whose lives he touched. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to live on in the memories shared and the lives he influenced.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Dr. Joe Fowlkes officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the American Lung Association instead of flowers.