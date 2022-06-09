Men less likely to seek routine care

June is Men’s Health Month in the U.S., and it’s a great time for men (and the people who love them) to think about their habits, check in with their doctors and make any necessary changes to safeguard their health for the future. Here are a few important — and perhaps surprising — facts about men’s health:

* About 40 percent of men go to the doctor only when they have a serious health issue and never go in for routine checkups, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

* Men are less likely than women to seek out care, which may contribute to more serious diagnoses and shorter lifespans, according to the American Psychological Association.

* The most common reasons that men give for avoiding the doctor, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Are too busy to go, followed by fear of frightening diagnoses and anxiety over uncomfortable physical exams.

* Are you having trouble getting a man you care about to visit the doctor? Keep nagging him. According to Everyday Health, 20 percent of men admit to going to the doctor just to get someone to stop bugging them about it.

* Prostate is the second most common cancer among men, after skin cancer. Screening might be uncomfortable, but early detection is worth it: After 10 years, the survival rate for prostate cancer is 98 percent, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

* According to Mental Health America, men are less likely than women to seek help for depression, substance abuse, and trauma.

If you’ve been avoiding the doctor’s office, consider putting your reservations aside and making that appointment. According to the Mayo Clinic, men over 50 should have an annual physical exam, and men under 50 should have checkups every three to five years. And remember that your mental health is just as important as your physical health — see a doctor if you’ve been feeling depressed or anxious. Remember that taking care of your body and mind is a gift to yourself and to the people who love you.