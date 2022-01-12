Obituaries
Melvin McGowan (1935 – 2022)
Melvin McGowan, 86, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia from 2 to 4 PM.
Mr. McGowan was born on October 15, 1935, in Loudoun County, Virginia to the late Melvin Ellsworth and Louise Harding McGowan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen Moriarity.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Loretta M. McGowan; stepdaughter, Vicki Skinner; three stepsons, Raymond A. Butler Jr., John F. Butler, and Stanley E. Butler; sister, Sandra M. Ritchie; 12 step-grandchildren and 26 step great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Joan Meadows (1924 – 2022)
Joan Meadows, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 12:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Front Royal with Father Daniel Gee officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cullman, Alabama.
Mrs. Meadows was born on May 12, 1924, in Thorp, Washington to the late Fred and Eva Fischer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dan Meadows, and six siblings. She was a television personality early in life and hosted a popular cooking show called “Joan and You” in Birmingham, Alabama. Following that she obtained her Master’s degree and taught high school Advanced Placement English and French and was a Phi Beta Kappa. Before moving to Virginia, she was an active choir member and a Lector at St. Francis Xavier Church. Over the years she put in countless hours of volunteer work. She was very active in the Garden Club in Alabama and currently was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Survivors include her son, Dr. Daniel Thomas Meadows Jr. (Susan); daughter, Gemma Meadows Stanford; ten grandchildren, Daniel A. Meadows (Amalia), Justin Meadows, Rachael Bloom (Mac), Erin Meadows, Alexandra Taylor (Daniel), Joshua Meadows, Anastasia Meadows, Isaac Meadows, Dr. Thomas W. Stanford III, and Anee Stanford; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Jeffrey Todd Higgs (1963 – 2022)
Jeffrey Todd Higgs, age 59, of Front Royal, Virginia went home to be with our Lord on January 9, 2022.
Jeff was born on January 4, 1963, in Washington, DC, and moved to the Front Royal area in his early childhood. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Spencer Higgs, Sr. Jeff’s spirit lives on through his wife of 37 years, Allyson Bowman Higgs, children Spencer, Jordan, and Annah Barrett (Patrick), and grandchildren, Lillian, Elijah, and Charlotte. Jeff is also survived by his mother Fern Lockhart (Johnny), brother Charlie (Lisa), and sister, Terrie Tusing (Dennis), as well as his mother and father-in-law, Don and Jacque Bowman, and numerous family members.
Jeff’s most proud accomplishment in life was being a husband, father, and grandfather. Jeff will fondly be remembered by those closest to him as a jokester, always trying to make others laugh. Jeff loved relaxing in his recliner, lovingly sharing his snacks with his three dogs.
He graduated with honors from Randolph Macon Academy (RMA) in 1981, where he participated in various sports, band, and extracurricular activities. Jeff enjoyed attending RMA Homecoming and kept in touch with many alumni who he referred to as brothers and sisters.
Jeff and Allyson first met as teenagers attending Front Royal United Methodist Church where they later married in 1984. The love they shared led them to build a beautiful life and family together.
Jeff’s lifelong career was as a sign/sign supply salesman where his motto was to be a friend to his customers first and a businessman second. Not only did he work tirelessly and without complaint to provide for his family, but he always had time to be a friend to his children. He truly enjoyed celebrating in their joys and offered his best guidance through any struggle.
Jeff was a member of Woodstock United Methodist Church and the Upper Room Sunday School Class where he loved worshipping with his friends. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff’s memory to “Pastor’s Discretionary Fund”, Woodstock United Methodist Church, 154 Muhlenberg Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will take place at Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, on Thursday, January 13, 2022. At 11:00 AM for those who wish to attend. A reception will follow.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Obituaries
Roger Lee “Tucker” Donovan (1947 – 2022)
Roger Lee “Tucker” Donovan, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday. January 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Tucker was born May 6, 1947, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Leonard Scott Donovan, Sr., and Dorothy Elizabeth “Sissy” Windle Donovan. He owned and operated his own auto body repair shop for many years.
