Memorial Ceremony honoring three local law enforcement officers to be held May 13th
Please join Warren County/Front Royal Back the Blue, in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police and Front Royal/Warren County Lodge #33, during National Police Week as we honor our local Law Enforcement Officers who made the supreme sacrifice of giving their life in performance of their duties.
The ceremony will be held Thursday, May 13th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Front Royal Gazebo. We will be honoring the following officers:
- Sergeant Dennis M. Smedley
Front Royal Police Department
EOW: September 20, 1983
- Trooper Harry L. Henderson
Virginia State Police
EOW: March 17, 1987
- Lieutenant William P. Farrell
Front Royal Police Department
EOW: July 24, 1991
This is a free public event, and all are welcome to attend. The memorial service will be held rain or shine, and the public may bring their own chair if they wish.
Linden Volunteer Fire Department presents Captain’s Choice/Best Ball Golf Tournament
Please join us for the Captain’s Choice/Best Ball Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Linden Volunteer Fire Department. The event will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Bowling Green Country Club South (768 Bowling View Road, Front Royal, VA 22630).
The cost is $340 per foursome. The entry fee covers the green and cart fee, along with a gourmet boxed lunch. Cash or checks only — please no credit cards.
The schedule is as follows:
- Check-in: 7:30 a.m.
- Shotgun start: 8:30 a.m.
Contests include:
- Putting
- Longest Drive
- Closest to the Pin
- Additional Goofy Ball Contest: $20 per team
- Magic Putts: $20 per team
- 50/50 Raffle: $1.00 per ticket
Proceeds are to benefit the Linden Volunteer Fire Department. Advanced reservations are appreciated by May 12th.
Register by phone by calling Jody at 703-409-4439, or send your player/contact information in our Online Contact Form. For each member of your team, send us your 1) Name 2) Phone and 3) Email in the “comment” section.
Thanks for your support of the Linden Volunteer Fire Department!
Ultimate Washington Football Team Fan and retired Hogette joins the All-Star Line-up at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is delighted to announce that retired Hogette, Nickette will make a special appearance and speak to fans at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, from 8:00-10:00 am, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Nick Nerangis a.k.a “Nickette Hogette,” is a Super Fan of the Washington Football Team. Although now retired, The Hogettes, were a group of fans wearing floral dresses, blonde wigs, big floppy hats and pig snouts. Over the years they helped raise millions of dollars for National Capital Children’s Charities, including Ronald McDonald House, March of Dimes, Children’s Miracle Network and multiple children’s hospitals. The Hogettes have been honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and VISA as “Ultimate Washington Football Team Fans” in the Hall of Fans in Canton, Ohio.
The Hogettes began in 1983 when Michael Torbert, later named “Mikey T.Boss Hogette” went to a Halloween party at his grandmother’s retirement home and wore one of her dresses. He was such a hit that night that on November 27, 1983, he led a group of men, all in costume to a Washington Football Team game. An addition of a pig snout was added to the costume in reference to The Hogs, the nickname of the Washington Football Team’s offensive line players in the 1980’s.
In 1995, at an annual fundraiser to benefit the Ronald McDonald House, Nick’s wife, Kathy bid on an item to become a guest Hogette at a Washington Football Team game. Kathy surprised her husband, Nick on Christmas Eve with the gift of being a Hogette for a Day! Being a longtime fan of the Washington Football Team, he was thrilled. That afternoon, Nick donned one of Kathy’s old dresses, bought a wig and white hat and was given an official hog nose. It was a freezing cold Christmas Eve game, and Nick could not have been happier with the experience and ultimate Christmas gift. Nick was officially invited to become “Nickette” Hogette after taking over as auctioneer at an annual event several years later featuring Washington Football Team players and raising money for the D.C. Ronald McDonald House.
The Hogettes made up to 100 appearances a year, including several appearances in the Grand Feature Parade of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester, VA. While some of the charitable events went toward helping their local communities, most of the money raised went to help children’s charities. Events included the Hogettes annual charity golf tournament, walk-a-thons, truck rallies, galas, auctions and other charity benefits. Almost all of the Hogettes were veterans of military service. They continued serving their country after active duty by helping raise over $100 million dollars for children’s charities in over thirty years.
Part Two of Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s ‘Walk on the Wildside’ wildlife residents tour slated for this weekend, May 1-2
BOYCE, VA – With our car sitting in the parking lot occupied by a dog named Goose, how appropriate it was to be greeted by a high-flying bird named Goose, the first of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s “ambassadors” on display at the center’s Grand Opening of its “Wildlife Walk” over the past weekend.
The “Walk”, planned, or perhaps only dreamed of six years ago, provides an outdoor viewing area of a dozen or more small animals and large birds, the first being Goose, a Peregrine Falcon, described as being arguably the fastest animal on earth – clocked at over 200 mph in dives while hunting smaller and less speedy prey. Goose, the bird, not the dog, broke his “fingers”, possibly in one such flight six years ago, and was turned in to the BRWC hospital where he found a permanent and safe home following his injuries.
