Connect with us

Obituaries

Melvin Leon Porter (1972 – 2023)

Published

50 mins ago

on

Melvin Leon Porter, known to many as “Plute,” 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Melvin Leon Porter

Born on October 4, 1971, in Warrenton, VA, Melvin was a cherished son to Leroy and Peggy Porter a father to Samuel Leon Porter and Carter Mathias Brown. He leaves behind his grandmother, Helen Jackson, and a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous great friends, and a special friend, Kriss Colunga.

Predeceased were his grandfather, Samuel Jackson, two uncles and one aunt.

Melvin’s passion for fishing and hunting was unparalleled. He was confident in his ability to out-fish anyone, a claim that held much truth. His love for nature was not just a hobby; it was a way of life that was vividly reflected in his impeccable art. As a talented artist, Melvin’s works often focused on the beauty of the natural world, capturing the essence of the landscapes he so dearly loved.

Beyond his artistic talents, Melvin was known for his infectious humor and kind spirit. His ability to make anyone laugh was a testament to his lively personality. Generous and caring, he had a way of making those around him feel special and loved. His culinary skills were another aspect of his multifaceted personality, bringing joy to many through his cooking.

A man of faith, Melvin was a dedicated Christian, living his life with grace and compassion.

Melvin’s legacy will be carried on by his loving family and the multitude of friends whose lives he touched. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to live on in the memories shared and the lives he influenced.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Dr. Joe Fowlkes officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the American Lung Association instead of flowers.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Obituaries

Eloise V. Mauck (1929 – 2023)

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 7, 2023

By

Eloise V. Mauck, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.

Eloise V. Mauck

A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with The Rev. Rachel Plemmons officiating. A luncheon will follow at Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The inurnment will be private.

Ms. Mauck was born January 6, 1929, in Detrick, Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Estern and Elva Williams Mauck. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Mrs. Mauck worked for Avtex Fibers and the Department of Agriculture. She was a Front Royal United Methodist Church member and the Marthas Circle of the Church.

Surviving is a very special friend, Teri Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents: two sisters, Beatrice Shofner and Geraldine Pomeroy, and one brother, Angus Mauck.

Memorial contributions may be made to Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Marthas Circle of the Church.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Richard F. Ennis (1942 – 2023)

Published

56 mins ago

on

December 7, 2023

By

Richard F. Ennis, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Heritage Hall on Friday, December 1, 2023.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. There will be a wake one hour prior to the funeral Mass.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Jeremy Ritenour (1975 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

December 5, 2023

By

Jeremy Ritenour, 48, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2023 at home.

Jeremy Ritenour

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Family night will be held on December 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Jeremy was born on March 1, 1975, in Winchester, Virginia, to Kip Ritenour and Melanie Pomeroy. He was preceded in death by many adoring grandparents.

Surviving Jeremy, along with his parents, are his loving wife, Melissa Ritenour; his son, Jalen Ritenour; his step-sons, Aaron and Tyler; his siblings, Kelcie Taylor (and her family), Tyler and Corey Ritenour; his uncle, Gary Ritenour; his aunt, Hope Smithwick (and her family); and numerous extended family members.

He was a 1993 Warren County High School graduate and a Senior Manager for TruGreen. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his son, Jalen, his Dad, and many friends.

He was a huge UVA fan and had a strong love for his family and community. He was involved in baseball and softball as both a player and coach for over 40 years. He devoted his time to coaching his son, Jalen. He began his coaching career in tee ball, little league, and travel ball, continuing until becoming the JV head coach for Skyline High School. He loved his baseball kids and their families, but most of all, he was a proud father to Jalen.

He adored his wife and treasured his mother. His sense of humor always lit up a room. He will be forever missed by his family and many friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas Campbell, Dave Rankin, Jason Ruby, Jason Thorpe, Chad Barnett, Rick Walker, Jason Smedley, Jeff Lewis and Rusty Durham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Front Royal Little League, Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue, and For the Cats Sake.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Arthur Raymond Maddox (1956 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

December 4, 2023

By

Arthur Raymond Maddox, 67, of Front Royal, died November 24, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.

