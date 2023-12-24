Seasonal
Merry Christmas
As the holiday season wraps us in its festive cheer, we’re filled with heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support throughout the past year.
The Royal Examiner’s journey wouldn’t be as bright without your presence. You’re the star atop our tree! Looking ahead, we’re excited to keep sharing stories that touch the heart of our community with the trust and timeliness you’ve always valued.
As we step into the new year, your support shines as our most cherished gift. We’re truly blessed to have you with us. Wishing you a season filled with joy, a Merry Christmas, and a sparkling New Year.
Warm holiday wishes, and looking forward to a wonderful 2024 together! 🎄✨🎉
Unwrapping the Holidays: The Case for a Chaos-Free Christmas
Taming the Tinsel Storm: A Christmas Conundrum.
The festive season has arrived, with it, the eager anticipation of unwrapping presents. The children have been eyeing those beautifully adorned packages for weeks, their excitement reaching a crescendo as they dream of the treasures hidden within. Then, on that long-awaited Christmas morning (or perhaps Christmas Eve for some), the moment of gift-giving finally arrives. The presents are ripped open in a whirlwind of excitement and paper, revealing the contents. It’s a joyous frenzy that lasts mere minutes, but a chaotic aftermath remains of torn wrapping paper, discarded gift bags, scattered bows, and an avalanche of stuff that threatens to engulf the living room. The cleanup looms ominously, a daunting task that will undoubtedly take longer than the 15 minutes of gleeful pandemonium that preceded it.
Embracing the Alternative: A Calmer Christmas
But what if there were an alternative to this whirlwind of Christmas chaos? What if, instead of a mad rush to unwrap gifts, we adopted a more deliberate approach, where each person takes turns opening presents—one at a time? The idea may seem counterintuitive at first, as the joy of Christmas often lies in the spontaneous flurry of gift-giving and receiving. However, let’s explore the compelling case for a more structured, thoughtful, and, dare we say, civilized Christmas celebration.
- Respecting Guests: Imagine Grandma or Auntie traveling from afar to join your family for the holidays. They’ve spent time and effort carefully selecting presents for everyone. In the chaos model, there’s a real risk that they might not even witness the kids opening their gifts. Moreover, it becomes challenging for them to discern if the gifts they’ve chosen have resonated with the recipients, as these treasures are quickly swallowed by the sea of discarded wrapping paper and ribbon. By adopting a more orderly approach, we can ensure that our cherished guests have the opportunity to see their gifts being unwrapped and appreciate the reactions of their loved ones.
- Promoting Gratitude: In a world that often celebrates materialism, Christmas should be a time to cultivate values such as gratitude. Every family member, young and old, should have the chance to open a gift and express their appreciation to the giver. Acknowledging the thoughtfulness behind each present can foster a deeper sense of gratitude—a sentiment that transcends the mere acquisition of possessions.
- Telling the Story of the Gift: Consider that beautiful, oversized cloth item you’ve received. Is it a tablecloth or a cozy throw? Perhaps it carries sentimental value as a handmade creation or once belonged to the late Aunt Edna, now a cherished memory. When gifts are opened one by one, the giver has the opportunity to share the stories behind these tokens of affection, adding depth and meaning to the exchange.
- Creating an Event: Picture this: everyone gathers around, cradling cups of warm eggnog, and finds a cozy spot to settle in. The day unfolds amid conversation and laughter, and the joy of discovery is shared by all. It becomes an event, a communal celebration where everyone has the chance to witness what everyone else receives. The unwrapping becomes a shared experience, strengthening the bonds of family and friends.
- Involving the Kids in Giving: Christmas isn’t merely about the anticipation of receiving one’s own gifts; it’s also about the joy of giving to others. Many families involve their children in the festive spirit by having them play the role of Santa, distributing gifts to each person in preparation for the grand unveiling. When gifts are opened one by one, each family member can select a gift to open on their turn, creating a sense of agency and excitement in the act of giving.
