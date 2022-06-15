Obituaries
Merry “Elle” J. Kimberley (1948 – 2022)
Merry J. Kimberley “Elle” passed away quietly on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Front Royal, Virginia, following a valiant battle with leukemia.
She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on April 6, 1948, the daughter of the late Richard D. and Ruby T. Jones. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard W. Kimberley, her daughter Toryn and husband Frank Stewart, her son Ryan and wife Tracy (nee Bleckinger) grandson Jesse, sister Doris J. Lavell, and several nieces and nephews. Elle was predeceased by two brothers, Richard David, and Lawrence T. Jones.
No one understood the value of friendship and laughter more than Elle. She regarded a sense of humor as one of life’s greatest assets. She was devoted to her family and took great joy in being able to spend her last months close to her only grandson, Jesse. Elle loved to travel and was grateful to have had the opportunity to do so extensively, was an avid reader, and a dedicated lover of animals of any kind. Forever in our hearts and always in control, even in her passing on her own terms with dignity, peace, and a smile that won’t ever be forgotten, she will never truly leave us.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the animal welfare organization of your choice.
Christopher Evans LaCross (1970 – 2022)
Christopher Evans LaCross, 52 of Front Royal, VA departed this life unexpectedly on June 8, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was recently predeceased by his parents Roger and Rita LaCross and is survived by his loving wife Kimmee; step-mother Nancy LaCross, sister Bobbi Halmo (Stephen); half-sister Tina (Mark), step-sister Sandra (Steve); his sons Chris Jr., Tristan, and Tylor; step-sons Stephen Hancock and Matthew Castillo; grandchildren Lilly, Christian, Nathaniel and Carolyn, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and all of ‘his kids’ at Code Ninjas Front Royal that he loved like they were his own. Ninjas: all of your tabs for bathroom breaks have been paid in full with exact change – one quarter, two nickels, and three pennies.
Christopher was a kind, gentle and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son, friend, and Code Sensei who told everyone he met how much he loved his wife. His was a genuine soul that will be greatly missed. He was an active member of the community as a business owner and never missed an opportunity to make those around him smile. He was a talented maker who was in his element creating all kinds of things. In the last year of his life, Christopher was a Code Sensei where he taught ‘his kids’ how to code. He was a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 and the 829 Moose Riders. Above all, Christopher knew his own truth and made sure he told us all regularly.
Christophers’ celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal VA, 22630. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 829 Moose Riders c/o the Christopher LaCross Code Ninjas Memorial Scholarship Fund.
His time with us may have been short, but his impact could not possibly be overstated. Hail and farewell.
Judith “Judy” Fowler Higgins (1947 – 2022)
Judith “Judy” Fowler Higgins, 74, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with pastor Carl Menefee and Danny Clegg officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Judy was born on December 9, 1947, in Six Mile, South Carolina to the late Robert Fowler and Ila Gruver; She was also preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Screws who lived in Georgia.
Surviving Judy is her loving husband of 54 years, Richard Higgins of Bentonville; her children, Rick Higgins of Bentonville, Buck Higgins of Front Royal, and Erica Higgins of Bentonville; her grandchildren, Taelor Sponsler (Kurtis Jr.) of Front Royal, and Tristan Higgins of Bentonville; one great-grandchild, Evelynn Sponsler of Front Royal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was a retired school bus driver; who finished her route in Warren County. She was a member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple, loved her garden and was a super gardener, and she loved to sew.
Pallbearers will be Kurtis Sponsler Jr., Chuck Renner, Steven Kapsch, Tristan Higgins, George Ritter, and Tommy Lawson
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home.
Robert “Bob” H. Stepp, Sr. (1934 – 2022)
Robert H. Stepp, Sr., “Bob”, passed away June 10, 2022, at his home in Front Royal.
He was born in Elkton, Virginia on October 2, 1934, to Raymond H. Stepp and Gladys Shifflett Stepp.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 17 from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm at New Hope Bible Church in Front Royal. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Bobby Stepp. On Saturday, June 18 there will be a visitation at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 6439 East Point Road, Elkton, VA from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 am followed by interment in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah, VA.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta V. Stepp; a son, Robert “Bobby” Stepp, Jr. and wife Tanya; a daughter, Barbara Stepp and husband Roger Stephens; a granddaughter, Kristy Beaune and husband Chris; a grandson, Wesley Stepp and wife Brittany; four great-grandchildren, Kaileigh Pittington, Thomas Beaune, Raelyn Stepp, and Titus Stepp; a great-great-grandson, Kal Rutlege; six sisters, Margaret Rinaca, Dale Dean, Jewel Croft, Polly Monger, Eva Huffman, and Lois Morris; four brothers, Kenneth Stepp, Ray Stepp, James Stepp, and Martin Stepp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Reba Stepp, Elaine Offenbacker, and Judy Hensley.
Bob was a custom home builder and owner of Stepp Construction. He was a member of the New Hope Bible Church.
Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
George Michael DiCostanzo (1942 – 2022)
George Michael DiCostanzo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on June 8, 2022.
George was born on October 9, 1942, in Staten Island, NY to the late Lillian Jeffers and Louis DiCostanzo. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Louis and Lawrence DiCostanzo.
Surviving George is his beautiful wife of 53 years, Barbara, as well as his siblings, Johanna, Maureen (Nick), Janice (Wayne), and Donald; his children, Christine (Richard), Cheryl (David), Jim (Sherry); his grandchildren, Jessica (David), Adam (Chelsea), Gina (Cameron); and great-grandchildren, DJ, Levi, Olivia, David, Declan, Tegan, and Alexis.
George was a man with many passions. He loved to work on his 1957 Corvette and enter it into local car shows, which he often won. He was an adult umpire and staple of the Northwest Virginia softball community from 1986 until his final day. George loved to travel with his family. He traveled the country in many RVs with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren throughout the years. He would often reminisce about being chased by buffalo in Montana, or how much fun we had doing theme nights in Pennsylvania. George also had a passion for photography, and NEVER missed a memory. Most of all, George was passionate about just spending time and making memories with his loved ones. He spent most of his time teaching the kids sports, making up silly games or songs, dancing around, and making sure we all knew how much we were loved.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 17 at Maddox Funeral Home from 6:00 to – 8:00 pm.
Gary “Gerp” William Cosner (1964 – 2022)
Gary “Gerp” William Cosner, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Cosner was born on March 12, 1964, in Rockville, Maryland to the late William Cosner and Pauline Mitchell Cosner. He was a member of the American Pool Association.
Surviving along with his mother are two daughters, Amanda Shifflett (Bryan) and Jennifer Dinges (Jeff); sister, Linda Cullison; two brothers, Terry Mitchell and Tony Cosner; three granddaughters, Shanna “Little Be-Bop” Dinges, Shyanne “Butt Crack” Shifflett and Trinity Lam; two grandsons, Jeffrey Lam Jr. and Bryan Gales Jr. and his best pal, his dog, Izzy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home.
Tina Marie Colton (1962 – 2022)
Tina Marie Colton, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Ms. Colton was born on May 15, 1962, in Front Royal to the late Archie and Elna Jenkins Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Breeden. She was a member of Front Royal Women of the Moose Chapter 1194.
Survivors include her two brothers, Tim Breeden and Donald Breeden; four nephews, Jessie Breeden, Terry Breeden, Jacob Breeden, and Sean Breeden and niece, Keara Breeden.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #829.