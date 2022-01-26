Metal vs. shingled roofs

If you’re in the market for a new roof, you might question whether traditional shingles or metal sheeting will work best for your home. Here’s an overview of what these options have to offer.

• Shingled roofs are quicker and easier to install than metal roofs. One of the biggest advantages of using shingles is that they’re readily available and come in a large variety of colors and materials, including fiberglass and asphalt.

Unlike metal roofs, shingles are generally covered under extensive warranties against manufacturer errors and material defects.

The biggest downside of using this material is that shingles need to be replaced every 15 to 20 years, which can end up being costly in the long run.

• Metal roofs are known for their durability and ability to withstand extreme weather conditions. They’re extremely long-lasting and won’t show signs of degradation for upward of 50 years.

This type of roofing material is non-combustible, which means its resistant to catching fire. Metal is also a highly recyclable material and consequently a popular option for consumers looking for an eco-friendly option.

The biggest downside is that metal roofs cost significantly more upfront than shingled roofs.

Regardless of which roofing material you choose, it’s a good idea to consult several roofers. This way you can compare quotes and references to find the right contractor for the job.