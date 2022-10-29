Connect with us

Food

Meringue ghosts

Published

5 hours ago

on

You won’t be able to resist these sweet, light, and crispy ghosts. Decorate them yourself or with someone you love.

Ingredients
Yield: 16

• 3 egg whites
• 3/4 cup white sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
• 1 tube of black or brown gel icing

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 200 F and prepare a parchment-lined baking sheet. Pour about a cup of water into a saucepan and bring to a boil.


2. In a large metal bowl, whisk together the egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar. Place the bowl over the pot of boiling water to create a double boiler. Make sure the bowl doesn’t touch the water.

3. Heat the mixture, constantly whisking, until the sugar is dissolved. Remove the bowl from the saucepan and whip with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Carefully pour the mixture into a pastry or resealable plastic bag with a cut corner.

4. Pipe 16 ghost shapes. Place the baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven and bake for three hours. Turn off the oven and leave the door slightly ajar to let the meringue ghosts dry for at least two hours. When the meringues are completely cooled, decorate them with gel icing.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Food

Ratatouille

Published

1 day ago

on

October 28, 2022

By

Have you harvested lots of delicious vegetables from your garden or stocked up on produce at your local farmers’ market? Whip up this fall classic and get ready to enjoy!

Ingredients
Servings: 6

• 4 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
• 1 orange bell pepper, finely diced
• 1 yellow bell pepper, finely diced
• 1 can of diced tomatoes
• 10 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
• 2 yellow zucchinis, cut into thin slices
• 2 green zucchinis, cut into thin slices
• 2 eggplants, cut into thin slices
• 4 Roma tomatoes, cut into thin slices
• 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped
• 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, finely chopped
• 2 teaspoons fresh oregano, finely chopped
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. In a large oven-safe pan, sauté the onion and 4 cloves of garlic in half the olive oil. When the onion is translucent, add the peppers and continue cooking for about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the diced tomatoes and bring them to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes, crushing the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon to create a smooth sauce. Season the sauce with half the basil.
2. In the same pan, lay the vegetable slices flat, alternating to create a spiral.
3. Coat them with remaining olive oil, basil, last garlic clove, parsley, thyme, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Cover the pan with a lid or aluminum foil. Place in the oven for 40 minutes, then uncover and continue cooking for another 20 minutes.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Pumpkin bread: Good anytime

Published

1 week ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Even pumpkin spice skeptics will enjoy this richly spiced pumpkin bread, which stirs together quickly and makes a tall, dense loaf (or muffins, if you prefer). Use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat flour for a little extra fiber and a nuttier taste. The loaf lends itself well to experimentation — try some orange zest or a little ground allspice.

Ingredients
1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
1/2 cup vegetable oil or melted butter
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1-2/3 cups sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Heaped 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Heaped 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
Two pinches of ground cloves
2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
To finish the loaf:
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grease a 6-cup loaf pan. Stir together pumpkin, oil, eggs, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.


Add baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, and stir again. Add flour and stir until just combined.

Pour the batter into the loaf pan and sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon mix on top — this will create a crisp crust. Bake for about 70 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.

For standard-sized muffins, bake for around 30 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Wild mushroom risotto

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

This refined and comforting Italian dish will delight your guests.

Ingredients
Servings: 6

• 1/2 ounce dried wild mushrooms
• 1 cup of hot water
• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
• 7 cups chicken broth
• 1/4 cup butter
• 2 French shallots, finely chopped
• 2 cups arborio rice
• 1 cup of white wine
• 3/4 cup of Parmesan cheese
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. Rehydrate the mushrooms by soaking them in a cup of hot water with a sprig of rosemary for 30 minutes. Remove the mushrooms from the water and dry them on paper towels. Strain the water to remove any debris and the rosemary.
2. In a saucepan, combine the chicken broth and mushroom water. Heat until simmering.
3. In a large skillet, sauté the French shallots in half the butter until translucent. Add the arborio rice and toss well to coat all the grains.
4. Deglaze the pan with the white wine and scrape the bottom with a wooden spoon. Let simmer until almost all the liquid is gone. Reduce the heat and add one ladleful of hot broth at a time, stirring until the liquid is completely absorbed between each addition. Once almost all the broth has been used, taste frequently to ensure the rice is cooked al dente. You may not need to use all the broth.
5. Turn off the heat and add the other half of the butter and the Parmesan cheese to the mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Serve in fancy bowls and garnish with a few sprigs of rosemary.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Mini pumpkin pancakes

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 7, 2022

By

These spiced mini pancakes will start your day off right.