While the allure of Christmas chaos may be tempting, there’s a strong case for a more organized and meaningful approach to the holiday season. By taking the time to savor the gift-giving process, we can deepen our connections with loved ones, express gratitude, and create lasting memories. So, this year, consider trading chaos for a more deliberate and heartwarming Christmas celebration.
Three Ways to Turn Holidays Into Your Favorite Time of Year (And Three Survival Tactics if They’re Not)
When was the last time you heard something good about the holidays (besides sales on things we mostly don’t need and which inflation has made more expensive than normal prices four years ago)? Between mental health warnings about winter, airline travel delays and cancellations, politics being WAY too present in our lives, and envy from other people’s social media holiday posts, it’s easy to walk into this time of year looking to survive it all.
Well, I’m here to tell you the opposite – that you can choose to have a great holiday season as a father and a human being. And, yeah, you will definitely have some hard days, so have a few survival tactics handy.
Side note: I’ll admit up front that embracing the symphony of my family is easier than most. My wife and I have a great relationship and love our five kids. Additionally, our extended families are amazing, so the worst drama we’ve ever faced over the holiday is the occasional guest who roots against our football team (thankfully, the Bills didn’t play on the holidays this year). And we’re fortunate that neither of us or our kids has mental health issues.
For the rest of you mortals, here’s how to turn cold, dark days into the best time you’ll have all year.
1. Avoid social media. It’s all fake, anyway – and social science is clear that stepping away from comparing yourself to others is really healthy. So is engaging in the reality of your family and friends and your own life.
2. Embrace the chaos. I have five kids, six and under. That means a lot of asking for many gifts – all at the same time – and many invitations to family members up to two hours away. And when we arrive at family members’ homes, we risk getting plowed over Gulliver-style by all the relatives rushing to give hugs.
We’ve learned to enjoy every minute of it by turning gift requests into games, crazy shopping trips into family dinners at the kids’ favorite restaurants, and annoyances at the 15th request for the cheap toy into love for how much fun our kids have on Christmas morning.
3. Be grateful. This is a season of gratitude, but it can be hard when I’m traveling for work, and the baby keeps my wife and me from getting a decent night’s sleep. So, my wife and I have implemented a gratitude practice to keep our eyes on the ball of what God has given us. We’re grateful that I have a job and we can afford to raise five kids. We’re grateful for our health and for each other. And, yes, we’re even grateful for Grandma’s redundant sweater gifts year after year – she puts a lot of work into them, and they really are beautiful, even if they do take up a lot of space in the closet.
Again, not everyone has the circumstances that allow me to embrace the chaos and be grateful. So, here’s how to survive if you’re having a tough time.
1. Be kind to yourself. Holidays are great, but not everyone is an extrovert like me. Or, perhaps you have a relative you really don’t like, or maybe you have some social anxiety. Take the time and intentionality to be kind to yourself! That might be as fast as taking five minutes to yourself to get some fresh air and get your heart rate down. While some might prefer sneaking out with a double scotch – which might be ok, it’s a holiday after all – having a piece of sugar-free chewing gum is actually shown to calm nerves and anxiety. Or you could go for a run, like my cousin… but man, I personally would rather rewrite my economics thesis than ruin a perfectly good holiday with exercise.
2. Take the high road. I have a background in politics, but family life should never be about one-upmanship or scoring points at all costs. So when my mom decided to go gluten-free – and thereby end our access to grandmother’s five-star stuffing – I didn’t throw a fit. Instead, I decided to eat it with a smile and use my goodwill as a bargaining chip for a less ugly sweater at Christmastime. (Okay, so I’m acting like my six-year-old. Sue me.)
More seriously, Taking the high road is easy in my family. For those who have it harder, choosing to put a challenging relative’s happiness over cheap points may simply be a sacrifice that makes the holidays a better experience for everyone – and helps you grow in new, amazing ways.
3. Create new memories. This may be especially relevant for people who recently lost loved ones or for whom holidays are triggering because of childhood abuse. Therapeutic practices like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and EMDR can help reduce the impact of bad memories and open mental space for new, good ones. Intentionally creating new memories can help set a foundation for positive holiday seasons going forward.
