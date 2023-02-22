Michael Allen Sealock (1949 – 2023)

Michael Allen Sealock, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 24, at 11:00 am in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating.

Michael was born May 22, 1949, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late James Golden and Thelma F. Wines Sealock.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, where he loved his church family and was a Deacon for many years. He retired after many dedicated years from Super Fresh in Front Royal.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Bonnie Coleman Sealock; one brother, Steve Sealock, and wife Dasha; sister-in-law, Doris Sealock; two nieces, Diane Sealock, and partner “Big Chris” Thorpe and Karen Sealock and fiancé Joel Suel; three nephews, Chris Sealock, Rodney Sealock, and Todd Sealock and wife Vicky; three great-nieces, Carleigh “Carly” Ruffner, Chloe Thorpe, and Kimberly Sealock; great-nephew, Andrew Sealock; and special friends who are like family, Charlie and Janet Harrison.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy Sealock, and Bobby Sealock; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Lee Sealock.

The family has requested no flowers and that you donate in Michael’s name to Marlow Heights Baptist Church, c/o the Memorial Committee, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.