Ingredients
Yield: 24 mini pancakes

• 1 1/2 cups of milk
• 1 cup pumpkin puree
• 1 egg
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
• 2 cups of flour
• 3 tablespoons brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 2 teaspoons baking soda
• 1 teaspoon allspice
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar

Directions
1. Combine the wet ingredients and dry ingredients in separate bowls. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently mix until smooth.
2. Melt the butter in a non-stick pan. Spoon two tablespoons of mixture into the pan per pancake. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side until golden brown.
3. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Food

5 ways to enjoy and preserve your harvest

Published

1 month ago

on

September 28, 2022

By

Did you pick your fill of fruits and vegetables from local growers, get carried away at the farmers’ market, or harvest plenty of veggies from your garden? Here are five ways to reduce waste and enjoy your bounty all year.

1. Pies. Use apples, plums, blackberries, pears, and pumpkins to make delectable pies. Store them in the freezer for several weeks.

2. Jams. Nearly any fruit can be made into jam. In addition to being spread on toast, you can use your jams to brighten up baked goods like cakes, cookies, and buns.

3. Pickles. Pickle beets, radishes, peppers, cucumbers, and other tasty vegetables to create a tangy side dish.


4. Soups and broths. Vegetables like squash, onions, leeks, and cauliflower are the perfect addition to soups and broths. Make a big batch and defrost it whenever you want.

5. Dried fruits and vegetables. Dried strawberries, apples, tomatoes, carrots, and kale have a long shelf life. They can be used in various recipes, including sangrias, salad dressings, and sauces.

Get creative when whipping up a healthy and tasty meal.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

3 environmentally friendly food-packaging options

Published

1 month ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

To reduce your waste, buying food in bulk is ideal. However, it’s not always an option. Here are a few tips for choosing the most environmentally friendly food packaging on your next trip to the grocery store.

1. Metals like aluminum, steel, and tin are easily recyclable. For instance, aluminum can be recycled indefinitely without losing its integrity. It’s one of the most recycled metals in the world partly because doing so doesn’t require much energy or resources.

2. Glass is another highly recyclable material, regardless of whether it’s tinted or clear. Moreover, it’s made from natural elements. Ideally, look for glass bottles that have easy-to-remove labels and caps. Light¬weight glass is preferable because it costs less to transport.

3. Paper and cardboard are also great packaging choices, as they can be recycled often. However, the manufacturing process for these materials uses a lot of water, increasing their carbon footprint. Avoid paper and cardboard packages with cellophane windows as these are more difficult to recycle.


Use your own containers
Did you know bulk food stores and some businesses like butcher shops allow you to bring your own reusable containers?

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
59°
Sunny
7:36 am6:15 pm EST
Feels like: 59°F
Wind: 3mph NE
Humidity: 53%
Pressure: 30.42"Hg
UV index: 4
SunMonTue
63/45°F
66/52°F
72/52°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
29
Sat
3:00 pm Hometown Halloween @ Main Street Gazebo
Hometown Halloween @ Main Street Gazebo
Oct 29 @ 3:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Hometown Halloween @ Main Street Gazebo
 
6:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 29 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
6:30 pm First Annual Truck & Treat @ Northwestern Community Services Board
First Annual Truck & Treat @ Northwestern Community Services Board
Oct 29 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
First Annual Truck & Treat @ Northwestern Community Services Board
Please join us at a fun and safe event for the whole family! Free Event Starting at 6:30 PM on October 29, 2022.
7:00 pm Haunted Car Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Haunted Car Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Oct 29 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Haunted Car Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
White Horse Auto Wash will be hosting our annual Haunted Car Wash on October 28-30th from 7-9pm. Tickets are available online. See our website or our Facebook page for more information!
Oct
30
Sun
12:00 pm 15th Annual Safe Halloween @ Sherando High School
15th Annual Safe Halloween @ Sherando High School
Oct 30 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
15th Annual Safe Halloween @ Sherando High School
Community Event celebrating Halloween, hosted by Sherando High School Band with: moon bounce, tattoos, crafts, haunted hallway, games and concessions! Admission: Children 1-12 are $5, Adults and children under 1 are free
7:00 pm Haunted Car Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Haunted Car Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Oct 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Haunted Car Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
White Horse Auto Wash will be hosting our annual Haunted Car Wash on October 28-30th from 7-9pm. Tickets are available online. See our website or our Facebook page for more information!
Nov
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
5
Sat
12:00 pm Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
The Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley will be hosting a Feed the Hungry meal at Fantasy Land park, at the big pavilion. We will be serving the hungry, not only homeless, until[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]