“Home” is where Dr. Jennifer Riley, DVM, treats up to 2,000 animals, reptiles and birds per year, most of which are eventually released to their previous habitat, all fixed up and ready to go again. Just a few, by comparison, wind up as permanent residents at the million-dollar facility on Island Farm Road in Boyce, and these are what more than 200 visitors saw and were greeted by last weekend.
A second version of the grand opening of the “The Wildlife Walk” is scheduled this coming weekend, May 1 and 2. Admission is free.
A longtime resident of the Center is a handsome, elderly “ambassador” named Jefferson, a Bald Eagle, introduced this day by Kelly Bailey of Stephens City, one of 12 docents at the Boyce facility. America’s national bird, Bailey said, survived three surgeries for injuries received when he hit a utility pole. The medical attention was successful, but Jefferson still couldn’t fly so, 10 years ago, had found himself a home.
It appeared that the new outdoor refuge had been a gleam in the eye of the Center’s manager for education and research, Jennifer Burghoffer. She was one of two senior staffers on hand to greet attendees, the other being Executive Director Annie Bradfield, new to the job with, like veteran staff member Burghoffer, a fondness for birds and education of the public. Bradfield began her new duties about six months ago.
While BRWC tends all animals native to Virginia, the Center has one spectacular “outsider” a long way from home. She is Snow, an Arctic Fox, a popular Number 8 on the list of 12 “ambassadors,” currently a white ball of fluff sound asleep when we reached her home. She, too, is a longtime resident – nine years – and among the most popular. A year or so ago I was fortunate to see her being taken for a doggy-style walk outside her lofty and comfortable cage.
Number 2 among the animals on display was Vega who gives local residents a closer look at what many see mostly from afar, the ubiquitous Turkey Vulture. Docent Heather Shank-Givens said Vega was admitted to the hospital in 2019 suffering from gunshot wounds. Turkey Vultures, as well as all native birds, are federally protected and shooting them is illegal. Among other injuries, Vega lost an eye and suffers from lead poisoning. While non-releasable, Vega makes a good case against hunters of any animals and birds using lead ammunition which Dr. Riley lustily and regularly preaches against in the Northern Valley area.
Future visitors will view close-up the animals they mostly see dead on our highways and byways, the Virginia Opossums. My accompanying colleague and mission photographer Roger Bianchini recently argued over the name during my January visit to turn in an injured dove.
“Why was I taught to call them Possums if there’s an ‘O’ in the name – it wouldn’t be a silent ‘O’ first letter, would it?” argued Bianchini. We took the opportunity to settle the issue while being greeted by Bradfield, Burghoffer and others on duty in the front office. The result was a tie – we were both correct. There are Opossums native to this area; the Possums my colleague described were cousins of the local guys, living in far-away Australia.
Closer to home, visitors were fascinated by a solitary Virginia Box Turtle enjoying an afternoon swim in the enclosure’s pond; and attempts were made to out stare an inquisitive Screech Owl named Dopey, and so ended one of the area’s most enjoyable shows, courtesy “The Ambassadors.”
Advance reservations, due to the pandemic, are required. To sign up, visit the BRWC website: blueridgewildlifectr.org
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 30th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 30:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Wrath of Man”
- “Spiral”
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the birthday of James Monroe
On April 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Colonel William Grayson, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason, George Washington, Thomas Nelson, Jr., and Williamsburg Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a multi-chapter commemoration of the 263rd Anniversary of James Monroe’s Birthday. The event was sponsored by the James Monroe and Thomas Jefferson Chapters at Highland, the estate of the fifth President of the United States, and is located in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Monroe purchased the plantation in 1793 and lived at Highland for twenty-five years. After selling this home, he lived at the plantation house in Leesburg, Virginia, known as Oak Hill. James Monroe was the last President of the United States to have served as an officer in the Revolutionary War.
Born in 1758, Monroe left the College of William and Mary in 1776 to fight in the war. As a Lieutenant, he crossed the Delaware with General George Washington to fight in the Battle of Trenton, where he suffered a near fatal wound in the shoulder. He was promoted to Captain for heroism and fought at the Battles of Brandywine and Germantown. After attaining Major, he became aide-de-camp to General William Alexander, serving at Valley Forge and becoming a scout for Washington at the Battle of Monmouth. He resigned in 1780 to study law under Thomas Jefferson and formed a friendship with James Madison.
Monroe served in the Virginia House of Delegates, the US Congress, and became Washington’s Minister to France in 1794. In 1977, he was elected Governor of Virginia, serving until 1802. He then was commissioned as regular minister to Great Britain. Returning to the United States in December 1807, he was again elected to the Virginia House of Delegates and then again Governor. He next served as Secretary of State under James Madison until 1815. In 1816 he was elected President, serving two terms. After leaving office, he returned to his home, Oak Hill, until 1830 when he moved to New York to live with his daughter after the death of his wife.
Like Jefferson and Adams before him, Monroe died on the Fourth of July. In 1858, the centennial year of his birth, his remains were reinterred at Richmond, Virginia.