Look, we’re all going to have a tough day or 10 in the next month. I often find myself missing younger, more carefree days, so I try to relive the past in a healthy way by chucking a roll at my kids every so often. If my wife catches me, I’ll do the dishes for her – an act of service! Everyone wins! And if the kids really become too much, we might offer a calming distraction – nothing complicated or expensive, just something simple like sugar-free gum or a preview helping of cranberry sauce . . . or we usher them outside so I can dive in and relive my glory days of high school sports before I pull a hamstring.
The human condition is imperfect, so show everyone – including yourself – the love we all deserve. Even the annoying relative who can’t seem to cheer for the right football team or the right political party.
And chomp down on that chewing gum with the satisfaction of knowing your kids were at least raised right as Bills fans.
Mike Feuz
Winchester, VA
“White Christmas” and the Man Behind the Melody: Irving Berlin’s Enduring Legacy
The tale of a timeless classic and the extraordinary life of songwriter Irving Berlin.
A Timeless Tune
As the holiday season approaches, the familiar strains of “White Christmas” waft through the airwaves, evoking feelings of nostalgia and warmth. With its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics, this classic song has become synonymous with the magic of Christmas. But do you know the story behind this beloved holiday anthem?
Legend has it that Irving Berlin, the prolific songwriter responsible for “White Christmas,” once remarked to Bing Crosby, “You don’t have to worry about this one.” Indeed, Berlin may have had a premonition of the enduring legacy this song would achieve.
Berlin’s faith in his creation was well-founded. “White Christmas” made its debut in 1942 as part of the movie “Holiday Inn.” Crosby’s rendition, featured in the film, quickly ascended to the pinnacle of the music charts. It wasn’t just a hit; it was a phenomenon. The song went on to become one of the best-selling records of all time, topping the charts a remarkable twelve times and eventually selling a staggering 50 million physical copies.
From Humble Beginnings to Musical Maestro
Irving Berlin’s journey to becoming a musical maestro was marked by resilience and determination. Born as Israel Beilin in Tsarist Russia, he arrived in the United States with his family at the tender age of five in 1893. The Beilin family, like thousands of other Russian Jewish families, had fled their homeland to escape brutal pogroms and the virulent anti-Jewish policies of Tsar Alexander III.
Tragedy struck when Berlin’s father passed away just eight years after their arrival, leaving the family in dire straits. Berlin, a mere eight-year-old with only two years of schooling, took to the streets to sell newspapers and contribute his meager earnings to his struggling mother. At fourteen, he ventured out on his own, making a living by singing in honky-tonks and gradually transitioning into songwriting. His first major hit, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” marked the beginning of a legendary career.
Despite his humble beginnings, Berlin developed a profound love for America and an unshakable sense of patriotism. His composition “God Bless America” stands as a testament to his deep affection for his adopted homeland, earning its place as a classic song performed in his honor upon his passing in 1989. Walter Cronkite, the legendary broadcaster, once eloquently stated that Berlin played a vital role in “writing the story of this country, capturing the best of who we are.”
A Blend of Traditions and a Lifelong Love
Irving Berlin’s personal life was equally fascinating. While he was of Jewish heritage, Berlin celebrated many traditional Christmases with his wife, Ellin, who was Catholic—a fact that intrigued America at the time. Their union wasn’t without its challenges; when they eloped in 1926, Ellin’s father promptly disowned her.
Christmas Day in 1928 brought both joy and sorrow to the Berlin household. It was the day their only son, Irving Jr., passed away at less than a month old. Despite this heart-wrenching loss, the Berlins eventually reconciled with Ellin’s father, and their love story continued to flourish. The couple went on to have three other children, enjoying a lifetime filled with success and an enduring love affair.
As the strains of “White Christmas” once again fill the air, let us remember the extraordinary life of Irving Berlin, a man whose enduring melodies continue to enchant generations and whose story is a testament to the American dream. In the words of his timeless song, “May your days be merry and bright, and may all your Christmases be white.”
