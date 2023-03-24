Men’s spring fashion: ready to elevate your wardrobe?

Winter is finally coming to an end! The warmer weather often brings a desire to try something new. Does your wardrobe need an update? Are you wondering what styles and fashion trends are in for spring 2023? Here are some ideas to inspire you.

Casual suit

Made of soft, neutral-colored, lightweight fabrics, casual suits are stylish without being stiff. The wider trouser leg creates a refined yet slightly rebellious look, especially if you swap the belt for a cord. Complete the outfit with a loose, unstructured jacket for a chic, relaxed look.

Distressed denim

Shirts, jackets, and jeans made from deliberately distressed — faded, frayed, or ripped — are back in full force this year. Do you want to exude masculine energy but like unconventional fashion? This trend is perfect for you.

Terry cloth

This absorbent material isn’t just for towels and robes. During the pandemic, designers discovered terry cloth (ideally recycled) is an ultra-comfortable material. Dare to try it for pants or shirts?

Quirky cowboy

This fun trend consists of wearing stereotypical cowboy clothes and accessories in bold, bright colors with sequins. Get ready to turn heads!

Visit your local menswear store to create flattering spring outfits. Don’t be afraid to ask a stylist for personalized advice.