The ceremony was conducted by Charles Belfield of the James Monroe Chapter. The Virginia State SAR Color Guard was led by Commander Ken Bonner. Wreaths were presented by the Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas, French Society SAR member Pat Kelly, Virginia Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and Senior President Stacy Wajciechowski, and Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America Governor Mike Weyler.
The following chapters of the SAR presented wreaths: James Monroe, Thomas Jefferson, Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason, George Washington, Thomas Nelson, Jr., and Williamsburg. Also presenting was LTC (Retired) Cat Schwetke, Honorary Regent Fauquier Courthouse Daughters of the American Revolution.
Participating for Colonel James Wood II and Culpeper Minutemen were compatriots who are members or dual members of both chapters. These included Dale Corey (CJWII & CMM), Sean Carrigan (CJWII & CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM & CJWII), Bill Schwetke (CMM & CJWII) and Mike Dennis (CMM & CJWII). Also attending as dual members of CJWII were Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves) and Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson).
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of May
These are the virtual events that are being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of May. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Celebrate Star Wars all month long at Samuels Library! Featuring activities the whole family can enjoy, including a community-wide scavenger hunt, special programs, grand prize drawings and more!
Saturday, May 1
- Origami Yoda Scavenger Hunt. This month, search the Children’s Garden to help Dwight and Tommy find Origami Yoda and his friends! Pick up the clues at the Children’s reference desk, and get your prize when you are finished.
- 2:00 Minecraft Mashup. Calling all Minecrafters! Come play Minecraft on our own Discord server. You must have a version of Minecraft that is capable of joining servers and a Discord account in order to join. Please contact Miss Sarah at (540) 635-3153 or smay@samuelslibrary.net if you need help creating a free Discord account. Please be sure to provide your Minecraft username and email address when signing up. For ages 9 – 18.
Tuesday, May 4
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In celebration of Star Wars Day on May the 4th we will be highlighting space science all month long. May the force be with you! This week we’ll be doing some Stormtrooper fractions! Request a S.T.E.M. kit from the Children’s desk after watching this program. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, May 5
- 1:00 Virtual Storytime. It’s Picnic Time! Our stories this week will remind us of the fun and adventures we can have when we are on a picnic. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 6
- 11:00 Garden Storytime. Bring in your child for an enjoyable time filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, and finger plays in our Children’s Garden! It’s Picnic Time! Our stories this week will remind us of the fun and adventures we can have when we are on a picnic. Seating is limited, so every child who attends must be registered in advance. For everyone’s health and safety, please plan on social distancing and wearing masks.
Saturday, May 8
- 11:00 and 3:00 Younglings Mask Blast. Younglings! Express your love of the Star Wars universe by joining us in the Children’s Garden to make a Star Wars-themed mask and lightsaber! Contest winners will receive prizes. For everyone’s health and safety, please plan on social distancing and wearing masks. For ages 6-11. Sponsored by FOSL (Friends of Samuels Library.)
Tuesday, May 11
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In celebration of Star Wars Day on May the 4th we will be highlighting space science all month long. After learning about the planets, you can make a model of the earth! Request a S.T.E.M. kit from the Children’s desk after watching this program. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, May 12
- 1:00 Virtual Storytime. Miss Pattie will read beautiful stories this week, for our In the Garden theme. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 13
- 11:00 Garden Storytime. Bring in your child for an enjoyable time filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, and finger plays in our Children’s Garden! Miss Pattie will read beautiful stories this week, for our In the Garden theme. Seating is limited, so every child who attends must be registered in advance. For everyone’s health and safety, please plan on social distancing and wearing masks.
Tuesday, May 18
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In celebration of Star Wars Day on May the 4th we will be highlighting space science all month long. You can make a model of an eclipse after learning about the two different kinds that you can see. Request a S.T.E.M. kit from the Children’s desk after watching this program. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, May 19
- 1:00 Virtual Storytime. Let’s Go Fishing! Will be the theme of our stories this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 20
- 11:00 Garden Storytime. Bring in your child for an enjoyable time filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, and finger plays in our Children’s Garden! Let’s Go Fishing! Will be the theme of our stories this week. Attendance is limited, so registration is required for every child. Social distancing will be observed. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be cancelled.
Saturday, May 22
- 11:00 and 3:00 Younglings Mask Blast. Younglings! Express your love of the Star Wars universe by joining us in the Children’s Garden to make a Star Wars-themed mask and lightsaber! Contest winners will receive prizes. Attendance is limited, so registration is required for every child. Social distancing will be observed. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled. For ages 6-11. Sponsored by FOSL (Friends of Samuels Library.)
Tuesday, May 25
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In celebration of Star Wars Day on May the 4th we will be highlighting space science all month long. Learn about the pictures in the night sky, made by stars! You can make your own constellation after that! Request a S.T.E.M. kit from the Children’s desk after watching this program. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, May 26
- 1:00 Virtual Storytime. Bugs are all around us! Enjoy some great stories about these fascinating creatures. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 27
- 11:00 Garden Storytime. Bring in your child for an enjoyable time filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, and finger plays in our Children’s Garden! Bugs are all around us! Enjoy some stories about these fascinating creatures! Attendance is limited, so registration is required for every child. Social distancing will be observed. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be cancelled.