Crafting Love: 15 Handmade Gift Ideas for a Thoughtful Christmas
Personalize Your Holiday Giving with Creative, Handcrafted Presents.
As the festive season approaches, the quest for the perfect Christmas gifts begins. In an era where online shopping reigns supreme, handmade gifts offer a deeply personal touch. Creating a gift with your hands is an expression of creativity and a testament to the love and thought you put into each present.
Here are 15 heartwarming and creative handmade gift ideas that cater to a range of skills, from crafting to cooking, ensuring there’s something special for everyone on your list:
- Knitted Accessories: Craft cozy knitted items like throws, scarves, or slippers – perfect for keeping your loved ones warm during the winter.
- Homemade Alcohol: Brew your own gin, beer, or wine, adding a personal touch to a classic gift.
- Handcrafted Jewelry: Design unique bracelets, rings, or necklaces, making a fashionable and memorable present.
- Bath Bombs: Create soothing bath bombs for a relaxing spa experience at home.
- Scented Candles: Make candles with delightful fragrances to add a cozy ambiance to any room.
- Decorative Picture Frames: Craft personalized picture frames to preserve cherished memories.
- Jams and Spreads: Prepare homemade jams or spreads, perfect for foodies.
- Christmas Decorations: Create festive decorations like wreaths or baubles to add holiday cheer.
- Tasty Marinades: Mix up flavorful marinades – a great gift for grilling enthusiasts.
- Custom Spice Mixes: Blend your own spice mixes tailored to your recipient’s taste preferences.
- Clay Pots: Fashion clay pots for plant lovers to showcase their greenery.
- Potpourri: Blend a fragrant potpourri as a delightful sensory gift.
- Fancy Soaps: Make artisanal soaps with unique scents and ingredients.
- Homemade Body Care Products: Create creams or exfoliants for a luxury skincare touch.
- Cork Drink Coasters: Craft stylish drink coasters from Cork for a practical and chic gift.
Handmade gifts are not just items; they are a showcase of time, effort, and personal attention. This Christmas, embrace the joy of making and giving something unique. These gifts will bring smiles to your loved ones’ faces and support local shops where you can buy all the necessary materials. Get creative, spread joy, and make this holiday season one to remember with your heartfelt creations.
Malls May Be Dying, but Santa Still Thrives: A Journey Through Time and Tradition
Where will the kids see Santa in an era of declining malls? The evolution of Santa Claus and the future of this cherished holiday tradition.
The Dawn of a Jolly Tradition
In the bygone era of yesteryears, children’s knowledge of Santa Claus was primarily gleaned from stories, newspapers, and cherished books. Santa, the mythical figure who embodied the spirit of giving, was a distant yet beloved character in the hearts of children worldwide. However, the dawn of a new tradition was on the horizon, and it was about to change how families experienced Christmas’s magic.
In 1891, a pivotal moment occurred in retail and holiday celebrations. James Edgar of Brockton, Massachusetts, donned the iconic red suit and bushy white beard, becoming the first Santa Claus to grace a department store. This momentous event marked a sea change in the world of retail, as children from near and far began arriving by train to catch a glimpse of this legendary figure. While Macy’s in New York City also lays claim to hosting the first Santa, it was James Edgar’s portrayal that set the archetype of Santa as a jolly, rotund grandfather figure, as reported by New England.com.
From Downtown Stores to Mall Santas
As the 20th century progressed, the landscape of Santa sightings underwent a transformation of its own. By the late 1990s, Santa had largely bid adieu to the freestanding downtown department stores, which had begun to decline in popularity. Instead, he found a new home in the heart of America’s booming malls. It was a symbiotic relationship; malls provided a hub for holiday shoppers, and Santa brought in the families, creating cherished memories captured in photographs.
