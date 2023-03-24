Men’s spring fashion: ready to elevate your wardrobe?

Connect with us

Winter is finally coming to an end! The warmer weather often brings a desire to try something new. Does your wardrobe need an update? Are you wondering what styles and fashion trends are in for spring 2023? Here are some ideas to inspire you.

Casual suit
Made of soft, neutral-colored, lightweight fabrics, casual suits are stylish without being stiff. The wider trouser leg creates a refined yet slightly rebellious look, especially if you swap the belt for a cord. Complete the outfit with a loose, unstructured jacket for a chic, relaxed look.

Distressed denim
Shirts, jackets, and jeans made from deliberately distressed — faded, frayed, or ripped — are back in full force this year. Do you want to exude masculine energy but like unconventional fashion? This trend is perfect for you.

Terry cloth
This absorbent material isn’t just for towels and robes. During the pandemic, designers discovered terry cloth (ideally recycled) is an ultra-comfortable material. Dare to try it for pants or shirts?


Quirky cowboy
This fun trend consists of wearing stereotypical cowboy clothes and accessories in bold, bright colors with sequins. Get ready to turn heads!

Visit your local menswear store to create flattering spring outfits. Don’t be afraid to ask a stylist for personalized advice.

4 steps to help you choose the right camp

Published

15 hours ago

on

March 24, 2023

By

Although there are still a few months left in the school year, it’s time to start thinking about where to send your child to camp on summer break. Follow these steps to choose a camp to make your child’s summer enjoyable and memorable.

1. Determine your needs
Would you prefer to enroll your child in a day or summer camp? Does your child need to be dropped only off for a few days, or must they be there for most of the summer? These two questions will help you narrow down the list of potential camps.

2. Talk to your child
Your child knows best what they want. For example, ask your child what activities they’d like to try this summer, like cooking, archery, and science experiments. The activities offered can vary greatly from camp to camp.

3. Narrow down your options
Research and identify camps that meet your needs and will appeal to your kids. Rule out camps that are too far away or don’t fit your budget. Don’t hesitate to contact the organizers for more information.


4. Ask your child to make the final decision
Unless only one camp meets your requirements and matches your child’s interests, make a list of possible choices. Invite your kid to make the final decision.

Don’t wait until the last minute to register your child for a camp. Spots fill up fast!

Home

5 interior design tips to make your windows look bigger

Published

15 hours ago

on

March 24, 2023

By

If your home doesn’t have large picture windows, here are a few tips to make your modest windows look larger.

1. Hang the curtain rod strategically. If you want your window to appear taller and broader, install the curtain rod about four inches above the window trim. Moreover, the curtain rod should extend about eight inches off the window frame on each side. This will trick the eye into thinking the window is bigger than it is.

2. Invest in high-quality drapes. Choose a high-quality fabric made of thick, sturdy material to help hide the line between the wall and the window. Patterned fabrics also draw the eye upwards, making the window look taller.

3. Paint the wall around the window a dark color. If the window frame is white, painting your walls white may make it fade into the background. Consider painting the wall surrounding your window a cool, dark color to make it pop.


4. Put up a large mirror. Hang a large mirror on the wall across from the window to let more light into the room. This will give the illusion of a bigger window.

5. Place low furniture around the window. Place small or low-profile furniture pieces near the window when decorating your space so the scale tricks the eye.

Visit several interior design stores in your area to find suitable drapes for your home. You may also consider ordering custom window coverings for an upscale look.

Home

Spring cleaning: 5 fabric care tips

Published

2 days ago

on

March 23, 2023

By

While spring cleaning your home, don’t forget about textiles. Here are a few tips for cleaning your quilts, bedspreads, curtains, cushions, duvet covers, and more.

1. Before putting any textiles in the washing machine, shake out all the dust and debris or vacuum them. This will make cleaning more effective.

2. Metal accessories such as zippers can damage delicate fabrics. Don’t take any chances! Wash your delicates in a separate load. Also, place particularly fragile fabrics, like lace, in a mesh laundry bag.

3. Use a mild detergent, and don’t use bleach which can discolor your fabrics.


4. Wash your fabrics in cold water on the delicate or normal cycle. Follow the care instructions on the label whenever possible.

5. The drying method you use depends on the fabric type. You can generally use the dryer for heavy-duty textiles. However, hang other materials to air dry before steaming or ironing them.

