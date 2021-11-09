Men’s health: Don’t be afraid to get help

Studies show that men are less likely than women to seek treatment for physical and mental health issues. Does this sound familiar? If so, you should know that avoiding the doctor’s office provides an opportunity for minor problems to worsen, which can reduce your life expectancy by several years.

Prevention is the key

Don’t wait until you’re in significant pain to seek help. As soon as you experience worrying symptoms, it’s important to take the necessary steps to feel better.

Keep in mind that the first thing you should do is visit your family doctor to get an accurate picture of your condition and learn about possible solutions.

Depending on your age and medical history, your doctor may recommend getting certain vaccines, such as the one for shingles, or running specific tests, including a colorectal cancer screening or a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test.

If one of the men in your life is neglecting his health, respectfully voice your concerns and offer to help him contact the appropriate resources, if necessary.

If you want to advocate for men’s health, consider donating money or volunteering your time to a local men’s organization or foundation.

Movember

The Movember Foundation’s mission is to raise vital funds and awareness for men’s health. The foundation aims to help men live longer, healthier, and happier lives through investing in key areas such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. This November, take the time to learn more about the Movember campaign by visiting movember.com.