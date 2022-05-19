Michael Edward Darr (1969 – 2022)

Michael Edward Darr, 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Chaplain Roger Vorous officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Michael was born June 22, 1969, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of James Alan Darr, Sr of Front Royal, and the late Barbara Jane Andrews Darr.

He was a 1988 graduate of Warren County High School and owned and operated his own drywall business for many years.

Surviving with his father, Alan, are his mother, Patricia “Patty” Darr; significant other, Kimberly A. Satterfield of Front Royal; one son, Tyler Darr (Bridget Fabrizio) of Front Royal; one daughter, Tayler Lippold (Tanner) of Winchester; two brothers, Junior Darr (Stephanie) of Winchester and Tommy Lawson (Nikki Reil) of Front Royal; one sister, Debbie Creighton (David) of Maryland; two grandchildren, Aubrey Darr and Parker Lippold; and two step-daughters, who he thought of as daughters, Madison Satterfield and Ally Satterfield.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Jane Andrews Darr, and a sister, Barbie Darr Collins.

Pallbearers will be Junior Darr, Tyler Darr, Allen Smoot, Chuck Renner, Jeff Kerns, and Tommy Lawson.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 23, from noon to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.