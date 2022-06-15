Merry “Elle” J. Kimberley (1948 – 2022)

Merry J. Kimberley “Elle” passed away quietly on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Front Royal, Virginia, following a valiant battle with leukemia.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on April 6, 1948, the daughter of the late Richard D. and Ruby T. Jones. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard W. Kimberley, her daughter Toryn and husband Frank Stewart, her son Ryan and wife Tracy (nee Bleckinger) grandson Jesse, sister Doris J. Lavell, and several nieces and nephews. Elle was predeceased by two brothers, Richard David, and Lawrence T. Jones.

No one understood the value of friendship and laughter more than Elle. She regarded a sense of humor as one of life’s greatest assets. She was devoted to her family and took great joy in being able to spend her last months close to her only grandson, Jesse. Elle loved to travel and was grateful to have had the opportunity to do so extensively, was an avid reader, and a dedicated lover of animals of any kind. Forever in our hearts and always in control, even in her passing on her own terms with dignity, peace, and a smile that won’t ever be forgotten, she will never truly leave us.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the animal welfare organization of your choice.