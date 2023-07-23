Michael Alexander “Mike” Smith (1956 – 2023)

Oscar “Tommy” Fogle, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 20, at 11:00 a.m. in Panorama Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Randy Orndorff officiating.

Tommy was born May 16, 1941, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late Oscar David and Lucy Mae Shores Fogle.

He retired after 41 dedicated years from Riverton Corporation in Warren County.

Surviving is his devoted wife of 61 years, Helen Fogle; two sons, Raymond Fogle, and David Fogle and wife Kim, all of Front Royal; one daughter, Alice Nicholson and husband Rusty of Alabama; four grandchildren, Jonathon, Andrew, Tiffany; and Robert; and five great-grandchildren, Shaylee, Dylan, Rowan, Ryder, and Patrick.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tammy Burnette of Star Tannery; and a daughter-in-law, Dana Fogle of Front Royal.

Pallbearers will be Jonathon Nicholson, Andrew Nicholson, Robert Fogle, Rusty Nicholson, Benjamin Fogle, and Bennie Eackles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.