Arthur Raymond Maddox

Mr. Maddox was born January 5, 1956, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Charles Raymond Maddox, Jr. and Elaine Barraclaugh. He was married to Sharon B. Maddox for over 45 years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 11 W. 2nd Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery followed by a reception at the Calvary Church Parish Hall.  The service will be conducted by The Reverend Valerie Hayes.

Arthur graduated from Warren County High School in 1974. He played trumpet in the marching and stage bands. Arthur played football and ran track, where he maintains the triple jump record for Warren County. Arthur graduated from Virginia Tech in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in biology.  He was a charter member of the Marching Virginians.  He obtained his Mortuary Science degree from Catonsville Community College in Catonsville, Maryland.

Arthur had been a Kiwanian, a Rotarian, and an Izaak Walton League of America member.  Arthur was baptized, confirmed, and married at Calvary Episcopal Church, where he sang in the choir and played bells.  He also served as a Junior and Senior Wardens and was a Trustee of the church.  Arthur sang with the Winchester Arts Chorale and the Blue Ridge Singers.  Arthur owned and operated Maddox Funeral Home, Inc. for over 40 years, being the fourth-generation family member in the funeral profession.

Along with his wife, he is survived by a son, Arthur Kyle Maddox (Sarah) of Front Royal; a daughter, Mary E. Maddox (Mitchell) of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Simon and Thorin Maddox, Marcellus and Penelope Mathewson, and Emma, Audrey, and Tucker Veitenthal, all of Front Royal; two brothers, Charles Maddox (Martha) of Broadway, Virginia and William Maddox (Brenda) of Harrisonburg, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Leah Lowe (Dave) of Littleton, Colorado; nieces and nephews, Laura Jewell (Ethan) and Joseph Maddox, both of Harrisonburg, Perry Maddox (Nidhi) of Los Angeles, California, Anna Lowe of Raleigh, North Carolina, Haley Nichols (Tim) of Kansas City, Kansas, Captain Zachary Lowe, U.S. Army, (Kaylin) of El Paso, Texas; three great-nieces; and one aunt, Betty B. Leckie of Front Royal.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Maddox.

Pallbearers will be Howard Leach, Bruce Rappaport, Michael Spory, John Strickler, Wilson Troxell, and Alfred “Chip” White.

Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Maddox Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The family wishes to express appreciation to Blue Ridge Hospice and the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Leon Wayne Fristoe (1948 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

December 3, 2023

By

Leon Wayne Fristoe, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Friday, December 1, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Wayne was born February 1, 1948, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Atley Leon and Mary Catherine Lockhart Fristoe.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era and retired after many dedicated years as a Software Engineer.

Surviving are two daughters, Saundra Michelle Beal of Front Royal and Corrie Ellen Fristoe of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; one son, Kevin Wayne Fristoe of Stephens City; two sisters, Carol F. Vaughan of Front Royal and Nancy Lynn Fristoe of Haymarket; one brother, Ronald Barry Fristoe of Stephenson; six grandsons; and two great-grandsons.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, December 14, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m..

Memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to The SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Leona “Nunie” Louise Pullen (1965 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

December 3, 2023

By

Leona “Nunie” Louise Pullen, 57, of Rileyville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023, at INOVA Alexandria Hospital.

A graveside service will be held for Nunie at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery, 2537 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610.

Nunie was born on December 2, 1965, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Howard Jenkins Sr. and Dorothy Hyatt.

Surviving Nunie is her loving husband of 18 years, James Pullen; her sister-in-law, Tammy Breeden of Luray, Virginia; her sister, Pamela Wilds of Morgantown, West Virginia; her brother Cliff Jenkins of Stephens City, Virginia; and her step-mom, Tonya Jenkins of Bentonville.

Nunie was a very loving woman; she was the most precious soul anyone would ever meet. She loved life, was always positive, and was very generous. She loved her Chihuahuas almost as much as she loved her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nunie’s services at Maddox Funeral Home.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading
Verified by ExactMetrics