Yet, as we step into the year 2023, a pall of uncertainty hangs over America’s shopping malls. With only 700 malls still in operation, a sharp decline from the apex of mall culture in the 1980s when there were 2,500, according to Business Insider, the landscape is indeed changing. However, Santa Claus remains a stalwart presence, proving that the allure of the holiday season transcends the ebb and flow of retail trends.
A Profitable Tradition Endures
In the face of adversity, Santa continues to thrive, drawing entire families for professional photos amid glittering backdrops. Gone are the days of modest North Pole sets; today’s high-end shopping centers, like the Grove in Los Angeles, adorn towering 100-foot trees, while Paramus Park Mall in New Jersey boasts an extravagant 10-room Christmas village brimming with festive goods for sale.
Even smaller, ailing malls manage to summon the holiday spirit for a few precious weeks each year. Take the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, Virginia, which was razed earlier this year. It managed to welcome crowds during the last weeks of 2022, infusing an otherwise dark and vacant space with the luminance and warmth of one last Christmas celebration.
The Uncertain Future of Santa
Yet, malls face a sketchy future, and the implications are far-reaching. Small towns may soon find themselves devoid of department stores or malls, leaving us to ponder the fate of Santa Claus. Will your UPS driver don a red suit and exclaim a hearty “ho ho ho” while delivering presents to your doorstep? Might you order up Santa delivery as casually as your favorite burrito? Could the age-old tradition of meeting Santa shift to a virtual realm, with families Skyping Santa from their living rooms?
As we stand at this crossroads, the future of Santa culture remains uncertain. What is certain, however, is the enduring appeal of this beloved holiday tradition. In the face of changing retail landscapes, Santa Claus, that symbol of generosity and goodwill, will find a way to continue spreading joy and brightening the hearts of children, young and old.
Stress-Free Holiday Celebrations: Tips for a Relaxing Season
Simple Strategies to Navigate the Holiday Frenzy with Ease.
The holiday season, while filled with joy and festivities, often brings a whirlwind of stress and exhaustion. However, with a few practical tips and mindful approaches, it’s entirely possible to bask in the holiday spirit without feeling overwhelmed. Here’s how you can enjoy a more relaxed and fulfilling holiday season.
Shopping: Begin your holiday shopping early, especially when using online retailers. Avoid the last-minute rush by adhering to a general rule: aim to ship gifts by December 15. For late purchases, overnight shipping is an option, but keep track of each order to ensure timely arrival.
Decorating: Transform your space into a festive haven with just one or two tasteful displays. There’s no need to go overboard with decorations both inside and outside. Aim to complete your decorating by the first week of December for a stress-free holiday ambiance.
Baking: If time is short, let a local bakery handle your holiday treats. This approach saves time and allows you to enjoy a variety of professionally made goodies.
Christmas Dinner: Simplify your holiday meal. Instead of an array of side dishes, focus on a main course like turkey, rib roast, or ham, complemented by classics like baked potatoes, vegetables, and salad. A straightforward menu can be just as festive and far less taxing.
Family Visits: To manage demands for your presence, plan early. If balancing visits between two sets of parents, consider scheduling one for Christmas Day and the other for Christmas Eve. Alternative options include meeting on the Sunday before Christmas or the Saturday after.
Gift Wrapping: Save time with gift bags or boxes, adding just a simple bow for a touch of festivity. This method is efficient and presents your gifts in an attractive and hassle-free manner.
Personal Care: Maintain your normal sleep and exercise routines as much as possible. Embrace quiet moments to rejuvenate amidst the holiday bustle.
Holiday Eating: Approach holiday meals with moderation. Avoid going to dinners on an empty stomach, and try to sample small portions of different dishes. Stopping before you’re completely full can help you enjoy the variety without discomfort.
Dealing with Relatives: Prepare mentally for family gatherings. Resolve to enjoy the occasion despite any challenging dynamics, and remember to take things in stride.
The key to a stress-free holiday season lies in simplification and planning. By streamlining your approach to shopping, decorating, and entertaining, you can create a relaxed atmosphere that allows you to enjoy the essence of the season truly. Remember, the holidays are a time for joy and celebration, not stress and exhaustion.
