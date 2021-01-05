MEW Year adoption special by Winchester SPCA, January 12-14

You can find and register for all library events on our website: samuelslibrary.net.

Photography and Beyond

Photography Basics: Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom. We are beginning 2021 with a back to basics presentations. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. This event will be held on Saturday, January 9th at 10 A.M.

Hiking through Winter Wonderlands

This virtual program showcases the beauty and advantages of winter hiking. Susan Tschirhart will present tips on how to enjoy winter hiking safely. This event will be held on Thursday, January 14th at 6:30 P.M.

Front Royal Writers Group

We’re a supportive, non-judgmental group of writers who meet and share our mutual love of writing and to help each other get better at it! Join us for a special Zoom discussion session. This event will be held on Thursday, January 14th at 6:30 P.M.

DIY Winter Craft

Don’t miss an awesome winter craft program! Reference staff will be posting a video online showing how to create a cool winter craft. Those who register they can pick up a craft kit containing the items needed for the craft at the library between Monday, January 4th, and Friday, January 15th. Sign up now as there are a limited number of kits! This event will be held on Friday, January 15th at 10 A.M.

ADULT WINTER READING PROGRAM

JANUARY 1ST – MARCH 5TH

Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Winter Reading Program from January 1st to March 5th. Cool programs and prizes for grownups. Programs include DIY crafts, latte art demonstrations and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

Winter Bird Identification and Feeding

During this presentation, you will be introduced to the different types of birds that spend the winter in the Shenandoah Valley. Tips will be presented on how to identify common bird species along with advice on how to attract feathered friends to your backyard. This event will be held on Saturday, January 16th at 10 A.M.

Books & Beyond Discussion

Join us for our adult book club discussion time! This month’s book is The Housekeeper & the Professor by Yoko Ogawa. This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Zoom is accessible as a website or as an app you can download to your phone. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference desk at 540.635.3153 ext. 105. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Wednesday, January 20th at 10 A.M.

Photography and Beyond

Bird Photography: Photographing Birds

This virtual session covers where and how to photograph winter birds in the Shenandoah Valley. This event will be held on Saturday, January 23rd at 10 A.M.

Latte Art Demonstration

Join us for an evening of coffee! Two local baristas will talk about coffee, espresso, fair trade and more. There will be a latte art demonstration and coffee beans will be available to the first 10 people to sign up, courtesy of Cordial Coffee Company. For more information or to register stop by, call or email the reference desk at (540)635-3153 ext.105. This event will be held on Friday, January 29th at 6 P.M.

iPhone Photography

This class will provide tips for taking great photos with your iPhone. This event will be held on Saturday, January 30th at 10 A.M.