Tucker was married to the late Ruth Anna Mae Garrett Donovan.
Surviving is two sons, John William Carter and Nicholas Lee Masters Donovan both of West Virginia; three daughters, Destiny Danielle “Dee Dee” Carter Donovan of Front Royal, Jessica McKinney, and Kimberly Carter both of Winchester; two brothers, Richard R. Donovan of Front Royal and Gene Austin Donovan and wife Cathy Miller Donovan of Colonial Beach, Virginia; three grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Tucker was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two brothers, Leonard Scott Donovan, Jr., and Robert Wayne Donovan.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 19 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Donna Jean “Grandma” Sanders (1938 – 2022)
Donna Jean “Grandma” Sanders, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Sanders was born on September 8, 1938, in Arlington, Virginia to the late Thomas and Sarah Barnhouse Herndon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Sanders, and her sister, Nancy Reedy.
She worked at Andricks for over 15 years and was a grandmother to everyone there more than an employee. During the ‘60’s she worked as a model for “high-end” department stores in the DC area. She loved animals, Melting Pot Pizza, watching the wildlife from her front porch, Audrey Hepburn and old black and white movies, and, most of all, loved the Lord. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and quiet times on the porch. She lived in the moment and carried no regrets. She was grateful for her friends and wasn’t afraid to say “I love you”.
Survivors include her friend, Gary Bolyard; her family at Andricks, and the many friends in the community.
Obituaries
Robert “Jack” Henry Sr. (1945 – 2022)
Robert “Jack” Henry Sr., 76, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Henry was born on May 27, 1945, in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Garfield and Cora Cook Henry. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Carl “Bug” Henry. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #829 and the Front Royal VFW Post #1860. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Ruth Ann Henry; daughter, Wendy Vogt; two sons, Robert “Jackie” Henry Jr. and Michael Henry; two brothers, Jimmy Henry and Tommy Henry; four sisters, Jeanette Stacey, Libby Funk, Mary Knight and Ruthie Glover; nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Robert, Danielle, Shelby, Ben, Gage, Peyton, Colton and Delaney; five great-grandchildren, Luna, Athena, Baylor, Oakley and Hannah and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Boulder Crest Foundation, 33735 Snickersville Turnpike, PO Box 117, Bluemont, VA 20135 to support veterans and their families.
Obituaries
Mae Virginia Ramey Jenkins (1950 – 2021)
Mae Virginia Ramey Jenkins, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mae was born June 29, 1950, in White Post, Virginia, daughter of the late Vernon Lee and Bertha Victoria Oates Ramey.
She was married to the late James Lud Jenkins, Jr.
Mae enjoyed her occupation as a school bus driver for 19 years with Warren County Transportation Department. She enjoyed spending time helping to raise her youngest grandchildren, attending flea markets and auctions.
Surviving are a son, Ronald Allen Feathers, Jr. (Dawn) of Winchester; two daughters, Mertie Mae Honaker and Crystal Renee Jenkins (David) all of Front Royal; one brother, Mike Ramey (Ileen) of Front Royal; five sisters, Linda Riley, Brenda Thompson (Gene), Barbara Shank, Mary Taylor (Jerry) and Lois Walters all of Front Royal; 10 grandchildren, Mikalah Faith Phillips, Jaeden James Lud Shifflett, Christopher Lee Ramey, Brittany N. Haslacker, Kelly Marie Ramey, Bryce Allen Feathers, Amber Marie Feathers, Tiffany Brooke Feathers, Tabitha Marie Feathers, and Travis Brown-Feathers; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Tammy Marie Feathers; and one brother, Robert Lee Ramey.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Taylor, David Grundahl, Brian Phillips, John Shifflett, Christopher Pangle and Robert Haslacker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce Feathers, Eugene “Apache” Delray, Kenneth Ramey, Michael Ramey, Jr., John Cox, and John Taylor, Jr.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to the Warren County Transportation Department.