If you have any items with special cleaning needs, bring them to your local dry cleaner.

Health

March 19-25: National Poison Prevention Week – Steps to take when poisoning is suspected

Published

6 days ago

on

March 19, 2023

By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has this important information for you.

If you suspect a child or adult has ingested poison, remain calm first.

  • Call 911 if the victim has collapsed. If the victim is not breathing, call 911, then give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
  • If the victim is awake and alert, call the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222. It is open 24/7.
  • Be prepared to give the victim’s age and approximate weight.
  • Describe the substance. Read from the container if available.
  • Never make the victim vomit unless instructed to do so by Poison Control.
  • Give your address and phone number. Stay on the phone for instructions from the emergency operator. The specialist may need to call you back.

Poison Prevention

  • Medicines: Turn on a light when you give or take medicines. Read medication directions. Keep medicines in their original bottles. Store them in a safe place where they can’t be reached by children or teenagers.
  • Household cleaners and chemicals: Keep chemicals, cleaners, and beauty products in their original containers. Always read the label before using it.
  • Never mix cleaning products together. Doing so could produce toxic gases. Wear clothing that covers the skin when you spray pesticides or other chemicals.
  • Open the windows and use a fan when using chemicals in the house.

Protecting young children


  • Keep drugs and chemicals in childproof cabinets that children can’t reach.
  • Don’t take medicine in front of children since they often try to copy adults. When giving children medication, never call it “candy.”
  • Caution guests are not to leave drugs where children can find them. Don’t leave your own next dose on the counter.
Home

Barkitecture is the new big thing for pets

Published

6 days ago

on

March 19, 2023

By

Pets have pawsitively taken over the hearts of Americans, with more people owning pets and making special accommodations for them.

Since 2017, cat ownership is up about 13 percent and dog ownership up about 6 percent, with about 12 percent more people rescuing dogs and cats from shelters, according to the Humane Society.
With all the new pet owners, there’s a lot more fussing over the good boys than ever, with a new trend in homes to reflect it: Barkitecture.

For cats
Catios: Custom-protected indoor and outdoor play areas for cats.

Some are simple. On Etsy, for example, for under $100, you can find cardboard boxes customized with holes for nosy cats to crawl in, out, and around or hide and nap.


Other catios go big. These screened-in custom-made outdoor play areas have in-and-out cat doors, high and low shelves for lounging, spy posts, hiding places, climbing poles, walking ramps, scratching poles, paw-friendly portholes, food, and litter stations, and swinging toys. You can buy whole kits or just parts.

For dogs
Built-in showers: Raised shower platforms that make it easy to give Fido a bath are increasingly popular in new home construction.

Recessed feeding stations: These built-in feeding stations are open recessed areas that are raised to the dog drinking level and set flush with the cabinets. A big benefit: No more tripping over dog water bowls.

Dog furniture: Comfy dog furniture, such as sofas to warm the short-haired pooch and cooling net cots for the thick-haired dog. There is also a trend toward dog houses under human platform beds.


Dog pools: Small cooling pools in various shapes and depths.

Of course, fancy pet things don’t replace what a pet needs most: Your time. That’s really what makes a pet’s life rich.

Home

Women’s fashion – 4 trends to watch in spring 2023

Published

1 week ago

on

March 17, 2023

By

Spring is the perfect time to embrace new styles. Do you need some inspiration to put together outfits that express your personality? Check out what’s making a buzz in women’s fashion in 2023.

1. Oversized blazers. Wearing a stylish blazer can instantly make you feel powerful and confident — even more so if oversized. Pair your oversized blazer with well-fitting jeans or dress pants this spring for a stylish outfit that commands respect.

2. Baggy jeans. Wide-legged, baggy jeans are “in” this spring. They’re the opposite of skinny jeans, which have reigned supreme for many years. Comfortable and practical, baggy jeans are the ultimate in casual chic.

3. Long skirts. Cool spring temperatures mean that miniskirts must wait! As you wait for the mercury to rise, stock up on extra-long, ankle-length, and floor-length dresses – but watch your step!


4. Leather jackets. You can’t go wrong with a rugged leather jacket in a tasteful cut. Classic black is a safe bet, but why not try burgundy for something more daring?

Ready to shop for a new spring ensemble? Lace-up some comfortable shoes and visit your local clothing shops for fashion gems.

First Baptist Church

Royal Oak Bookshop

