Memorial Day flags at Warren Memorial Hospital
Warren Memorial Hospital honors members of the military who have died serving our country.
John Williams, Corporate Director of Safety and Emergency Management for Valley Health, is passionate about properly honoring our fallen military members and has coordinated the placement of 8 flags to honor all branches of the military and POW/MIA. In this photo of the Military Flag display, you can see the following flags:
1. U.S. Flag
3. Marine Corps
4. Navy
5. Air Force
6. Coast Guard
7. POW/MIA
8. U.S. Flag
Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War as a way to honor and remember those who sacrificed and died in the war. People in various towns across the country picked a day in the spring to honor their fallen loved ones by decorating their tombstones with flowers and holding gatherings to remember them. Over a century later Congress honored this practice with the federal holiday we observe this weekend.
Williams said, “I want to thank our Facilities Management department at each hospital for getting the flag pole ground sleeves put in the ground and the Safety and Security team for getting the flags and poles assembled and placed. This service to our military would not have happened without their help and dedication”.
Williams also shared this poem and prayer to remember those who have given what Abraham Lincoln termed “their last full measure of devotion.”
A Litany of Remembrance
In the rising of the sun and in its going down,
we remember them.
In the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter,
we remember them.
In the opening of buds and in the rebirth of spring,
we remember them.
In the blueness of the sky and in the warmth of summer,
we remember them.
In the rustling of leaves and in the beauty of autumn,
we remember them.
In the beginning of the year and when it ends,
we remember them.
When we are weary and in need of strength,
we remember them.
When we are lost and sick at heart,
we remember them.
When we have joys we yearn to share,
we remember them.
So long as we live, they too shall live, for they are now a part of us,
as we remember them.
Poem by Rabbi Sylvan Kamens and Rabbi Jack Riemer
Have a wonderful Memorial Day and hope that you can set aside some time to stop by one of the displays and REMEMBER THEM.
RSW Jail deals with COVID-19 cases
Late yesterday evening, RSW Jail received confirmation from the state lab that a second inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. This inmate, along with the first positive case, is being isolated away from other inmates.
In addition, RSW Jail has several other suspected cases, which are all segregated in one housing unit. This morning, the RSW command staff and Director of Nursing had a teleconference with the Virginia Department of Health, who are providing direction as we move forward. The Jail is working with the VDH and following their recommendations for the proper way to monitor, treat, and test any suspected cases. Today, VDH will be testing several inmates and sending them away to the state lab for the results.
All inmates within the facility are being closely monitored. Every inmate has been provided a mask and our staff all have proper PPE. Every possible precaution is being taken and we have scheduled cleaning several times every day throughout the building.
This will be an evolving situation that RSW Jail management said it will keep the public updated on as possible.
Front Royal’s Memorial Day Weekend grand re-opening runs thru Monday
Memorial Day: Time to remember those of valor
The tradition of honoring our country’s fallen defenders began as a springtime custom following the Civil War. Originally, called Decoration Day, it was a time to remember those whose valor knew no bounds.
To the list of those who died at Gettysburg and Bull Run, we have added names from San Juan Hill, Verdun, Corregidor, Inchon, Khe Sanh, Vietnam, the deserts of the Middle East, and a thousand other places touched by war.
For most of the year, these brave souls lie in anonymity, but on Memorial Day we bring them back to life with our thanks for their great sacrifice.
It is not really a time of sadness. Rather it should be an affirmation that these men and women did not lose their lives in vain.
This special day is a time of tribute to those who fell and to a country that plunged onward in pursuit of justice and democracy. We mourn our dead, but we rejoice in their memory and in the democracy they defended.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – May 25-29, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report…
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 6, westbound – Left and right shoulders closed along on-ramp for guardrail repair, Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming on weekdays during daylight hours beginning at 12 noon Tuesday.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Virginia receives USDA approval to join SNAP online purchasing pilot program
Governor Ralph Northam announced on May 22, that for the first time, more than 740,000 Virginians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be able to pay for their groceries online and have them delivered after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved Virginia to participate in an innovative online purchasing pilot program.
“This continued public health emergency has made access to healthy, affordable food challenging, particularly for Virginians who live in food deserts, have disabilities, or face transportation barriers,” said Governor Northam. “Allowing Virginia families who receive SNAP benefits to purchase groceries online and have them safely delivered to their homes will give vulnerable populations additional flexibility to put food on the table without putting themselves at unnecessary risk.”
The program will launch statewide in Virginia on Friday, May 29 with online shopping access available through the Amazon and Walmart online platforms. Retailers interested in participating in the program can find more information and apply by contacting USDA. Transactions will take place using SNAP customers’ secure Personal Identification Numbers (PINs). SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay for fees of any type, such as delivery, service, or convenience fees.
“With so many Americans already opting to stay safe at home by ordering their groceries online, it’s only right that we make every effort to ensure our most vulnerable families are also able to take advantage of these services,” said United States Senator Mark R. Warner. “After having pushed USDA to approve Virginia’s participation in the SNAP online purchasing pilot program, I’m glad to know that many more families in the Commonwealth will soon be able to access nutritious food without requiring them to leave their homes.”
“I’m grateful that following our request, the USDA has approved Virginia’s inclusion in the SNAP online purchasing pilot program,” said United States Senator Tim Kaine. “Especially at this time of great food insecurity, it’s critical that Virginians have the resources they need to safely access food.”
The pilot, which was mandated through the 2014 Farm Bill, was designed to test the feasibility of allowing USDA-approved retailers to accept online transactions. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) administers SNAP in the Commonwealth.
“Agencies and leaders across the Commonwealth are constantly collaborating on innovative ways to meet the needs of individuals, families, and communities during this pandemic,” said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “Addressing the adaptive needs of Virginians right now, particularly expanding access to food, remains at the forefront of everything we are doing.”
Additional information about SNAP benefits in Virginia is available on the VDSS website.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 22, 2020; new testing tools, SNAP update
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
