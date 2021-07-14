Connect with us

Front Royal Light Fight

Merry Christmas in July!

Published

7 hours ago

on

Merry Christmas in July! We are very excited to announce that all residents of Warren County are invited to participate in this year’s first annual Lori Loves Homes Front Royal Light Fight! This event blossomed from Lori Oak’s love for her Warren County community and her desire to create an annual event that all could look forward to. Participating in this event couldn’t be easier! Simply decorate your home with as much Christmas spirit as possible, sign and return your Waiver of Liability, take photos of your home, submit the photos to be entered, and wait until December 31st when our CASH prize winners will be announced. All voting will take place online, and there will be first, second, and third place winnings selected by our judges, as well as a fan favorite selected by… well you!

See below for the cash winnings being offered!

Judges picks:

  • 1st place – $1,000
  • 2nd place – $500
  • 3rd place – $300
  • Fan favorite – $500

Stay tuned for specific timelines to be announced, more information on our generous sponsors, and other fun community events involving The Front Royal Light Fight! You can find all of this info on the Royal Examiner Front Royal Light Fight webpage (under the “Features” tab).

The Front Royal Light Fight is all made possible by our wonderful sponsors; Compass West Realty, LLC, Royal Examiner, National Media Services, Inc., Clatterbuck Home Inspections, LLC, 3 Dave’s Moving and Storage, The Apple House, Finance of America Mortgage, Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co., Nicholls Construction, Inc. Quality Title, LLC, and C&C Frozen Treats. All of these businesses are staple parts of this community and bring so much value to our daily lives. Thank you!

